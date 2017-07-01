Cross-Country Tech - Vallnord XC World Cup 2017





Specialized



Specialized just released the 2018 Epic , a 100mm-travel all-out cross-country race bike, so it was no surprise to see Kate Courtney aboard the new machine in Andorra, shot here by Pinkbike race photographer Irmo Keizer. Gone is the FSR design, with the rear axle pivots now replaced by a flex-stay system that's said to shave 240-grams on its own, or a weight saving of approximately 39% over the previous model. The top drawer S-Works frame is claimed to be a whopping 345-grams lighter than the 2017 version, with the total weight coming in at 1,900-grams for a medium with a shock. Geometry has also been updated - there's a longer reach paired with a shorter stem, and they've gone with a shorter, 42mm offset fork. The goal was added stability but without taking away from the nimbleness that cross-country bikes are known for.

It rides a little bit more like a trail bike. They changed the geometry, especially in comparison to the Era. As soon as I got used to it, it is a lot more stable descending. As soon as you get your weight in the right place, it is also a lot more stable around corners. That is a huge advantage on this course in Andorra with all the slick roots and rocks here. All the geometry changes and the updated Brain have really improved the performance.



This week is the first time I've ridden the bike. It is always challenging to get on new equipment and getting it dialed in. Luckily my mechanic Brad and I have worked together for over three years; he really knows how I like my ride to feel. He was able to get my suspension to feel like it did on the era. He also made some other changes to get it to where it is now. One of the biggest challenges with a new bike is to get used to the new center of gravity. The dropper post for this race helps me as I do not have to worry about the seat and navigating around it. I can put my body where it provides most stability.



At first, I was a bit skeptical with the short stem and tried a longer stem, but I settled on the 60mm one. My position on the bike is almost identical to what it was on the era. I feel confident as I feel I am not making huge changes mid season yet gain performance and handling. — Kate Courtney







Courtney's Epic is rocking a 60mm stem and a party post, albeit a short-travel one. Courtney's Epic is rocking a 60mm stem and a party post, albeit a short-travel one.





The new Epic employs an equally new shock and Brain setup that's bolted to the disc-side dropout. The new Epic employs an equally new shock and Brain setup that's bolted to the disc-side dropout.













Something tells me that Raphael Auclair is a fan of carbon and electronics. His 100mm-travel Pivot Mach 429SL is a tech dork's dream, with carbon rims and cockpit from ENVE, and computer controlled Live Valve suspension from Fox. The heart of Live Valve is a low-speed compression damping valve controlled by a magnetic solenoid, and the damping system has two positions: open and firm. The solenoid opens and closes a bypass circuit which can swap the shock between either option in five milliseconds. A human eye-blink requires 300 milliseconds, by the way. The Live Valve module is the same interchangeable part for both the fork and shock, and it incorporates a mechanical low-speed compression adjustment so that the suspension can be tuned separately via a hex key when it's in the open setting.



Raphael is also running Shimano's XTR Di2 setup, or at least the rear derailleur, shifter, and required electronics. The front of his drivetrain is a Rotor REX-1 crank with noQ non-oval ring, and there's also a tidy chain guide from Paul Components that acts as extra insurance.







The simple and classy looking Paul Components Chain Keeper guide is the antithesis of the battery powered suspension and carbon fiber frame and components. The simple and classy looking Paul Components Chain Keeper guide is the antithesis of the battery powered suspension and carbon fiber frame and components.





Unlike a lot of World Cup rigs, Auclair's stem isn't slammed as low as possible. Instead, there looks to be 20mm of spacers under his stem. He's also running Maxxis' fast rolling Ikon rubber. Unlike a lot of World Cup rigs, Auclair's stem isn't slammed as low as possible. Instead, there looks to be 20mm of spacers under his stem. He's also running Maxxis' fast rolling Ikon rubber.













More carbon fiber, more electronics, and yet another dropper post for the Vallnord cross-country course. This red rocket is Reto Indergand's BMC Fourstroke 01, another bike with Shimano's XTR Di2 drivetrain and Fox's Live Valve suspension. The dropper post is KS's LEV CI that offers 65mm of stroke and weighs around 450-grams thanks to a carbon outer tube and pared down components. The Vallnord course is no joke, and tire choice is one of the most important decisions that a racer can make; some roll the dice on mega-light rubber, while others opt for something a bit more robust. Indergand has gone with a set of Vittoria's Mezcal tires, sans tubes.







Indergand prefers organic pads for his XTR Race brakes, and he's also running a very trick carbon fiber guide that probably weighs about as much as a sheet of paper. Indergand prefers organic pads for his XTR Race brakes, and he's also running a very trick carbon fiber guide that probably weighs about as much as a sheet of paper.













Did you spot that tiny silver square on the inside of the fork arch? Many World Cup cross-country and downhill racers are sticking these silver-colored squares onto different parts of their bike, and while they look like tiny GPS trackers from a spy movie, their true intention is much more interesting. They're made by Axxios Technology, a Swiss company that says that their AXS Sensor System is able to allow a rider to go faster thanks to their tiny silver stick-on squares providing a ''massive reduction of the negative impact of vibrations of the bike.'' How much faster? ''Among the best racers in the world, the improvement is 1 second per racing minute; among amateur pilots, time saved is even greater, about 2 or 3 seconds per minute.'' Those numbers are no joke when you at the level of Mathias Flückiger, whose bike is pictured here.





