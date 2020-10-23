Cube Global Squad Withdraws from Lousa World Cups due to Rising COVID Cases

Oct 23, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Max Hartenstern

The Cube Global Squad has this morning announced it will not be participating in the Lousa World Cups due to the rising local cases of COVID-19.

Portugal is currently recording its highest ever levels of COVID cases and has entered a 'State of Calamity' to try and combat the spread of the disease. Yesterday it stepped up its efforts in fighting the disease and introduced partial lockdowns in the Felgueiras, Lousada, and Pacos de Ferreira municipalities that are located around 150km (90 miles) north of Lousa.

The team apparently made the decision in Maribor and it means that Phil Atwill, Gaetan Vige, Max Hartenstern and their mechanics and team staff will not be making the trip over to Portugal for racing next weekend. The team's statement read:

bigquotesDue to the current sharp rise in corona infections throughout Europe, we do not want to expose any of our team members to this unpredictable situation against their will.

In Maribor we have made arrangements with mechanics and athletes and decided not to participate in the upcoming World Cup in Lousa.


Lousã

Racing and Events Cube Gaetan Vige Max Hartenstern Phil Atwill Coronavirus DH Racing World Cup DH


22 Comments

  • 31 1
 Wise and responsible. Stay safe Cube.
  • 7 3
 Go and look at the latest Wyn TV. Didn't look like one of their riders was too concerned about staying safe.
  • 5 2
 sensible. dude at work, last week his family got back from holiday.... with symptoms. So he goes out on the piss... an been self isolating this week. 2 more blokes self isolating next week. We're definitely heading into a worse second wave in a few weeks, as predicted Sad but true, Idiots are spreading this shit
  • 5 1
 2020 is a write off. Cancel the race, let everyone chill out. Come back and crush 2021
  • 2 1
 People have been saying this since march. Yet it never seems to actually happen ... It should.
  • 2 0
 What happens if 2021 is fkd too?

2020 is a write off but there seems to be a little too much optimism that it'll all be over in 2021.
  • 1 0
 @Ktron: Yeah, it's not like on the 31st of December at 23:59 the virus dies and everyone goes back to normal. We will be feeling the effects of this pandemic for a long time, and I imagine large scale public events still wont go ahead until the middle of next year at the earliest. It's the end of October now and there are no large scale vaccination programs, which is really what is needed to wipe this out, even if a viable vaccine does become available this year how long will it take to immunise the number of people needed to start seeing a significant drop in cases?
  • 1 0
 UCI should have organized double-run events like Maribor through the summer, and competition season would be finished by now.
  • 3 0
 Wise decision.
  • 2 0
 Regrettable, but a sensible choice.
  • 2 1
 likely the first of many team announcements
  • 2 0
 Ideally teams make the decision as soon as possible. It is a hard and tough decision but as long as you don't withdraw, people in Portugal are working hard to prepare to receive those teams as safely as possible. Of course it is a bummer for all the work that has been put in already, but it would be even more of a bummer for the work they put in now and you then withdraw last minute. Then again I trust the other teams are already thinking long and hard. Especially for athletes who've decided to retire after this event, I can imagine this must be a massive anti-climax. It is tough and I won't judge. Just whichever decision teams make, make it quick.
  • 1 0
 Dear Covid, I'm done with you. Please show yourself out, thanks.
  • 2 2
 Understandable and responsible decision.
  • 1 0
 hart felt decision
  • 5 7
 I wish more people could break out of their cubes...I mean echo chambers....
  • 1 1
 Smile ))))) big deal.
  • 5 7
 Saves a bit of cash for their wage bill next year too!??????????? ????
  • 12 0
 one thing you can believe us, this decision was certainly not made because of any monetary considerations.
  • 4 1
 @CubeGlobalSquadOfficial: only kidding guys, with the rumours flying around! Intelligent decision and I doubt you'll be the only team to pull out.
  • 4 0
 @djlucas: Easy, we just want to clarify it.
  • 1 0
 @CubeGlobalSquadOfficial: Very good decision gutted not to see Phil on the Tv again. Good luck to the team stay safe Smile

Post a Comment



