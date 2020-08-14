Highlights From Cube's 2021 Mountain Bike Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Cube

Cube revealed its extensive product range for the upcoming season at an on-site Showroom at its Waldershof-based headquarters. The sixth edition of the expo gave dealers a first look at the new Cube models for 2021. This year necessary hygiene and safety measures meant the expo was longer than usual with strictly limited numbers of participants and no overnight stays.

A collection of over 350 new bikes and e-bikes and a huge range of accessories was on display, with the new Nuroad gravel fleet a particular favourite amongst visitors.

For junior riders the brand-new Stereo 240 Pro with 24 in wheels is a fully-fledged full-suspension mountain bike addition to the young rider range.

Included in the product expo were the brand-new accessory products for 2021, including a new enduro helmet, the completely redesigned glove collection and accessories incorporating innovative updates. The Showroom – housed in the specially converted former production facility – provided a unique setting not only for the product exhibition, but also a range of exciting and informative talks.



Highlights:

STEREO 150 C:68 SLT 29



This is it: the Stereo 150 C:68 SLT is our go-anywhere, ride-anything all-mountain and enduro race machine. With no expense spared, we selected Sram's X01 Eagle AXS wireless transmission with carbon crank for the ultimate in precise, quick shifting. Then we added a Fox 36 Factory GRIP2 fork and Float DPX2 Factory shock - both with super-slippery Kashima coating - to deliver the best possible suspension performance. Shimano's smooth, powerful XTR hydraulic disc brakes take care of stopping duties. And a Newmen Advanced carbon wheelset delivers the impossible - very low weight with superb stiffness and strength. Up for it? Because this bike definitely is.

COMPONENTS:

FRAME: C:68, Carbon Technology
SIZE: 29: S, M, L, XL
FORK: Fox 36 Float Factory, 160mm
REAR DERAILLEUR: Sram X01 Eagle AXS, 10-52T, 1x12
BRAKE SYSTEM: Shimano XTR BR-M9120
CRANKSET: Sram X01 Eagle™ Carbon, 32T
COLOUR: carbon´n´black
SHOCK: Fox Float DPX2 Factory
WHEELSET: Newmen Advanced SL A.30 Carbon
WEIGHT: 12.8 kg


STEREO 170 SL 29



The Stereo 170 SL 29 grabs the big-travel suspension rule book, rips it up and throws it off the nearest available cliff. Newmen Evolution wheels shod with Schwalbe's new Magic Mary and Big Betty SuperTrail 2.4in tyres - and powered by Shimano's ultra-slick 1x12 gears - make light work of any trail, up or down. Powerful Shimano XT hydraulic disc brakes help you keep your speed in check. And a precise Fox 38 Factory fork, Float X2 Factory shock and Transfer Factory dropper post mean you can tame the rowdiest of trails.

COMPONENTS:

FRAME´: HPA, High Performance Aluminium
SIZE: 29: M, L, XL
FORK: Fox 38 Float Factory, 170mm
REAR DERAILLEUR: Shimano XT, 10-51T, 1x12
BRAKE SYSTEM: Shimano XT BR-M8120
CRANKSET: Race Face Turbine, 30T
COLOUR: black anodized
SHOCK: Fox Float X2 Factory
WHEELSET: Newmen Evolution SL A.30
WEIGHT: 15.7 kg


STEREO 240 PRO


Why should the grown-ups have all the fun? Our brand-new Stereo 240 Pro packages our full-suspension technology around 24-inch wheels to create a full-featured, full-bore trail-taming machine for young rippers. There's an easily adjustable Manitou G Unit fork and shock to take care of rocks and roots. Powerful Magura hydraulic disc brakes for safe slowing and stopping. And easy-to-use Sram 1x11-speed gears to make keeping up with - and passing - mum and dad simple. Let's ride...

COMPONENTS:

FRAME: HPA, High Performance Aluminium
SIZE: 24: XXS
FORK: Manitou Machete J-Unit Air, 120mm
REAR DERAILLEUR: Sram GX, 10-42T
BRAKE SYSTEM: Magura MT Thirty, Front 4-Piston/Rear 2-Piston
CRANKSET: AR CUBE DMA 30T
COLOUR: olive´n´orange
SHOCK: Manitou Radium Expert RL
WHEELSET: SUNringlé Düroc 30 J-Unit
WEIGHT: 12.1 kg


CUBE Showroom Video:



CUBE Website Link:

https://www.cube.eu/en/cube-bikes/


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Cube


4 Comments

  • 5 0
 I like Cube bikes. Most of the time I just buy a frame and then sell the frame and get a new one. I upgrade the parts so i end up with a decent set up for me. Shame there is not a frame only option. Frame only tends to be very pricey with some brands so it pushed you to buy a full build....Just wondering why there is not more frame only options and why they cost so much...
  • 1 0
 Not sure if you know about this. But bike-discount.de has all kinds of Cube frames now and then for super low prices. Seems like they barely have anything right now but it changes all the time.
  • 1 0
 I think you answered your cost of frame only question with this - "...it pushed you to buy a full build..."
  • 1 0
 Remy's cube is super sick. His video the other week was the first time I took a good look at those.

