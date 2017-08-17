Crunch Time in the Hunt for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle

Aug 17, 2017 at 8:54
Aug 17, 2017
by rasoulution Communication Agency  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

In its 14th season, Crankworx – the defining celebration of world-class mountain biking – once again climaxes with Red Bull Joyride at the spiritual home of slopestyle: The Boneyard of Canada’s Whistler Mountain Bike Park. In the legendary event that Bike Magazine calls the “Super Bowl of freeride mountain biking,” one man – the USA’s Nicholi Rogatkin – has the chance to achieve what formerly seemed impossible. Can Rogatkin become the first-ever winner of the elusive Triple Crown of Slopestyle? What eye-popping tricks will the world’s best throw down to block his path to the throne?

Rogatkin took advantage of this year’s added stop in Innsbruck to claim his second Crankworx World Tour slopestyle win of 2017, delivering the first-ever Cash Roll-Tailwhip to beat the brilliance of Canada’s Brett Rheeder in what most experts agree were two of the best runs in slopestyle history. A third win would clinch the never-before achieved title of the Triple Crown of Slopestyle for the American, together with a $25,000 prize purse. Winning at Joyride will be anything but easy though, especially not on the course which is loaded with more hits and jumps than any other course on the Crankworx World Tour.

Venue of the Red Bull Joyride in Whistler Canada on August 21 2016 Scott Serfas Red Bull Content Pool P-20160822-00096 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.

Packed house at Red Bull Joyride 2016


While Rogatkin might be the only rider in the field with a shot at the Triple Crown, the Crankworx Slopestyle World Tour Ranking is led by 18-year-old young-gun Emil Johansson. The young Swedish phenomenon seemingly appeared out of nowhere last season and has put down huge results all season, including a 2nd place at Crankworx Les Gets, 3rd at Crankworx Rotorua and a victory over Rogatkin at FISE Montpellier. Known for making his highly technical trick combinations look effortless, Johansson will try everything in his power to beat Rogatkin and defend his lead in the Crankworx World Tour and FMB Diamond Series rankings.

Brett Rheeder performs during practice at the Red Bull Joyride in Whistler Canada on August 20th 2016 Jussi Grznar Red Bull Content Pool P-20160822-00432 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.

Brett Rheeder during his winning run at Red Bull Joyride 2016


Aside from Johansson, Rogatkin can expect stiff competition from two Canadians. Defending Joyride champion Brett Rheeder and 4-time Joyride-winner Brandon Semenuk will be more than eager to take the win in a field absolutely stacked with talent. Riders like Szymon Godziek (POL), Diego Caverzasi (ITA), Thomas Genon (BEL) and Nico Scholze (GER) all have what it takes to climb to the top of the podium.

Szymon Godziek at RedBull Joyride in Whistler Canada on August 16th 2016 Bartek Wolinski Red Bull Content Pool P-20161031-00841 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.

Textbook backflip no-hander by Szymon Godziek at Red Bull Joyride 2016


The planet’s largest slopestyle mountain-biking competition (and where it all began), Red Bull Joyride is the marquee event of the four-stop Crankworx World Tour, drawing tens of thousands of the MTB faithful. This theater of dreams on some of the world’s most unique terrain offers up the thrilling finale to 11 days of mountain biking festivities at Crankworx Whistler.

Get ready for Crankworx Whistler at Red Bull Joyride and catch up with the breathtaking action that went down so far with on-demand replays of Crankworx Rotorua, Les Gets and Innsbruck – only on Red Bull TV.

Thomas Genon performs at the Red Bull Joyride in Whistler Canada on August 21st 2016 Jussi Grznar Red Bull Content Pool P-20160822-00423 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.

Thomas Genon with his signature style at Red Bull Joyride 2016


Sanctioned by the Freeride Mountain Bike Association, the Crankworx slopestyle events are the pinnacle of style and creativity – judged events packed with features that inspire the absolute greats of the sport and achieve the organization’s top designation as Diamond Series Events, with a total of more than 250,000 spectators in attendance.

Red Bull TV is available on connected TVs, gaming consoles, mobile devices and more. For a full list of supported devices, visit this page. And get the latest on everything bike related on the Red Bull Bike Channel at redbull.tv/bike.

Max Fredricksson performs a tailwhip at Red Bull Joyride in Whistler Canada on August 21st 2016. Mason Mashon Red Bull Content Pool P-20160822-00135 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.

Max Fredriksson whipping his way down the course at Red Bull Joyride 2016


MENTIONS: @redbullbike
Must Read This Week
Is This Linkage Fork the Future of Suspension? - Crankworx Whistler 2017
148820 views
Jenny Rissveds to Miss World Champs
73560 views
Specialized Update Enduro for 2018 - First Look
63623 views
2018 Devinci Spartan - First Look
62807 views
New Kona Process Carbon: EWS Spy Shots - Crankworx Whistler 2017
61184 views
Results and Recap Video - Whistler EWS 2017
55899 views
Unno's Showstopping Carbon DH Bike: First Ride - Crankworx Whistler 2017
55149 views
Top 10 Ridden US Biking Destinations in July
53195 views






0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031367
Mobile Version of Website