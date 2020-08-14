Highlights From Cube's 2021 Mountain Bike Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Cube

STEREO 150 C:68 SLT 29

STEREO 170 SL 29

STEREO 240 PRO

Cube revealed its extensive product range for the upcoming season at an on-site Showroom at its Waldershof-based headquarters. The sixth edition of the expo gave dealers a first look at the new Cube models for 2021. This year necessary hygiene and safety measures meant the expo was longer than usual with strictly limited numbers of participants and no overnight stays.A collection of over 350 new bikes and e-bikes and a huge range of accessories was on display, with the new Nuroad gravel fleet a particular favourite amongst visitors.For junior riders the brand-new Stereo 240 Pro with 24 in wheels is a fully-fledged full-suspension mountain bike addition to the young rider range.Included in the product expo were the brand-new accessory products for 2021, including a new enduro helmet, the completely redesigned glove collection and accessories incorporating innovative updates. The Showroom – housed in the specially converted former production facility – provided a unique setting not only for the product exhibition, but also a range of exciting and informative talks.This is it: the Stereo 150 C:68 SLT is our go-anywhere, ride-anything all-mountain and enduro race machine. With no expense spared, we selected Sram's X01 Eagle AXS wireless transmission with carbon crank for the ultimate in precise, quick shifting. Then we added a Fox 36 Factory GRIP2 fork and Float DPX2 Factory shock - both with super-slippery Kashima coating - to deliver the best possible suspension performance. Shimano's smooth, powerful XTR hydraulic disc brakes take care of stopping duties. And a Newmen Advanced carbon wheelset delivers the impossible - very low weight with superb stiffness and strength. Up for it? Because this bike definitely is.FRAME: C:68, Carbon TechnologySIZE: 29: S, M, L, XLFORK: Fox 36 Float Factory, 160mmREAR DERAILLEUR: Sram X01 Eagle AXS, 10-52T, 1x12BRAKE SYSTEM: Shimano XTR BR-M9120CRANKSET: Sram X01 Eagle™ Carbon, 32TCOLOUR: carbon´n´blackSHOCK: Fox Float DPX2 FactoryWHEELSET: Newmen Advanced SL A.30 CarbonWEIGHT: 12.8 kgThe Stereo 170 SL 29 grabs the big-travel suspension rule book, rips it up and throws it off the nearest available cliff. Newmen Evolution wheels shod with Schwalbe's new Magic Mary and Big Betty SuperTrail 2.4in tyres - and powered by Shimano's ultra-slick 1x12 gears - make light work of any trail, up or down. Powerful Shimano XT hydraulic disc brakes help you keep your speed in check. And a precise Fox 38 Factory fork, Float X2 Factory shock and Transfer Factory dropper post mean you can tame the rowdiest of trails.FRAME´: HPA, High Performance AluminiumSIZE: 29: M, L, XLFORK: Fox 38 Float Factory, 170mmREAR DERAILLEUR: Shimano XT, 10-51T, 1x12BRAKE SYSTEM: Shimano XT BR-M8120CRANKSET: Race Face Turbine, 30TCOLOUR: black anodizedSHOCK: Fox Float X2 FactoryWHEELSET: Newmen Evolution SL A.30WEIGHT: 15.7 kgWhy should the grown-ups have all the fun? Our brand-new Stereo 240 Pro packages our full-suspension technology around 24-inch wheels to create a full-featured, full-bore trail-taming machine for young rippers. There's an easily adjustable Manitou G Unit fork and shock to take care of rocks and roots. Powerful Magura hydraulic disc brakes for safe slowing and stopping. And easy-to-use Sram 1x11-speed gears to make keeping up with - and passing - mum and dad simple. Let's ride...FRAME: HPA, High Performance AluminiumSIZE: 24: XXSFORK: Manitou Machete J-Unit Air, 120mmREAR DERAILLEUR: Sram GX, 10-42TBRAKE SYSTEM: Magura MT Thirty, Front 4-Piston/Rear 2-PistonCRANKSET: AR CUBE DMA 30TCOLOUR: olive´n´orangeSHOCK: Manitou Radium Expert RLWHEELSET: SUNringlé Düroc 30 J-UnitWEIGHT: 12.1 kg