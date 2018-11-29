INDUSTRY INSIDER

Cross-Country World Cups Were Viewed by More People Than Downhill for the First Time in 2018

Nov 29, 2018
by James Smurthwaite  
Image by Piotr Staron

The 2018 cross-country World Cup series attracted more viewers than downhill for the first time ever.

Red Bull saw a rise in viewership of 50% across all live mountain bike broadcasts in 2018, but cross-country benefited the most, gaining the most overall viewers.

With shorter races and thrilling battles all year, it’s no surprise that more viewers tuned in to catch the action. There’s also no doubt that cross-country’s viewing figures have benefitted from the introduction of the short track series this year, meaning two broadcasts each race weekend.

Christoph Tritscher, the mountain bike World Cup manager at Red Bull Media House said: “I think this is to do with the development of the sport in cross-country in the past six or seven years. The races have got a little bit shorter, which helps TV, and on the other side we have the new people coming up, especially on the women's side. You have a whole bunch of women who are competing on a high level so this year we had fascinating races.”

Image by Piotr Staron

There’s a hidden secret to the success of the cross-country too. While downhill is mainly growing in traditional mountain bike markets like North America and Western Europe, cross-country is reaching new markets thanks to the exposure of the Olympics. Christoph said: “One big market is also Brazil, especially last year with the Olympics. Of course, we can't rule out Henrique Avancini who is quite popular in Brazil. I talked to him a lot of time this year and he told me he's not the Neymar, Neymar is a different level of course, he's more of a down-to-earth celebrity in Brazil.”

In response to this news, Martin Whiteley, the teams' rep for World Cup downhill, has asked Red Bull to broadcast the downhill qualifying next year. A rehash of the rules would see the top 60 men and top 10 women run their qualifying in reverse order with one-minute gaps to create a broadcast worthy product. This has not yet been confirmed by Red Bull.

Martin said: "We'll spin the top 60 around so the number 60 comes down first, down to number one. There will be one-minute intervals because at 30-second intervals you could have nine riders on track, which is impossible for the cameras. At least with one-minute gaps you might have three or four on track but you can cross over to where someone had a bit of an issue.

"There's always this stuff, especially on Pinkbike: "why is so and so so far down, what happened in his run?" and I think it's just a lot easier to bring that story live in qualifying. And also, my argument was cross-country ratings had gone up, which was great for cross country but a lot of that was due to the fact that they'd introduced a new event, short track, so they were getting two days of coverage, why aren't we?"

The live broadcast is the biggest draw for sponsors so seeing both series grow is great news for the sport and athletes. Hopefully, this trend will continue in 2019 and beyond.

68 Comments

  • + 77
 Down-country for the Olympics
  • + 20
 Bring..........back..........slalom! Can see the whole course/easy to film, Head-to-head racing, Fast paced, crowds are just as pumped.

