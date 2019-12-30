Cube Bikes Announce Departure of Greg Callaghan

Dec 30, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Greg Callaghan on Skye in Scotland June 2017. Photo by Matt Wragg

Greg Callaghan has parted ways with Cube after riding for them since 2015. He quickly established himself as one of the fastest enduro racers in the world and has three EWS wins to his name, including the Irish double he picked up on home turf in 2015 and 2016.

bigquotesGreg Callaghan is leaving the Cube Bikes Action Team end of the Year 19‘. Thank you Greg Callaghan for amazing last years traveling & racing around the world, sharing with you lots of good moments on the podium and on track! We will miss the Irish touch in our Team for sure!Cube Bikes

bigquotesGreg‘s career start some years ago when I brought him from a privateer to a Pro Rider - now he leaves the Team as one of worlds best Enduro Riders! His spirit and professional action brought also the team to another level - and also we could share with him lots of podiums and outstanding moments! We wish him in his future career all the best and good luck ... #paintthehillgreen will never be forgotten!Claus Wachsmann, Team Manager

bigquotesAll good things must come to an end! Cannot thank everyone at the Cube Action Team enough for all the memories, successes, struggles and friendships over the last 5 years. Especially to @wxm_sports who brought me into the team all those years ago. When we first met at Eurobike in 2014 who could have known what the future held, so proud of what we accomplished together during these years. Thanks to everyone at Cube Bikes, the team staff, team mates and all the partners of the team who helped me and shared the good times, I’ll see you all again at the races for a beer and a chat. As for what’s next for me, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for that...Greg Callaghan


Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Cube Greg Callaghan


24 Comments

  • 15 0
 I feel the need to make an announcement, pretty sure the missus would be ok with a bike change for next ‘season’
Happy new year ya all!!
  • 2 0
 Given everyone else is doing it I am sure she will understand.
  • 11 0
 Think his results will only improve with a change of bike
  • 11 1
 This week has seen more breakups than Taylor Swift's discography.
  • 5 1
 Jan 1st, Pinkbike news:

Calaghan stoked to be on...
Lacondeguy stoked to ride for...
Berrecloth stoked to announce...
Graves stoked to join...
Vink stoked to ride for...
...
  • 4 0
 @xice ah, if only. You forget, we've got to go through a week's worth of teasers per rider and per team before we get to stoke-sville.
  • 4 0
 Red Bull is just going to announce a new Red Bull team with every rider on it for 2020 so they now actually just own mountain biking.
  • 3 1
 Hey Pinkbike, there are some really funny movies from Specialized Youtube channel. Much better entertainment than this. How about you post some Honestly, I could not give a flying damn about athlete sponsors unless it is Gwin riding for Brazzers...
  • 5 0
 Looks like a session
  • 1 0
 Oh and the the new Red Bull trail/DH/xc E- bike will be released with KERS and you can only race world cups if you have that setup and tyres manufactured by their associate sponsor.
  • 1 1
 2019-2020 case for the history of studiers of sponsoring... DOMINO EFFECT so interesting to see how this sponsorship world either almost doesn't move or then when pieces really starts moving... everything falls apart!
  • 1 0
 You think they are all only on one year contracts??
  • 1 0
 @Chilliwacker: No I mean this transition to 29-20. Somehow long contracts there are many ways to finish them.
  • 1 0
 is it possibile every one is going away from their team? Are they going to do golf competions? I think so
  • 1 0
 I think they will run down the mountain on foot.
  • 1 0
 Fork stanchions are in the style of Red Bull tins and the rear air can is indeed that.
  • 1 0
 The Departed 2 starring Greg Callaghan with Andreu Lacondeguy, Cody Kelley, Reed Boggs...
  • 1 0
 See...now I think PB is trolling us. And, by Huey, it's entertaining.
  • 2 0
 When will it end!?
  • 1 0
 Nukeproof...
  • 1 0
 Specialized...?
  • 1 0
 Hopefully. Would love to see him on that new Enduro.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a spartan guy
  • 1 0
 Trek.

Post a Comment



