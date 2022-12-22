Cube Factory Racing Signs Simon Chapelet

Cube has announced that Simon Chapelet will join its factory race team in 2023.
After racing World Cups as a privateer with the support of Cube France, Simon Chapelet will be moving up to the factory race team next season alongside Danny Hart and Max Hartenstern. Simon secured some great results this year with a 36th place finish in Lourdes and was the fastest privateer in Snowshoe with 28th position.
|Starting the new 2023 season Simon Chapelet (20 y.o.) will be a part of CUBE Factory racing.
CUBE France spotted the young and promising 2x National Junior Champ and hooked him up under their support. Due to his consistent development in the last seasons, he has earned the chance to step up to the CUBE Factory Team. At Snowshoe UCI World Cup 2022 Simon was honored as fastest privateer. We see a great potential in Simon and want to give him the chance to develop his career in a professional environment.— Cube
|It’s an amazing feeling. It’s a dream come true to ride with a factory team and good rider like Max, Danny and all the staff around. I’m so happy and 2023 will be good!— Simon Chapelet
|Simon Chapelet joined the CUBE family in 2021 as a MTB Downhill athlete, for his first year in the Elite category. The year before, as a Junior he was crowned National Champion and French Cup winner, which was an impressive performance. But he was already used to it: 2 years before, Simon won the U17 National Championship, and finished on the top of the podium at the Crankworx Innsbruck.
Kind, motivated and super-fast on the bike, he was the perfect athlete to represent CUBE in France. In 2021, Simon discovered our Two15 HPC SLT 29 as a privateer, and rode it to second place overall in the French Cup, achieving several TOP5 results. The year after, he was back on national podiums, and decided to focus on World Cups. He finished 36th in Lourdes (France), and then was awarded Best Privateer in Snowshoe (USA) with an awesome 28th place! Now it’s time for him to go a step forward, and join Danny Hart and Max Hartenstern in the international CUBE Factory Racing team. We wish him a crazy and successful 2023 season !!— Franck Verrier CUBE France
