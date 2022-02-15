CrossworxCycles' Trailbike Prototype & New Colors for 2022

PRESS RELEASE: CrossworxCycles
CrossWorx Cycles comes from the green heart of Germany, from Thuringia. Born out of the love for mountain bikes and with the aim of creating products that are fun and expand your own limits. All of our frames are made in our own workshop in Germany - handcrafted and handmade in Germany. In times of a pandemic, in-house manufacturing has enormous advantages such as short shipping times. Stock frames can be shipped within 2-3 days.
As the winter season in Europe is in full swing, we are here to help you against the winter blues and want to present you our new colors for the 2022 season!
ZERO290 in the Limited SnowStealth Edition
We've started with a limited SnowStealth going into the new season and now have rearranged our colors. With 4 new colours there should be a color for everyone. The most interesting color for 2022 is Viral violet, inspired by Pantone's color of the year, this color should definitely not be missed. And for all those who can not find among the 7 colors, we can coat our frames in nearly any RAL color available. If you love our raw machining-look, you can go for a Radiant Raw frame.
DASH290 in Radiant Raw (no surface treatment)
All available colors for the current season:
• Radiant Raw (No surface treatment)
• Grateful Grey (RAL7016 )
• Yawning Yellow (RAL1021 )
• Obese Orange (RAL2003 )
• Peaceful Petrol (RAL5018 )
• Bizarre Blue (RAL5026 – metallic)
• Ruby Red (RAL3032 – metallic)
• Viral Violet (RAL4005 )
• Specialcolour = selected metallic or all RAL-colours
All of our models can be ordered with those new colors.Crossworx DASH290
29" Enduro / Race-Bike
• 155 mm of rear travel
• Head angle: 65 ° / Seat angle: 79°
• BB Drop: 35 mm
• available as framekit or bike
• 2.499 € with VAT (2.100 € without VAT)
Crossworx ZERO290
29" Allmountain- / Trailhardtail
• 140 / 150 mm in the front
• Head angle: 64 ° / Seat angle: 78°
• BB Drop: 70 mm
• available as framekit or bike
• 1.199 € with VAT (1.007,56 € without VAT)
Crossworx DASH275
27,5" Bikepark / Freeride / Racebike
• 160 mm of rear travel
• Head angle: 65 ° / Seat angle: 77°
• BB Drop: 13 mm
• available as frame kit or bike
• 2.499 € with VAT (2.100 € without VAT)
Next to this there will be a lot of news in the coming weeks. We were not lazy over the winter, and worked on a trail bike version with the genes of our Crossworx Dash290 with less travel, less weight and a more playful geometry. Stay tuned for the launch! Here is a teaser of our first prototype of our Lite - Trailbike with 130 or 145 mm travel in the rear and 29" wheels
