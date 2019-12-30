Cube Bikes Announce Departure of Greg Callaghan

Greg Callaghan has parted ways with Cube after riding for them since 2015. He quickly established himself as one of the fastest enduro racers in the world and has three EWS wins to his name, including the Irish double he picked up on home turf in 2015 and 2016.
|Greg Callaghan is leaving the Cube Bikes Action Team end of the Year 19‘. Thank you Greg Callaghan for amazing last years traveling & racing around the world, sharing with you lots of good moments on the podium and on track! We will miss the Irish touch in our Team for sure!—Cube Bikes
|Greg‘s career start some years ago when I brought him from a privateer to a Pro Rider - now he leaves the Team as one of worlds best Enduro Riders! His spirit and professional action brought also the team to another level - and also we could share with him lots of podiums and outstanding moments! We wish him in his future career all the best and good luck ... #paintthehillgreen will never be forgotten!—Claus Wachsmann, Team Manager
|All good things must come to an end! Cannot thank everyone at the Cube Action Team enough for all the memories, successes, struggles and friendships over the last 5 years. Especially to @wxm_sports who brought me into the team all those years ago. When we first met at Eurobike in 2014 who could have known what the future held, so proud of what we accomplished together during these years. Thanks to everyone at Cube Bikes, the team staff, team mates and all the partners of the team who helped me and shared the good times, I’ll see you all again at the races for a beer and a chat. As for what’s next for me, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for that...—Greg Callaghan
