Crust Launches Dirt Jump Bike Made by Frank the Welder

For The Win, Forgotten Time Warp, Favorite Tight Whip, Feigned Tonsure Wardrobe, Fulsome Tawny Warrior. FTW can mean so many things, so it’s more than an appropriate name for an exclusive small run collection of dirt jump bikes designed by Crust and built by the legendary Frank the Welder.
Crust’s founder Matt has built his company designing and producing the kind of bicycles that he wanted to ride, the kind of bicycles he felt the world deserved and the FTW Dirt Jumper is no exception. With a BMX history stretching all the way back to Nichole Kidman (BMX Bandits), Matt made sure the FTW Dirt Jumper was ready to jib, send, whip, skid, slash, tweak, rip, tear, and bring smiles to any skate park, street spot, or dirt jump set that comes in it way…or maybe just do a lazy manual and wobble your way though a local pump tack while kids do double flips over you.
So here’s the deal, Frank the Welder
stacked an impressive series of dimes on these hand crafted frames. Crust can work with you to build it up and add a tasty mix of parts to pull the room together, or you can just take the frame and build it yourself, There’s a whole list of all the details on the website and you can also check out the pictures for reference.
