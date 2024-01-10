Cube Actionteam Signs Zakarias Johansen & Frederik Matz for 2024

31-year-old Zakarias Johansen is back in the Cube Actionteam jersey after two years with the now-defunct Ibis Enduro Team, while 19-year-old Frederik Matz is stepping up to the pro ranks with the support of the German brand.
They join Jonas Goewil and Gusti Wildhaber on the enduro race team for 2024. All four riders will be competing at the UCI Enduro World Cup Series this season.
|I'm stoked to be back with the Cube Actionteam! Cube are a brand who are incredibly passionate about racing and always pushing the limits as far as possible. For me, that is exactly what you need to race at this level. Becoming a dad last year completely changed my life. It showed me how important it is to have people around you who you vibe with and trust, and who support you to keep racing at the highest level. Claus, Gusti and I go way back and I can't wait to see what we can accomplish as a team!—Zakarias Johansen
|I'm so happy that Zakarias is back on the team. We are already blown away by his incredible performance during his first stint with us. Today he is one of the best enduro athletes in the world and we are delighted to have him back on board. You will see us at all of the 2024 Enduro World Cups with Zakarias as our principal rider, where we aim to achieve as many top results as possible. Welcome to the Cube family, Zakarias!—Claus Wachsmann, Team Manager
All four riders will head out to their first training camp together in February to prepare for the race season. After getting into the race action with some early-season competitions, the team will turn their attention to the UCI Enduro World Cup Series.UCI Enduro World Cup calendar:
10-12 May: Finale Ligure, Italy
17-19 May: Bielsko-Biala, Poland
7-9 June: Leogang, Austria
28 June - 7 July: Haute Savoie, France
12-14 July: Aletsch, Switzerland
6-8 September: Loudenville, France