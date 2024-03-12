CrossWorx Announces SRAM UDH on Dash & Lite Models

CrossWorx now featuring SRAM UDH on all DASH and LITE models!

WHO ARE WE?

CrossWorx LITE290 Trailbike with Sram GX Transmission & Hope Parts

CrossWorxCycles produces frames and bikes from aluminum in the middle of Germany. With a lot of passion and dedication, a total of 3 full-suspension models, a trail hardtail, a 24” children's bike, and a 28” gravel bike have been developed over the past 5 years, all in local production.We've now prepared all our models (DASH275, DASH290 & LITE290) for the SRAM UDH Standard. But that's not all – there are a few more exciting things to uncover.For the new season, we've equipped our LITE & DASH models with UDH. This means that all Transmission Drivetrains can now be installed. For those of you who prefer to stick with the traditional derailleur hanger, the frames will be delivered with our own axle and derailleur hanger.Of course, the backward compatibility of our frames is very important to us. So even existing customers can upgrade to a UDH-compatible swingarm. Therefore we offer a trade-in on our website. In exchange for your old swingarm, you'll receive a discount on a new UDH-compatible one. Alternatively, a completely new swingarm can also be purchased without a trade-in.Every cyclist understands the importance of staying hydrated while riding. Drawing upon our extensive biking experience, we've tested various bottle mounts, and Fidlock's system has emerged as the clear winner. Every bike we build is equipped with a free Fidlock bikebase. Along with an exclusive discount code for our CrossWorx customers you can purchase your preferred Fidlock bottle with a special CrossWorx discount.With the introduction of the UDH derailleur hanger, we now offer GX and X0 Transmission drivetrains for all of our full suspension bikes.As we prioritize comfort while cycling and firmly believe that SQLAB products can enhance the experience, especially when paired with our comfortable upright riding position on Lite & Dash Bikes, we've expanded our configurator to include options for SQLAB saddles and grips at key contact points.For those who choose CrossWorx, individuality is always a big point. To give more choices for colors, we've added all the colors from the RAL Classic color palette. With 216 different colors to pick from, plus our base option Radiant Raw, there's almost no color preference we can't meet.As usual, we offer our DASH and LITE models as frame kits or complete bikes in our configurator on the website.Special colors, custom frames, and specific requests can still be inquired about individually. We cater to every customer's needs. Short delivery times are extremely important to us. Who wouldn't want to get in the saddle quickly? With local production and a reliable supply chain, we can assemble and deliver our frames and bikes in just a matter of days.CrossWorxCycles is a rider-owned & rider-operated company based in the green heart of Germany. Our frames are "Designed and Built in Thuringia" Germany and are manufactured almost exclusively in house. In our production halls in Thuringia, we bring our frames to life - each by hand.The idea of making our own frames has been in our minds for a long time. At the end of 2019, we took the step and established CrossworxCycles GmbH. We are an innovative team with a lot of experience and knowledge in frame building and at least as much experience from countless national and international competitions. This enables us to combine the engineering art of bicycle construction with our knowledge of the tracks of the world. It is our ambition to create a race-ready bike that will delight our customers.