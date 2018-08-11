PINKBIKE TECH

Cross-Country Tech - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup 2018

Aug 11, 2018
by Mike Levy  
MSA World Cup tech


Despite the name, American Eagle is a Dutch brand that Olympic champ Bart Brentjens is a big part of. Brentjens took gold at the Atlanta games, which where the company's Atlanta hardtail takes its name from, but it looks like they're about to double the number of bikes in their catalog by adding a full-suspension rig. They haven't shared any details yet, but it looks like a fairly straightforward, single-pivot layout with a flex-pivot at the axle and DT Swiss suspension.

The new bike isn't anything too wild, but with American Eagle's Atlanta 2.0 hardtail frame said to weigh just 950-grams, you can bet this carbon full-suspension rig is going to be a featherweight. Can you name the full-suspension cross-country bike that it looks pretty similar to?




Shimano's new 12-speed XTR broke cover awhile back, and while the lion's share of the attention has rightfully gone to the new drivetrain bits, Shimano has also revamped their top-tier brakes to boot. There's a new two-piston XTR caliper for the gram counters and a four-piston stopper for those who want more power, but the fresh 'Ice Technologies Freeza' rotors haven't been seen much in the wild until now. Shimano is still using sandwiched stainless steel and aluminum construction, and there's a new shape to the Center Lock aluminum spider that's said to be stiffer, along with black inboard cooling fins that are designed to shed heat faster.


N1no s stead.


Nino's Scott running the #1 plate and a SRAM wireless drivetrain again, but he's gone with a normal seatpost instead of a dropper. That might change come race-day, though... Will we see that wireless, electronic Reverb on his bike to match his drivetrain?


Emily Batty s bike with some Canadian flair.
Goodies hiding away in the mobile office.


Are you even a World Cup racer if your bike doesn't have some custom touches? Emily Batty's Procaliber 9.9 SL is rocking a Canadian maple leaf cap on top of her negative rise stem, a fitting touch for her sort-of home race.


Gold chains tire pressure - it s all in the details.


Gold chains, carbon wheels, and tire pressure dialed to the tenth of a psi.


Anton Cooper s Trek Procaliber in its XCC setup. Note the custom 40T front chainring. SRAM Blackbox shifting and dropper post.

MRP chainguard. Better safe then sorry.


Trek's Anton Cooper has chosen to go the hardtail route on his Procaliber 9.9 SL instead of the Top Fuel, and it's been built up with a wireless drivetrain and custom 40-tooth chainring because watts. All the watts. A tiny MRP guide acts as insurance, and he's rolling on a set of prototype, fast-rolling Bontrager tires that probably don't weigh much at all. Check out the negative rise on his stem, too.


Playing with different ring options for this track. Most opted for something a little bit smaller considering the steepness of the course.


Cooper's monster-sized 'ring aside, word is that most racers are going to smaller than usual chainrings due to the steepness of the climbs on the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup cross-country track.


Bikes and bike bags ready to roll out.


You have to be ready for anything out on course. Mechanics need to have spare wheels and other parts ready to go at a moments notice.



DT Swiss XR25 wheels with Chaoyang tires. Chaoyang is in the process of developing its own lineup of rubber.
An ultralight Ceetec seatclamp. 7.3 grams on the scale.


Felt's Edict is a 100mm-travel full-suspension bike dedicated to cross-country racing, and Thomas Litscher's bike has a host of ultra lightweight Ceetec carbon parts originating from his native Switzerland. How's a 23-gram bottle cage and 7-gram seatpost clamp sound? He's also using their carbon seatpost that has a 110kg weight limit and built-in flex for a more forgiving ride. Chaoyang is in the middle of developing their own tire lineup, and that's what you'll find on Litscher's DT Swiss XR25 wheels.

Must Read This Week
Review: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Fork
56947 views
First Ride: 2019 Giant Trance 29
53576 views
Video: Kona Launches New Carbon Process 29er
53325 views
First Ride: Polygon's New XquarOne DH
51138 views
RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
43867 views
Qualifying Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
40669 views
Finals Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
38565 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Carbon 70
38514 views

20 Comments

  • + 5
 Pushing a 40T chainring on this course is beastly. Love the XC tech.
  • + 1
 Pray for his knees!
  • + 1
 At the cadence of 80 RPM he would be going 45km/h (28mph). I wonder if he can utilize it.
  • + 4
 But... American Eagle's fully is just a Scott Spark...
  • + 1
 Why don't XC racers use longer 150 or 175mm dropper posts? (See top American Eagle bike) It can't possibly be a weight thing... or is it?
  • + 3
 Probably a weight thing. Long dropper posts are pretty heavy.
  • + 1
 I guess it's a familiarity thing. They're used to going flat out with the saddle up at all times, so a drop of two inches must feel like miles to them. Also if the post goes pop it's still at a height they can pedal, getting the saddle stuck 150mm down would be race ending in XC, like trying to climb on a bmx.
  • + 0
 Lol negative rise...wtf. What else will this industry come up with.
  • + 8
 Positive drop ? :p
  • + 8
 People prefer 29" wheel regardless of their height, and have to resort to negative stems to get the bars below the saddle, like every single XC racer does.

That's wtf.

I don't think "the industry" or if you'd prefer, "the man", is coming up with negative stems as a selling point. It's simply a fit issue.
  • + 3
 Probably because some riders want more aggressive drop. Doesn't seem to me a case of bike companies trying to come up with new products for the sake of it
  • + 0
 @bb12345: until brands start to make stems in a negative only fashion? Give it time...
  • + 1
 @hllclmbr:
This

I'm 6'5" and as a result all my bikes have a much higher saddle than handlebar without needing any negative rise stems and also whilst using extra stem spacers.
  • + 5
 @hllclmbr: i think he was referring to the name negative rise as it’s contradicting it self. Should just be called a drop stem or something
  • + 2
 @bartb I laugh at these because they are just old school mtb stems brought out of the basement and flipped upside down.
  • + 2
 @ktm87: "how much rise do you run?"

15mm, zero, negative 10mm, etc.

I don't think short people need an entirely different nomenclature, do you?
  • + 1
 @hllclmbr: you can just say it’s a 10mm drop. Just saying negative rise is contradiciting. Call it what you want. It makes no difference. Who cares what someone else calls it
  • + 1
 Because of all the dirt roadies racing XC.
  • - 2
 Whoopdie Doo...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033795
Mobile Version of Website