Waiting on my down votes
  • + 8
 Slalom does not endorse Super Boost 29ers, sorry.
  • + 0
 Booo 4X 4 life
  • + 1
 Is "Waiting for the down votes" like some kind of reverse psychology signal for attention? Doesnt even make sense in this case
  • + 1
 @me2menow: No, it's because inevitably a handful of folks love to down vote then berate the person making the post because they said something the down voter doesn't agree with .
  • + 1
 bring back 4x so Troy lee designs brings back the D2 open face
  • + 10
 So if I'm reading this correctly crosscountry isn't exactly getting more views entirely they are just combining numbers from short track and xco and comparing it to just 1 days worth of dh? I would like to see actual viewership numbers from each event individually.
  • + 1
 I read that the same way. There were twice as many xc events and more gross viewers. Viewers per dh race are then roughly double for either of the xc events. Ps xc viewers are gross.
  • + 13
 Just because Emily Batty!
  • + 16
 + Kate and Yolanda.. Either way. Women's XC is easy on the eyes.
  • + 3
 Nope - Kate
  • + 8
 Wow! Didn't see that one coming, though I suppose it makes sense on many levels. More technical courses featuring big jumps and drops, shorter races, a crazy deep and competitive women's field alongside a men's one featuring Schurter v. van der Poel just makes for good watchin'. DH kinda seems past its prime, I dunno, cross country races are held on courses similar to the trails that the vast majority of consumers actually ride, it just seems more relevant and interesting.
  • + 5
 Exactly what I was thinking, XC used to be just steep trails, now it’s getting so much more technical and including riders who send it, it’s finally getting interesting, no wonder viewership is up!
  • + 1
 Yup. I also think XC is just easier to relate to. The video coverage for DH tracks is pretty weak and frankly its kinda boring just seeing one dude ride a course with little context. Lets be honest...I only watch the top 10 guys anyway.
  • + 6
 The women's cross country racing this year was the best racing I've seen, period. A 45 year old beats a 25 year old. Batty and Langvad elbowing into the singletrack. Neff recovering after 2 flats, and just edges out Batty for the win. And the technical sections! Just awesome.
  • + 5
 I think the XC is more interesting to watch than downhill. Having all the riders on course at once is busier and you can see the racing tactics. With downhill I really just want to see the recaps of the top 2 or 3 racers and it doesn't matter if it is a few days later.

I know that "I" don't reflect the opinion of the masses, but the Redbull viewership stats don't surprise me either.
  • + 3
 you may like Megavalanche. here is a link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2gwFkCU1Q4
  • + 1
 Lucky for you they are starting a mass start race series
  • + 7
 Head to head racing is always more exciting to watch then time trials, not surprised.
  • + 4
 I’ve gotta say the women’s cross country this year was great racing. I watch both deciplines, and enjoy both of them, but it does get tedious watching the same winner all the time in either event so it’s always good to have super close racing rather than the Nino/Rachel domination.
  • + 8
 Not gonna lie, been digging the XC lately.
  • + 8
 XC is becoming the new enduro.
  • + 4
 I would personally prefer to race and ride downhill/park, but would prefer to watch filmed feeds of XC over DH races.

In terms of watching DH or XC in person, both are great.
  • + 0
 I couldn’t think of anything more monotonous than watching an xc race , no dh run is the same !
  • + 3
 Is this just live or does it count watching the recorded version? I never watch live but watch most of the races after the fact. XC was by far more interesting this year with the level of competition and the courses actually resembling something I would want to ride.

