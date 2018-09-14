RACING

Crowdfunding Set Up For Jared Graves With #StrengthForJared Campaign

Sep 14, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
back in the mix and only 11 seconds out of the lead Jared Graves was happy with his day.

Jared Graves' friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with the logistics of his treatment and the uncertain financial future he faces. While it's too early to know exactly what his needs will be, Jared released a pledge to donate any additional funds directly to brain cancer research. The campaign also released more information about his condition and the battle he faces.

Click here to visit the #StrengthForJared GoFundMe campaign.

Campaign Update:

He's represented Australia at the Olympics, he's an Enduro World Series Champion, taken podiums at Downhill World Cups and apart from being a top bloke, Gravesy is widely regarded as the best Four-cross racer of all time taking the World Cup title three times.

Now Jared Graves faces his biggest challenge yet.

September 5, 2018 - Jared's Enduro World Series Year was over.

Back home in Toowoomba, Australia, Jared collapsed, waking up to Paramedics by his side.

This is what Jared said in his own words: "In Whistler I suffered a seizure, and woke up from one last Thursday morning to paramedics taking me off to hospital, where tests and scans were done to discover I have a tumor growing in my brain."

This is a ride that Jared Graves and his wife Jess never expected.

And Tuesday, September 18 - is at the starting line of a new challenge, as Jared will undergo life-changing surgery.

You might be wondering why we have launched #StrengthForJared?

Being a Pro Athlete - while you can be insured for crashing on track - there's no income protection when something like this arises.

These are the cold, hard facts Jared's facing:

• The location of the tumor is positioned closely to a vital area of the brain which has the potential to paralyze the left side of his body.

• Craniotomy surgery to remove the tumor - Jared will be awake for part of the surgery as the Neurosurgeon attempts to remove most of the tumor and perform motor function tests.

• Only then can his medical team work out the best course of action. It could mean physiotherapy and up to seven months of chemotherapy - starting with specialized radiation treatment five days a week in Brisbane - around an hour and a half from family and friends in Toowoomba (Jared is temporarily unable to drive a car due to his recent history of seizures).

And the real kicker - the reality of no income as the EWS 2018-year finishes for an athlete whose sole career has been based on racing bikes professionally since he left high school.

Jared's ongoing care is not just about the "now", it about what's ahead for both Jared and Jess.

When faced with the fact that across all Australian Brain Cancers, the survival rate after five years is only 22% - the reality hits home hard.

This is all unfolding as Jared's Pro Riding career finishes mid-season.

With #StrengthForJared - we know Jared has got this!

And all going to plan with Jared back to full health, Jared and Jess will donate to the Charlie Teo Foundation to help support their ongoing research into Brain Cancer.

Jared released a statement about the crowdfunding effort on Instagram.


Jared Graves weaves his way through the slippery jungle.

From all of us at Pinkbike we wish you all the best and a speedy recovery Jared.

#StrengthForJared

Must Read This Week
Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
120758 views
Review: YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race
61338 views
First Ride: Yeti's New SB130
52930 views
Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
50893 views
Final Start Lists: Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
46360 views
Behind the Bike - Knolly's New Fugitive
45027 views
Results: Lenzerheide XCO World Championships 2018
44867 views
Bike Check: Geoff Kabush's Enduro-fied Yeti SB130
40131 views

24 Comments

  • + 43
 Hey Specialized, this is time that you can step in (being the massive Corporate that you are) and cover Jarred’s back. Pretty sure Jarred’s name alone is worth so much more than a year off from racing.
  • + 26
 Same with Monster they have deeper pockets than Specialized.
  • + 2
 I agree with you both, however, every cent counts so don't be a tight arse and donate a fiver or whatever you can afford.
  • + 29
 Jared, you are the 22%! You've got this.
  • + 2
 The luckiest number there is.
  • + 21
 For Jared: Please remember that in discussions about survival rates, side effects, etc, those numbers are for normal humans.
  • + 4
 Also, statistics don’t matter too much to the individual
  • + 1
 Yeh, you are gonna kick this in World record time!
  • + 9
 Ran into Jared in Whistler this past June. Told him his win at EWS Whistler, when he lost all air pressure in his fork, was an inspiration and has reminded me in multiple races to never give up. His diagnosis has been on mind since announced and we all know he will win this race too. Thinking about you Jared and will be donating today!
  • + 9
 Definitely donating for Jared. Is he not still in contract with Specialized? Shouldn't they be paying him at least for next season still? Hopefully they do, as I can't imagine cutting someone's pay in a case like this.
  • + 6
 Hey guys.. Thanks for supporting where you can. Regarding his sponsors, I am sure there is a lot going on behind the scenes. Just because they aren't pledging on GoFundMe doesn't necessarily mean they aren't offering support. Ease off on the hate, spread the love and spread the word. Cheers.
  • + 7
 @dirtworks911 @jzPV My thoughts exactly. 22% is roughly 1 in 4. Jared is one in a million! Best wishes!
  • + 3
 I have a friend who had a tumor on his brain and he beat it. There are 100s or thousands of different types of course but it's not impossible. I'm cheering for Jared and hope he recovers. He's young and vital and the odds are not that grim in that case. Stay strong and think positively. There's lot of life still to live through Jared!
  • + 4
 Definitly can't wait to see you riding in EWS . I send you tones of positive vibes for a speedy recovery .
  • + 3
 Cancer, you've picked the wrong guy, you'll soon be on your way home, without your lunch money and without your front teeth. Fvck you.
  • + 1
 Yeah Specialized needs to STEP UP.

Also, man, the life of a pro racer. You get hurt, income gone? Really? Does that mean health care gone too? That's crazy - that an elite level pro like this can have a bad medical result and see the bottom drop out from under him (if I'm reading this right, which I may not be). Super lame and makes it seem questionable if being a pro racer is even worth it.

Maybe it's only worth being a pro mountain biker in a country with socialized medicine...
  • + 5
 You got this brother
  • + 1
 There's no contractually guaranteed minimum thru the contract term to cover injury or illness? WTF kind of contract is that!!! Are all pro MTBers getting screwed or just Jared?
  • + 3
 Stay strong Jared, u got this. Fuck it and see you soon at EWS!
  • + 3
 With SUPER BRUNI on your side you'll kick that tumors ass Jared!!!
  • + 4
 Fuck cancer u got this
  • + 1
 Those are some f*ucked up odds, but he continuously beat worse odds through his whole racing career. You got this!
  • + 1
 Donated! Cmon Pinkbike get on this!
  • + 1
 Yahh gravey

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031143
Mobile Version of Website