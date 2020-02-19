The CrossWorxCycles Dash275 is Handmade in Germany

Integrated cable routing

We believe cables should always be routed directly through the frame. Brake and shift cables are dipped into the top tube via self-developed plugs and leave the down tube before the rear end transfers the cables back to the chainstay in an attractive way.



Brake and chainstay protection

We like quiet bikes and always want the best possible protection for our frames.

For this reason we have decided to develop our own chainstay.

At the same time the brake of the rear wheel enjoys effective protection by our 4 edge rear frame. Reachability does not suffer from this.

