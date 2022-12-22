Cube Factory Racing Signs Simon Chapelet

Simon Chapelet joined the CUBE family in 2021 as a MTB Downhill athlete, for his first year in the Elite category. The year before, as a Junior he was crowned National Champion and French Cup winner, which was an impressive performance. But he was already used to it: 2 years before, Simon won the U17 National Championship, and finished on the top of the podium at the Crankworx Innsbruck.



Kind, motivated and super-fast on the bike, he was the perfect athlete to represent CUBE in France. In 2021, Simon discovered our Two15 HPC SLT 29 as a privateer, and rode it to second place overall in the French Cup, achieving several TOP5 results. The year after, he was back on national podiums, and decided to focus on World Cups. He finished 36th in Lourdes (France), and then was awarded Best Privateer in Snowshoe (USA) with an awesome 28th place! Now it’s time for him to go a step forward, and join Danny Hart and Max Hartenstern in the international CUBE Factory Racing team. We wish him a crazy and successful 2023 season !! — Franck Verrier CUBE France