Cube Actionteam Signs Zakarias Johansen & Frederik Matz for 2024

I'm stoked to be back with the Cube Actionteam! Cube are a brand who are incredibly passionate about racing and always pushing the limits as far as possible. For me, that is exactly what you need to race at this level. Becoming a dad last year completely changed my life. It showed me how important it is to have people around you who you vibe with and trust, and who support you to keep racing at the highest level. Claus, Gusti and I go way back and I can't wait to see what we can accomplish as a team! — Zakarias Johansen