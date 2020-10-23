Cube Global Squad Withdraws from Lousa World Cups due to Rising COVID Cases

Due to the current sharp rise in corona infections throughout Europe, we do not want to expose any of our team members to this unpredictable situation against their will.



The Cube Global Squad has this morning announced it will not be participating in the Lousa World Cups due to the rising local cases of COVID-19.Portugal is currently recording its highest ever levels of COVID cases and has entered a 'State of Calamity' to try and combat the spread of the disease. Yesterday it stepped up its efforts in fighting the disease and introduced partial lockdowns in the Felgueiras, Lousada, and Pacos de Ferreira municipalities that are located around 150km (90 miles) north of Lousa.The team apparently made the decision in Maribor and it means that Phil Atwill, Gaetan Vige, Max Hartenstern and their mechanics and team staff will not be making the trip over to Portugal for racing next weekend. The team's statement read: