CrossWorx Announces the Lite290 Trail Bike

Oct 19, 2022
by Crossworxcycles  
CrossWorxCycles' Lite290 - Our short-travel trail bike with 130 mm of travel


PRESS RELEASE: CrossWorxCycles

CrossWorxCycles is a rider-owned company based in the green heart of Germany. Our frames are all designed and built in Thuringia, Germany, and manufactured almost exclusively in-house. After teasing our Lite earlier this year, the Lite is officially available for the market.

We have already built the first batch of Lite frames and they can be ordered directly in the webshop - ready for delivery.


Trailsurfin' on the new Lite290


The smaller brother of our Dash290 Enduro Bike

Fast, agile and playful trail bikes are a must have these days. Our short-travel trail bike Lite290 with 130 mm of travel is the perfect bike for local trails and all-day exploring adventures. It benefits from all our experiences with our Dash full-suspension and Zero hardtail frames and countless rides and tests.

And of course it includes all those experiences and impressions that we could collect personally through our CrossWorx RADT factory team or through our lovely customers.

We have combined already approved and tested features with new DNA. Modified tubes, a new link, and a nimble and fun geometry are just a few new ingredients for our new model. Of course, we remain true to our philosophy - modern steering angles combined with a steep seat angle and low center of gravity.



Key Facts - Frame

• 29“ wheels
• 140 / 150 mm front travel
• 130 mm rear travel with 210 x 50 mm shock
• 29 x 2.5“ tire clearance
• Aluminium frame, completely handmade in Germany
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Frame kit available with several build kits
Details

• Threaded BB (73 mm BSA)
• ISCG05
• 2 bottle mounts
• Easy to reach bottle cage mount
• PM 180 mm (max rotor size: 203 mm)
• 12 x 148 mm boost rear
• Tapered headtube
(ZS44/ZS56)
• Internal cable routing

Pricing and Availability

• Available now (first batch already built and ready for delivery)
• 2.100 € without German tax
• Colours: Radiant Raw, Yawning Yellow, Ruby Red, Obese Orange, Viral Violet, Grateful Grey, Peaceful Petrol

Click here for more information about our Lite.

LITE290 in Radiant Raw with a 150 mm Fox 36 Factory

Handmade in Germany - Manufactured Performance

The Lite presents itself with a clean look. In addition to the familiar features, which can be found on the big brother Dash too (for example internally routed cables, integrated post mount, double sealed bearings), there are some new and interesting features.

- Long(er) dropper posts and optimized tube sets -

For more freedom of movement and the use of longer dropper posts, the sizes Small + Medium come without seat tube gusset, the sizes L and XL have a smaller gusset compared to the bigger brother Dash. With optimized tubing, we could further reduce the frame weight by 200 grams.

Railing turns on the Lite290 is just pure fun

- Trail bike geometry as a guarantee for fun - Frame sizes: S, M, L, XL -

The geometry got adapted to the requirements of the intended use of modern trail bikes. The Lite is designed around 140 mm travel in the front and generates a 66° steering angle with a seat angle of 78 °. If you want to ride the Lite with a 150 mm fork, you end up with a steering angle of 65.5 °.

Steep seat angle help to save power on the uphills to enjoy longer days in the saddle and they ensure optimum power transmission and prevent the front wheel from rising even on steep climbs.

Geometry of the Lite 290 with 551 mm forklength


- New Link -

We’ve completely redesigned the Link of our Lite trail bike to match the demands of a modern trail bike. Compared to the Dash, the Link has become little bit longer. The platform is thereby more active, because at the beginning of the suspension travel is a higher travel ratio. Towards the end of the travel, the progression increases more than on the Dash, which underlines the trail character of the new Lite.

Positive side effect: the already very drive-neutral Lite becomes even more drive-neutral. The shock length is 210 x 50mm and optimized for the use of air shocks.

Comparison Linkage Ratio Dash vs. Lite

- Details and storage options -

We have further developed our previous chainguard, which now got adapted to our complete model range. The soft chainguard is made from the material TPU and 3-D printed to protect even better, while having even more noise damping.

For all the riders out there who love to carry large water bottles, the Lite offers two bottle cage mounts, which provides several options for storage (bottles, toolsets etc). One cage mount can be found in front of the shock and another on the downside of the toptube.


Frame kits, bikes and delivery times

We offer our Lite as a frame kit or complete bike.

Besides the aluminum raw look (surface polished), you have the choice between 6 colors – of course without any upcharge for the paint. In addition, the frame kit and full bikes offer a number of choices for suspension and parts.

Yawning Yellow [RAL1021]
Obese Orange [RAL2003]
Peaceful Petrol [RAL5018]
Viral Violet [RAL4005]
Ruby Red [RAL3032]
Grateful Grey [RAL7016]

Special colors, custom frames and special specs can of course still be requested. Short delivery times are extremely important to us. Because we all hate waiting for our new bike to come... Through a regional production and good supply chain we can assemble and deliver our frames & bikes in a few days. And of course, we ship worldwide.

Our Lite 290 is already available and can be ordered. Prices start at 2.100 € for the frame kit or 4.739 € for the complete bike without german VAT.




- WHO ARE WE? -

CrossWorxCycles is a rider-owned & rider-operated company based in the green heart of Germany. Our frames are "Designed and Built in Thuringia" Germany and are manufactured almost exclusively in house. In our production halls in Thuringia, we bring our frames to life - each by hand.


The idea of making our own frames has been in our minds for a long time. At the end of 2019, we took the step and established CrossworxCycles GmbH. We are an innovative team with a lot of experience and knowledge in frame building and at least as much experience from countless national and international competitions. This enables us to combine the engineering art of bicycle construction with our knowledge of the tracks of the world. It is our ambition to create a race-ready bike that will delight our customers.


www.crossworx-cycles.com



