Crunch Time in the Hunt for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle

In its 14th season, Crankworx – the defining celebration of world-class mountain biking – once again climaxes with Red Bull Joyride at the spiritual home of slopestyle: The Boneyard of Canada’s Whistler Mountain Bike Park. In the legendary event that Bike Magazine calls the “Super Bowl of freeride mountain biking,” one man – the USA’s Nicholi Rogatkin – has the chance to achieve what formerly seemed impossible. Can Rogatkin become the first-ever winner of the elusive Triple Crown of Slopestyle? What eye-popping tricks will the world’s best throw down to block his path to the throne?
Rogatkin took advantage of this year’s added stop in Innsbruck to claim his second Crankworx World Tour slopestyle win of 2017, delivering the first-ever Cash Roll-Tailwhip to beat the brilliance of Canada’s Brett Rheeder in what most experts agree were two of the best runs in slopestyle history. A third win would clinch the never-before achieved title of the Triple Crown of Slopestyle for the American, together with a $25,000 prize purse. Winning at Joyride will be anything but easy though, especially not on the course which is loaded with more hits and jumps than any other course on the Crankworx World Tour.
While Rogatkin might be the only rider in the field with a shot at the Triple Crown, the Crankworx Slopestyle World Tour Ranking is led by 18-year-old young-gun Emil Johansson. The young Swedish phenomenon seemingly appeared out of nowhere last season and has put down huge results all season, including a 2nd place at Crankworx Les Gets, 3rd at Crankworx Rotorua and a victory over Rogatkin at FISE Montpellier. Known for making his highly technical trick combinations look effortless, Johansson will try everything in his power to beat Rogatkin and defend his lead in the Crankworx World Tour and FMB Diamond Series rankings.
Aside from Johansson, Rogatkin can expect stiff competition from two Canadians. Defending Joyride champion Brett Rheeder and 4-time Joyride-winner Brandon Semenuk will be more than eager to take the win in a field absolutely stacked with talent. Riders like Szymon Godziek (POL), Diego Caverzasi (ITA), Thomas Genon (BEL) and Nico Scholze (GER) all have what it takes to climb to the top of the podium.
The planet’s largest slopestyle mountain-biking competition (and where it all began), Red Bull Joyride is the marquee event of the four-stop Crankworx World Tour, drawing tens of thousands of the MTB faithful. This theater of dreams on some of the world’s most unique terrain offers up the thrilling finale to 11 days of mountain biking festivities at Crankworx Whistler.
Sanctioned by the Freeride Mountain Bike Association, the Crankworx slopestyle events are the pinnacle of style and creativity – judged events packed with features that inspire the absolute greats of the sport and achieve the organization’s top designation as Diamond Series Events, with a total of more than 250,000 spectators in attendance.
