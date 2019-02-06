Phil Atwill & Gaëtan Vigé Join Cube Global Squad

CUBE came a long way ever since they have started their downhill program back in 2016. With three seasons of experience, countless kilometers travelled and two different wheel sizes in the bag, the team is excited to announce their 2019 team roster.
Germanys Max Hartenstern will join forces with Phil Atwill and Gaëtan Vigé to form the 2019 CUBE Global Squad. The team will race all stops of the UCI Downhill World Cup and selected European Downhill Cups. As in the previous year’s Gaëtan, Phil and Max will race the CUBE Two15 29“ equipped with parts from our long times sponsors: CUBE, BLISS Protection, MAGURA, Fox, Schwalbe, Race Face, 100%, CapGo, MRP, SDG, Crankbrothers and Juice Lubes
Fun fact:
Max Hartenstern
DOB: 06.03.1999
Nationality: German
Favorite quote: Ride or die
Why do you ride downhill: I just enjoy riding bikes a lot, can´t help myself it is my thing
Favourite riding spot: I am not super picky I just like it fast with good dirt
What keeps you motivated: My constant drive to ride faster than I did previous
What do you listen to: Right now? Miscondcut - Ready To Go
Max transfer to mountainbikes at the age of 13. He started racing BMX at the young age of six and got picked up by the CUBE Global Squad in his last season as a junior rider. Carrying over a strong junior year, he finished his first season as an elite rider with a 15th position at the last World Cup stop 2018 in La Bresse/France.
Career highlights: 3rd at World-Championships Cairns/Australia 2017.
Favourite movie: Earth.
Sucks in maths, loves YouTube, knows how to hunt just by watching videos.
|It is my third season on CUBE. Long term business relationships are kinda out of fashion
especially in today’s fast pace time. I am friend with a lot of guys at CUBE and that makes it super enjoyable for me. With Phil and Gaëtan on the roster it´s going to be a hell of a show, trust me those guys are characters… The 2019 race season is here and I spent a lot of time on the CUBE Two15 in the past two years. I am strong, healthy and ready to aim for top 30 results all season long—Max Hartenstern
Favourite movie:
Phil Atwill
DOB: 11.01.1995
Nationality: Great Britain
Favourite quote: Work hard play hard
Why do you ride downhill: Love it and it is my dream
Favourite riding spot: Pelion, North Greece
What keeps you motivated: I love what I do and I know what I’m capable of and I want to prove to myself that I can get there
What do you listen to: I like a bit of all sorts but I’ve been listening to a lot of 90´s stuff recently Phil is known for his shining character on and off the bike. He moved to Greece recently to enjoy almost perfect conditions all year long. Pleasant temperatures most of the time sound pretty promising if your goal is to ride your bike all season long. An incredibly fast pace and a fair amount of top 10 results at the UCI Downhill World Cup over the last years got temporary slowed down by an ACL injury plus reconstruction in 2018. Fully recovered and healthy he is hungry for more.
Career highlights: 5th at Lenzerheide 2017.
Wolf Of Wallstreet.Fun fact:
Hates spreadsheets, knows how to swear in Greek, can manual almost everything.
|I knew CUBE was a big company but after they took us around I realised it is massive. All shiny, clean and very professional. It looks like it works very smoothly. I want to perform to what I can do and I think the provided structure can help me to do so. If I ride to the best of my ability I gonna be happy. Looking forward to that.—Phil Atwill
Fun fact:
Gaëtan Vigé
DOB: 15.04.1998
Nationality: French
Favourite quote: No dig no ride
Why do you ride downhill: I had the choice between Downhill or Cross country. The choice has been quick
Favourite riding spot: My home spot otherwise Whistler is the best
What keeps you motivated: My sense of competition motivates me and helps me pushing the limits
What do you listen to: US rap Born and bred close to the mountains of San Remo, Gaëtan fell in love with bikes at an early age when he spend most his time at the local skate park and dirts practicing his latest tricks. His strong freestyle background still pops out even though he is a full-time racer now. From participating at Red Bull Hardline to UCI World Cups Gaëtan does it all.
Career highlights: 2nd overall 2016 UCI Downhill World Cup.
Favorite movie: Ali G.
Can survive on Nutella and Baguette for 4 weeks straight, can't grow a real beard.
|To be honest I didn’t really know much about CUBE but ever since I have met everyone at the HQ it totally changed my perspective. They are actually crazy big and I am stocked to work with CUBE in the 2019 season. My goal is to finish inside the top 20 every single UCI Downhill World Cup and I am sure I made the right decisions to achieve my goals. It may sound cheesy but I actually feel home ever since day one. And it was not just because of a crazy night partying with the boys...—Gaëtan Vigé
2 Comments
Post a Comment