Cube Enduro Team Reveal their 2020 Stereo 170 Race Bike

Apr 11, 2020
by cubebikesofficial  
Stereo 170 Actionteam

The 2020 Cube Actionteam's race bike: Cube`s Stereo 170 combined with a Shimano XTR groupset, Race Face Cockpit, Newmen wheels equipped with Schwalbe tires and the brand new Fox 38 fork and Float X2 shock. A dream on two wheels?

The Stereo 170 grabs the big-travel suspension rule book, rips it up and throws it off the nearest available metaphorical cliff. But that's the only sense in which it's even remotely unruly. Surprisingly light and agile, equipped with fast-rolling 29er wheels and featuring a full 170mm of smooth, controlled suspension travel, it redefines what's possible with big wheels and lots of travel.

Fox 38 fork 170mm
Fox Float X2
The Fox Float X2 Factory shock and Fox 38 Float Factory fork work together to serve up 170mm of smooth, progressive and controllable travel

XTR drivedrain
Shimano's 1x12 XTR transmission offers legendarily reliable smooth shifting and an unparalleled gear range

Race Face cockpit
Race Face cockpit components: Next R carbon bar and Turbine R stem

Newmen Schwalbe
Newmen Evolution wheels wrapped with Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.35in tyres grip tenaciously to the trail


2020 Actionteam roster: Zakarias Johansen, Sofia Wiedenroth, Gusti Wildhaber

Visit:
https://www.cube.eu/

9 Comments

  • 4 0
 Cube is a brand that always get scorned by the bros of PB, yet these are really good bikes with awesome specs for the money.
  • 1 0
 Relatively short but you can't go for a bigger size because someone forgot that bikes could work even with their seat tubes half a meter shorter
  • 1 0
 Liking the look of those silver Newman wheels mind
  • 1 1
 I like it! But why Cube doesn't go carbon?
  • 1 1
 With press fit BB it is far from dream...
  • 2 2
 Looks like a slash.
  • 2 2
 From 2010.
  • 1 2
 2010 wants its bike back
  • 1 4
 If there's one thing it isn't is a "dream on two wheels".

