Crunch Time in the Hunt for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle

Packed house at Red Bull Joyride 2016

Brett Rheeder during his winning run at Red Bull Joyride 2016

Textbook backflip no-hander by Szymon Godziek at Red Bull Joyride 2016

Thomas Genon with his signature style at Red Bull Joyride 2016

Max Fredriksson whipping his way down the course at Red Bull Joyride 2016