Cube Actionteam Shares Details on 2021 Stereo EWS Race Bike

Jun 22, 2021
by cubebikesofficial  

PRESS RELEASE: CUBE Actionteam

This year sees the CUBE Actionteam enter its tenth international enduro race season. For 2021, the squad once again has the Enduro World Series in its sights with the riders set to race on the CUBE Stereo 170 HPA

Team pilots Gusti Wildhaber, Jonas Goeweil and Veronika Brüchle have spent the last few weeks ramping up training for the 2021 race season at a number of camps. Their calendar kicks off in Italy at the first stop of the Enduro World Series in Canazei on 23 June. With a wealth of enduro experience under his belt, long-standing member of the Actionteam squad Gusti Wildhaber has a big hand in dialling in the race bike.

bigquotesEven the tiniest details are important. They make the difference between winning or losing when you're battling for fractions of a second. The CUBE Stereo 170 HPA is kitted out with the latest and best components from our product partners. It's the perfect race set-up.Gusti Wildhaber


To celebrate the squad's tenth birthday, the Stereo has been given a makeover with a brand-new custom paint job in the CUBE Actionteam livery.

The Enduro World Series last visited Canazei in South Tyrol's Fassa Valley two years ago and the squad's experience of racing this track has gone into creating an alpine-ready 2021 race bike. Based on the light CUBE Stereo 170 29er frame with sophisticated kinematics, it pairs aggressive downhill racing performance with zero-compromise climbing capability when the gradient rises. Working in collaboration with the suspension experts at Fox, the chassis is designed to take even huge high-speed hits in its stride courtesy of a Fox 36 170 mm fork up front and Fox Float X2 shock out back. Combined with a Shimano XTR groupset, Newmen Evolution SL A30 wheels shod with a Schwalbe Magic Mary and Big Betty combo, and a Race Face cockpit, and you have a bike that's more than ready to take on the EWS in style.

bigquotes"The Stereo 170 is still our top pick for racing enduro events. Every last detail is crucial when you're tackling up to 1,000 metres of vertical descent. With a dialled set-up, the riders can push to their own limits but keep enough in reserve to deliver a controlled ride."Team Manager Claus Wachsmann
.

Details:
Frame: CUBE Bikes Stereo 170 HPA Custom
Fork: FOX 36 170mm // Shock: FOX Float X2 custom tune
Brakes: Shimano XTR Trail // Rotors: Shimano XTR 180mm
Rear derailleur: Shimano XTR // Crank: Shimano XTR // Cassette: Shimano XTR 11-51
Wheelset: Newmen Evolution SL A30 gold edition
Tyres: Schwalbe // Front: Magic Mary 2.4 Super Trail // Rear: Big Betty 2.4 Super Trail
Handlebars: Race Face Next 35 Carbon // Stem: Race Face Turbine R35 // Grips: CUBE RFR
Seat post: FOX Transfer // Saddle: CUBE Natural Fit
Pedals: Shimano XTR Trail
Computer: Garmin Edge 130 plus









Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Cube


Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
90003 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
71219 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
55476 views
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
45116 views
Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays
42905 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
40403 views
First Look: Formula's Prototype Dual Crown Enduro Fork & New Lightweight Brakes
38757 views
Bike Check: Loana Lecomte's Winning Massi Aire SL
33832 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Too bad Remy won’t be riding one
  • 1 0
 yeah!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007932
Mobile Version of Website