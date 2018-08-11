Cross-Country Tech - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup 2018

Despite the name, American Eagle is a Dutch brand that Olympic champ Bart Brentjens is a big part of. Brentjens took gold at the Atlanta games, which where the company's Atlanta hardtail takes its name from, but it looks like they're about to double the number of bikes in their catalog by adding a full-suspension rig. They haven't shared any details yet, but it looks like a fairly straightforward, single-pivot layout with a flex-pivot at the axle and DT Swiss suspension.
The new bike isn't anything too wild, but with American Eagle's Atlanta 2.0 hardtail frame said to weigh just 950-grams, you can bet this carbon full-suspension rig is going to be a featherweight. Can you name the full-suspension cross-country bike that it looks pretty similar to?
Shimano's new 12-speed XTR broke cover awhile back
, and while the lion's share of the attention has rightfully gone to the new drivetrain bits, Shimano has also revamped their top-tier brakes to boot. There's a new two-piston XTR caliper for the gram counters and a four-piston stopper for those who want more power, but the fresh 'Ice Technologies Freeza' rotors haven't been seen much in the wild until now. Shimano is still using sandwiched stainless steel and aluminum construction, and there's a new shape to the Center Lock aluminum spider that's said to be stiffer, along with black inboard cooling fins that are designed to shed heat faster.
Nino's Scott running the #1
plate and a SRAM wireless drivetrain again, but he's gone with a normal seatpost instead of a dropper. That might change come race-day, though... Will we see that wireless, electronic Reverb
on his bike to match his drivetrain?
Are you even a World Cup racer if your bike doesn't have some custom touches? Emily Batty's Procaliber 9.9 SL is rocking a Canadian maple leaf cap on top of her negative rise stem, a fitting touch for her sort-of home race.
Gold chains, carbon wheels, and tire pressure dialed to the tenth of a psi.
Trek's Anton Cooper has chosen to go the hardtail route on his Procaliber 9.9 SL instead of the Top Fuel, and it's been built up with a wireless drivetrain and custom 40-tooth chainring because watts. All the watts. A tiny MRP guide acts as insurance, and he's rolling on a set of prototype, fast-rolling Bontrager tires that probably don't weigh much at all. Check out the negative rise on his stem, too.
Cooper's monster-sized 'ring aside, word is that most racers are going to smaller than usual chainrings due to the steepness of the climbs on the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup cross-country track.
You have to be ready for anything out on course. Mechanics need to have spare wheels and other parts ready to go at a moments notice.
Felt's Edict is a 100mm-travel full-suspension bike dedicated to cross-country racing, and Thomas Litscher's bike has a host of ultra lightweight Ceetec carbon parts originating from his native Switzerland. How's a 23-gram bottle cage and 7-gram seatpost clamp sound? He's also using their carbon seatpost that has a 110kg weight limit and built-in flex for a more forgiving ride. Chaoyang is in the middle of developing their own tire lineup, and that's what you'll find on Litscher's DT Swiss XR25 wheels.
