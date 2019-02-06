Phil Atwill & Gaëtan Vigé Join Cube Global Squad

Phil Atwill



DOB: 11.01.1995

Nationality: Great Britain

Favourite quote: Work hard play hard

Why do you ride downhill: Love it and it is my dream

Favourite riding spot: Pelion, North Greece

What keeps you motivated: I love what I do and I know what I’m capable of and I want to prove to myself that I can get there

What do you listen to: I like a bit of all sorts but I’ve been listening to a lot of 90´s stuff recently Phil is known for his shining character on and off the bike. He moved to Greece recently to enjoy almost perfect conditions all year long. Pleasant temperatures most of the time sound pretty promising if your goal is to ride your bike all season long. An incredibly fast pace and a fair amount of top 10 results at the UCI Downhill World Cup over the last years got temporary slowed down by an ACL injury plus reconstruction in 2018. Fully recovered and healthy he is hungry for more.

Career highlights: 5th at Lenzerheide 2017.

