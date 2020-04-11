Cube Enduro Team Reveal their 2020 Stereo 170 Race Bike

The Fox Float X2 Factory shock and Fox 38 Float Factory fork work together to serve up 170mm of smooth, progressive and controllable travel

Shimano's 1x12 XTR transmission offers legendarily reliable smooth shifting and an unparalleled gear range

Race Face cockpit components: Next R carbon bar and Turbine R stem

Newmen Evolution wheels wrapped with Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.35in tyres grip tenaciously to the trail

2020 Actionteam roster: Zakarias Johansen, Sofia Wiedenroth, Gusti Wildhaber

The 2020 Cube Actionteam's race bike: Cube`s Stereo 170 combined with a Shimano XTR groupset, Race Face Cockpit, Newmen wheels equipped with Schwalbe tires and the brand new Fox 38 fork and Float X2 shock. A dream on two wheels?The Stereo 170 grabs the big-travel suspension rule book, rips it up and throws it off the nearest available metaphorical cliff. But that's the only sense in which it's even remotely unruly. Surprisingly light and agile, equipped with fast-rolling 29er wheels and featuring a full 170mm of smooth, controlled suspension travel, it redefines what's possible with big wheels and lots of travel.Visit:https://www.cube.eu/