I hope Red Bull gets the rights to the enduro series and finds a way to make it work. It doesn't need to be live take a day and edit the footage I will avoid spoilers if the coverage is good. Give each rider a helmet camera and pull the footage together the night after they race.
  • + 2
 Like many others here, for me the womens XC competition has been the best competition by far. Of course I like to catch at least the top 10 DH runs, but most of the broadcast is not that exciting. The mens XC is about as exciting as watching F1 during the Schumacher years. Maybe Red Bull should pay Nino to slow down.
  • + 5
 People tuned in to XC by mistake trying to find the downhill race.
  • + 1
 Hardly surprising given that it's half way to road cycling, which is head and shoulders above XC and DH in terms of popularity. Also, people like Olympic stuff. It's shinier and slicker and it's on their TVs. Alas, watching someone go downhill with the seat up annoys me intensely for some reason.
  • + 1
 Well... In my city years ago we had a good DH scene, with 5-6 races per year and 30 competitors each one... but now there is 2-3 races per year and not exceeding 30 competitors... And since 5 years the XC races are 6-7 per year and 300 racers for each race... DH is dying or XC has become stronger??
  • + 6
 One word...Yolanda...
  • + 1
 XC racing is great to watch. Warner and Bart are great commentary and engage with a lot of the riders.It gives a great insight to the race and riders, feels like I personally know some of them. Red Bull coverage is big part in the resurgence of XC. Since the 90’s coverage of XC might be a few minutes recap on Eurosport.
  • + 3
 Keep making courses more technical and interesting, and I'm sure this trend will continue.
  • + 0
 Not surprising... no one f*cked with the start list and who we got to see.... Oh and the fact there were some unbelievable races in both the mens and women's category, especially the women's! OH MAN WHAT A YEAR IT WAS! Is it race season again yet??
  • + 1
 OH MAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 2
 I admit to watching both this year. It was exciting. My wife joined in as well and even some of our kids. Yes please, bring on televised DH qualifying!
  • + 3
 Great coverage of the xco racing, love every minute of it. Keep up the good work Red Bull!!
  • + 0
 Oh the irony! Punk turned pop and hipsters went mainstream perhaps DH will become trendy again, how embarrassing for those who love our niche sport and how fantastic for those who want to push their non related products on bored couch potatoes.
  • + 0
 Always thought they should do a steep 4x style race with dh bikes and 2 identical courses built next to each other. Two competitors get a run on each track simultaneously against each other. 2 runs, 30 seconds long or so, then elimination of slower combined time. Would be great for TV watching, interesting to watch assuming the track is stupid steep and gnarly, and also create publicity around dh similar to how xc short track boosted xc publicity.
  • + 2
 "We dig into Red Bull's 2018 viewership numbers" Where are the numbers...? Would be interesting to see the actual view count.
  • + 3
 Not surprising, more people ride XC than DH. Unless your downcountry in Pinkbike land.
  • + 1
 Make the downhill event first! By the time I was done watching 5 plus hours of cross country coverage, I realized I used up all my free time for the weekend already lol
  • + 3
 still no info how much people watched... Wink
  • + 2
 Trickle Down Theory! The courses were exciting, and the riders who had the best bike handling skills did well.
  • + 1
 Tons of kids racing NICA, ie High School XC in the states. That has to have an impact on viewership!
  • + 1
 Cross Country racing is like Nickleback. Everyone says they suck but they still sold millions and millions of albums.
  • + 7
 Yeah but the major difference is, XC racing doesn't actually suck.
  • + 1
 @TheBearDen: jury is out
  • + 1
 I'd love to gee my hands on the data behind this.. and then hand it over to Eliot Jackson.
  • + 2
 Rob Warner's announcing sure helped.
Give that man a raise.
????????
  • + 1
 Not sure why those ???? are there.
  • + 1
 Warner is good to listen to. I admit it. He makes XC seem cooler.
  • + 1
 @flyin-ryan: the question marks replace emojis
  • + 1
 Road helmets and skinsuits with the constant smell of Veet in the air has mass appeal
  • + 1
 Lmao the circle jerk is real
  • + 1
 I’m super into xc since the new season of the « Fast Life ».
  • + 2
 It took off this year.
  • + 1
 Next these people will go to e-bike cross country.
  • + 1
 We're just getting older !
  • + 0
 How much is this a due to woman's vs. men's XC? I bet you it's all because of the ladies.
  • + 1
 I still dont understand old school geometry on xc bikes though Smile
  • + 3
 On a loop you spend about four times as much time climbing as you do descending, so if you had the choice of changing a bike so that it was either 2% better at one or the other,but not both, you choose climbing. Climbing is not just about weight.
  • + 1
 I still cant understant why people buy bikes that cannot climb Smile
  • + 1
 @iamamodel: That - plus the climbs come before the descents, and the technical descents tend to not be great for passing. So if you can optimize your climbing, you end up in front of your opponents before the descent and have some control over positioning from there on out with tactical riding.
  • - 1
 Road helmets and skinsuits with the constant smell of Veet in the air has mas appeal.
  • - 3
 Why. Like watching paint dry.
  • + 1
 I disagree,but LOL.????
  • + 3
 Because a lot of us know how much it hurts to race at that intensity and technical level for over an hour. To see so many of these men and women give 110% for the win, jockeying for position, trying not to eat sh@t with a 100mm fork and 195 hear rate over a pretty technical course is awe-inspiring.

Post a Comment



