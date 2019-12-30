Cube Bikes Announce Departure of Greg Callaghan

All good things must come to an end! Cannot thank everyone at the Cube Action Team enough for all the memories, successes, struggles and friendships over the last 5 years. Especially to @wxm_sports who brought me into the team all those years ago. When we first met at Eurobike in 2014 who could have known what the future held, so proud of what we accomplished together during these years. Thanks to everyone at Cube Bikes, the team staff, team mates and all the partners of the team who helped me and shared the good times, I’ll see you all again at the races for a beer and a chat. As for what’s next for me, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for that... — Greg Callaghan