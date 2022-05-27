Crust Launches Dirt Jump Bike Made by Frank the Welder

Jun 1, 2022
by Kyle von Hoetzendorff  

Press Release: Crust

For The Win, Forgotten Time Warp, Favorite Tight Whip, Feigned Tonsure Wardrobe, Fulsome Tawny Warrior. FTW can mean so many things, so it’s more than an appropriate name for an exclusive small run collection of dirt jump bikes designed by Crust and built by the legendary Frank the Welder.


Crust’s founder Matt has built his company designing and producing the kind of bicycles that he wanted to ride, the kind of bicycles he felt the world deserved and the FTW Dirt Jumper is no exception. With a BMX history stretching all the way back to Nichole Kidman (BMX Bandits), Matt made sure the FTW Dirt Jumper was ready to jib, send, whip, skid, slash, tweak, rip, tear, and bring smiles to any skate park, street spot, or dirt jump set that comes in it way…or maybe just do a lazy manual and wobble your way though a local pump tack while kids do double flips over you.



So here’s the deal, Frank the Welder stacked an impressive series of dimes on these hand crafted frames. Crust can work with you to build it up and add a tasty mix of parts to pull the room together, or you can just take the frame and build it yourself, There’s a whole list of all the details on the website and you can also check out the pictures for reference.



Sound off in the comments below with your best puns and worst opinions. Then head over to Crust Bikes. For the full experience ADD TO CART.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Dirtjump Bikes Hardtails Crust Bikes Frank The Welder


Must Read This Week
What We Know So Far About the Heartbreaking Murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson
86444 views
Review: RockShox's 2023 Lyrik Ultimate is Smooth, Silent, & Incredibly Comfortable
70610 views
Everything You Need to Know About RockShox's Redesigned 2023 Forks & Shocks
56568 views
First Ride: ARC8 Evolve FS - The Future of XC Race Bikes?
55681 views
Updated: Sam Hill Tests Positive for COVID-19 & Will Miss EWS Opening Round
38560 views
Industry Digest: eBike Regulation, Stolen Bikes, Zwift Layoffs & More
36869 views
Slack Randoms: Luca Shaw's World Cup Crash, Rope Spoke Analysis & More
32336 views
Video: Reece Wallace Shows How Versatile 145mm of Travel Can Be in 'Plane Fun'
28083 views

26 Comments

  • 15 3
 I came here because of my strong BMX background and I wasn’t disappointed.
  • 7 0
 Always wanted one of Franks bikes back in the Spooky Cycles days....
  • 3 1
 Find The Wookie, Foil Terran Wankers, Fearless Toad Warlords, Fartputzed Texan Whores, Fancy Tooth Workers (denoting budget placement of owning such a dirt jumper) and the classic... F*ck The World.
  • 1 0
 I worked for Frank when he had his factory here in Chandler AZ. My favorite job ever. Awesome guy, glad to see he is still up to his craft.
  • 1 0
 Matt's an awesome human being, and FTW is a legend in his own right. I was eyeing up that bike the other week, looked a superb bit of kit.
  • 4 2
 4130 for dirt jumps bikes. BMX background approved.
  • 7 3
 This is aluminum
  • 1 2
 I thought FTW was F@ck The World for way too long. I even told my son not to say it, then he explained it to me. Dad Fail. But I did ride a Spooky Darkside for a few years back in the late 90s. Father Totally Wins!
  • 1 0
 What, they didn't think the BikePackingSucks edits would be appropriate for PinkBike?
  • 1 0
 So cool, love Crust Bikes too
  • 2 0
 Forage Through Wombats
  • 1 0
 I have a Sinister Angus FTW!
  • 1 0
 yes lets go crust makes such cool bikes
  • 1 0
 Frank the Welder is the Mike WiLL Made-It of the mountain bike world.
  • 1 0
 Wobble my way through a local pump track? I'm in.
  • 1 0
 Flay The Werewolves
  • 1 0
 tuna...with crust?
  • 1 0
 even tuna comes in a steel can
  • 2 5
 Best photos of a prototype frame ive ever seen! Next time you should spent some money for the paintjob and get a potato phone.
  • 3 3
 Steel only for DJ bikes.
  • 2 2
 A lot of DJ bikes would disagree.
  • 1 0
 @seraph: a few, maybe, but def not alot.
  • 3 1
 Steel is the only option for a DJ
  • 2 0
 Agreed, too bad many companies insist on aluminum.
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.015204
Mobile Version of Website