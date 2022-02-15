close
CrossworxCycles' Trailbike Prototype & New Colors for 2022

Feb 15, 2022
by Crossworxcycles  
The Limited SnowStealth Limited Edition with DASH290 / ZERO290 / DASH275 Bikes


PRESS RELEASE: CrossworxCycles

CrossWorx Cycles comes from the green heart of Germany, from Thuringia. Born out of the love for mountain bikes and with the aim of creating products that are fun and expand your own limits. All of our frames are made in our own workshop in Germany - handcrafted and handmade in Germany. In times of a pandemic, in-house manufacturing has enormous advantages such as short shipping times. Stock frames can be shipped within 2-3 days.

As the winter season in Europe is in full swing, we are here to help you against the winter blues and want to present you our new colors for the 2022 season!

ZERO290 in the Limited SnowStealth Edition

We've started with a limited SnowStealth going into the new season and now have rearranged our colors. With 4 new colours there should be a color for everyone. The most interesting color for 2022 is Viral violet, inspired by Pantone's color of the year, this color should definitely not be missed. And for all those who can not find among the 7 colors, we can coat our frames in nearly any RAL color available. If you love our raw machining-look, you can go for a Radiant Raw frame.

DASH290 in Radiant Raw (no surface treatment)

All available colors for the current season:

• Radiant Raw (No surface treatment)
• Grateful Grey (RAL7016 )
• Yawning Yellow (RAL1021 )
• Obese Orange (RAL2003 )
• Peaceful Petrol (RAL5018 )
• Bizarre Blue (RAL5026 – metallic)
• Ruby Red (RAL3032 – metallic)
• Viral Violet (RAL4005 )
• Specialcolour = selected metallic or all RAL-colours




All of our models can be ordered with those new colors.

Crossworx DASH290

29" Enduro / Race-Bike

• 155 mm of rear travel
• Head angle: 65 ° / Seat angle: 79°
• BB Drop: 35 mm

• available as framekit or bike
• 2.499 € with VAT (2.100 € without VAT)

Crossworx ZERO290

29" Allmountain- / Trailhardtail

• 140 / 150 mm in the front
• Head angle: 64 ° / Seat angle: 78°
• BB Drop: 70 mm

• available as framekit or bike
• 1.199 € with VAT (1.007,56 € without VAT)

Crossworx DASH275

27,5" Bikepark / Freeride / Racebike

• 160 mm of rear travel
• Head angle: 65 ° / Seat angle: 77°
• BB Drop: 13 mm

• available as frame kit or bike
• 2.499 € with VAT (2.100 € without VAT)

Next to this there will be a lot of news in the coming weeks. We were not lazy over the winter, and worked on a trail bike version with the genes of our Crossworx Dash290 with less travel, less weight and a more playful geometry. Stay tuned for the launch! Here is a teaser of our first prototype of our Lite - Trailbike with 130 or 145 mm travel in the rear and 29" wheels

First prototype of the Crossworx Lite 29" Trailbike

For more information click here and check our homepage or follow us through Instagram or
Facebook.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Crossworxcycles


22 Comments

  • 12 1
 These colour names certainly are Bizarre. Obese Orange?

How high is the dude in the marketing department?
  • 2 0
 Bizarre. They "blue" it for sure!
  • 3 0
 They must be specifically marketing the Orange color to Americans
  • 1 0
 There is no such thing as a marketing department in companies that small as Crossworx.
  • 6 0
 Those color names.... Someone had fun with google translator haha
  • 4 0
 Awesome Adjectives for those Cool Colors. It Really Resonates with me. I love the Majestic Machining and Gratuitous Geometry.
  • 1 0
 underrated comment
  • 3 0
 Great looking bikes and awesome to see more in-house manufacturing in western Europe. Excited to see what the future holds for Crossworx! Smile
  • 3 0
 Ancillotti!
  • 4 0
 but with clean welds & non-proprietary shock! thb, like them both, but this seems a more... rational choice?
  • 2 0
 If you're going to copy a suspension design I couldn't think of many others I would rather copy.
  • 1 0
 damn, that intend-ed build is sick! (apart from the blue grips, of course).
  • 1 0
 The website only says shipping within Europe, do they ship to the United States?
  • 2 0
 Purdy
  • 3 1
 Obese Orange? Bold.
  • 2 0
 its a fat middle finger to traditional naming
  • 1 0
 The zero looks pucker too.
  • 1 0
 Great guys to deal with, and my Dash 29 is mint!
  • 1 1
 Banshee is probably looking at their V4 frame designs and like G@Damm!T... now we have to start over...

Smile Smile Smile
  • 1 0
 Wow! These look really nice. Best of luck Crossworx!
  • 1 0
 Reminds of Ancelotti, beautiful bike.
  • 3 4
 Looks like a Pole

Post a Comment



