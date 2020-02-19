The CrossWorxCycles Dash275 is Handmade in Germany

PRESS RELEASE: CROSSWORXCYCLES:
CrossWorxCycles is a rider-owned company based in the green heart of Germany. Our frames are designed and built in Thuringia Germany and are manufactured almost exclusively in house. In our production halls in Thuringia we bring our frames to life by hand. In 2020, the first frames of the Dash model will leave our production. We offer a sustainable, elegant and high-quality alternative to mass-produced products.
The idea of making our own frames has been in our minds for a long time. At the end of 2019, we took the step and established CrossWorxCycles GmbH. We are an innovative team with a lot of experience and knowledge in frame building and at least as much experience from countless national and international competitions. This enables us to combine the engineering art of bicycle construction with our knowledge of the tracks of the world. It is our ambition to create a race-ready bike that will delight our customers.
Our Dash275 bike has 160 mm rear suspension travel and after nearly two years of intensive development and field testing, it is finally ready and available for sale. Our frames and the complete bike configuration are now available in our shop.
Framesize
We offer our Dash in 3 different sizes. We have the right size for everyone. If our frame should not harmonize with our customers' size, we will find a custom-sized frame for them.
We have decided to go for a chainstay length of 430 mm and keep them the same over the sizes. In our eyes, this fits the bike best.
Low center of gravity
The compact design in combination with the low damper position provides a central center of gravity and thus a unique riding experience on the trail.
Sizes & Geometry
Kinematics
Our rear triangle concept is based on a supported single pivot-design. At the beginning of the suspension travel, the rear triangle reacts very sensitively and generates a lot of grip even on the smallest bumps. Towards the end, there is a progressive increase of the rear travel. Due to the low position in the frame, the rear shock is well protected and yet easy to reach.
Metric damper
Dampers with the dimensions 230 x 65 mm can be installed in our Dash frames. There is also enough room for coil-dampers.
Balanced New Age geometry
A chainstay length of 430 mm - balanced reach and low center of gravity. Our formula for a bike that shines on enduro race tracks, flow trails and in the bike park.
Deep-drawn top tube
What is more disturbing than too little legroom?
That’s what we thought. So the Dash can be built with all common 30.9 dropper posts and generates enough space due to the deep top tube.
Drink bottle holder
Drinking bottles up to 0.7 liters can be fitted on our Dash.
Sealed bearings (APPS)
To maintain the unique, sensitive performance of our rear triangle for a very long time, we use the proven Acros Pivot Performance Sealing (APPS) bearings for all of our links. This protects the bearings even better against dirt, grime, and water.
Integrated cable routing
We believe cables should always be routed directly through the frame. Brake and shift cables are dipped into the top tube via self-developed plugs and leave the down tube before the rear end transfers the cables back to the chainstay in an attractive way.
Brake and chainstay protection
We like quiet bikes and always want the best possible protection for our frames.
For this reason we have decided to develop our own chainstay.
At the same time the brake of the rear wheel enjoys effective protection by our 4 edge rear frame. Reachability does not suffer from this.
Color variations
For more information about CrossworxCycles:www.crossworx-cycles.com
What's next for CWC?
|We have already received great feedback from various tests on our Dash275 and are looking forward to the new season. We still have some ideas in our heads and will continue to work on our bikes. In spring we will also launch our Zero Hardtail and work on the Dash with 29-inch wheels.
To set up a Made in Germany production was the absolutely right decision for us.—Christoffer Reichling, Founder & Engineer CWC GmbH
