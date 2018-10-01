PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Zakarias Johansen's vs Greg Callaghan's Cube Stereo

Oct 1, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Greg Callaghan
Zakarias Johansen

Enduro racers Irishman Greg Callaghan and Norwegian Zakarias Johansen both spent their first full seasons with the Cube Action Team aboard the 29-inch-wheel Stereo. It's fitting then, that PB photographer Ross Bell caught up with both at the final race of the year and got a chance to quiz them about how they were getting on with their equipment, and compare their setups.

CUBE VS CUBE
Greg Callaghan
Home: Dublin, Ireland
Age: 27
Weight: 84 kg
Height:184 cm
Frame Size: Large, 20"
Wheels: 29"
Brakes: Right-side-front
Pedals: Clips, Shimano XTR
Zakarias Johansen
Home: Falun, Norway
Age: 27
Weight: 82 kg
Height:185 cm
Frame Size: Large, 20"
Wheels: 29"
Brakes: Left-side-front
Pedals: Clips, Shimano XTR
CUBE VS CUBE


Both Run Fox 36 Forks

Greg Callaghan
Callaghan:
Pressure: 83
Volume spacers: 2
Rebound: HS - 5, LS- 6
Compression: HS - 3, LS - 9

Johansen:
Pressure: 80
Volume spacers: 2
Rebound: HS - 5, LS - 5
Compression: HS - 13/10, LS - 9
Zakarias Johansen


Both Run Fox Float X2 Shocks

Greg Callaghan
Callaghan:
Pressure: 205
Volume spacers: 2
Rebound: HS - 11, LS - 12
Compression: HS - 17, LS - 19

Johansen:
Pressure: 250
Volume spacers: 2
Rebound: HS - 12, LS - 12
Compression: HS - 15, LS - 15
Zakarias Johansen

Handlebar Setup

Greg Callaghan

Callaghan: Race Face Next: My go-to is a 770-millimeter-wide bar. I used to use a 50-millimeter stem with a 20-mil' rise bar, but this year I've gone with a 30-millimeter stem and a 35-mil' rise bar. I feel like the shorter stem gets me a bit more centered over the bottom bracket. The higher bars give me more security.
Zakarias Johansen

Johansen: Race Face Next: I always a run one-centimeter spacer underneath my stem, even if it is steep or very pedally. I am on a 40-millimeter stem and a 760-millimeter bar. I don't change those settings for different courses, I find out what I like in the beginning of the year and then I stay with them.

Drivetrain Choice

Greg Callaghan
Shimano's new 12-speed XTR 9100 for Callaghan.

Greg Callaghan
Callaghan is one of the lucky few who race Shimano's new XTR 9100 12-speed group. Greg says he tried it between races and never wanted to go back.
Zakarias Johansen
Shimano Di2 XTR electronic shifting for Johansen.

Zakarias Johansen
Johansen says he's probably the only rider in the EWS that uses a two-by drivetrain. He says it allows him to take it easy on the transfers and be fresher for the starts.

Brakes

Greg Callaghan

Greg Callaghan

Callaghan: The new XTR, I really like the feel of the brakes. They're less grabby than the Saints, so there's more control and you can keep the wheels rolling better.
Zakarias Johansen

Zakarias Johansen

Johansen: Saint brakes have a lot of power. My riding style is just go, and I brake really hard at my braking points. It's good to have all that power.

Tire Preference

Greg Callaghan
Schwalbe Hans Dampf rear tire (soft), Supergravity casing, 23 psi.

Greg Callaghan
Schwalbe Magic Mary up front (super-soft), Supergravity casing, 21 psi.

Callaghan: I'm really liking the new Hans Dampf it's just out this year. My go-to used to be two Magic Marys. With the Hans Dampf, you can really feel the drift around the corner - you can almost steer with the rear wheel.

Zakarias Johansen
Schwalbe Magic Mary rear tire (soft), 21 to 22 psi

Zakarias Johansen
Schwalbe Magic Mary front tire (super-soft), 23 to 25 psi

Johansen: I only raced the magic Marys this whole season.
And They Like Narrow Rims

Callaghan: I was toying between 30 and 25-mil' rims and actually, I chose 30's for the start of the year and I really liked them. Then, I realized that I wasn't being as active about about the bike and changing directions much, so I went back to the 25-mil' again and I realized that narrow rim and the rounder tire profile makes the bike ride a bit lighter and be a little more playful.
Greg Callaghan
Johansen: I started the season on 30's, but I took two pairs home and I just went testing back to back. Bikes nowadays, with the carbon frames, I just feel like the bikes are getting so stiff that I wanted to have the 25-mil' rim to have something that was a little more forgiving. And, the profile of the tire - I want to know when I have the grip and when I'm losing it.


Cube Stereo



20 Comments

  • + 25
 Also, THIS is how you do a bike check.
  • + 12
 Might want to do a little edit, Falun is In Sweden. The paint job on the bike is a bit of a giveaway too
  • + 9
 2kg between them in weight and 45psi difference on rear shock.
  • + 1
 same thinking here!!! thats a lot of pressure difference
  • + 2
 the lighter one also is the one with 45 psi more...
  • + 8
 Wow, 2x drivetrain and narrow rims.
  • + 3
 Much better bike check.

Tire width though?

Also. No mention of grips. Riders are definitely particular about their grips....
  • + 2
 Johansen running more pressure up front than in the rear?
Also interesting to see that while having similar fork pressure, Johansen has a much stiffer rear end.
  • + 2
 Sorry to be a pedant, but are those damper setting numbers from zero (like how most people would say) or backwards from max (like how Fox talk about settings)?
  • + 0
 Their reasons for choosing narrow rims seem like a way to cover flaws in other parts, like treads not designed for i30 rims and overly rigid frames. I'm definitely NOT a pro, but I don't see how you wouldn't prefer a more stable sidewall at lower pressures, least on the rear. I have an i25 on the front of one bike and an i30 on the back and it works well, though I'll be replacing the front with an i30 so I can get the pressure a little lower, just cause. Soft tires rule if you aren't getting flats.
  • + 1
 wider out back? that's a bold strategy, cotton.
  • + 2
 Very nice bike check RC keep 'em coming! Now, if Greg's bike has the colours of his home country's flag, why does Zakarias' bike has Sweden's colours and not Norway's?
  • + 2
 Zakka's got dual citizenship, lives in Sweden and recently won the Swedish enduro champs, although he competes for Norway internationally. And BTW @RichardCunningham, Falun's situated in Sweden, not in Norway.
  • + 1
 He is the freshly crowned enduro champion in Sweden, and if I'm not wrong he got double citizenship.
  • + 1
 Cool... being on this side of the pond, I hardly ever see anything about Cube. I'm considering getting a 2017 Stereo 160 HPA Race. Can anyone advise?
  • + 2
 This is the bike check that I like. Pleass keep it up :thumbs up:
  • + 2
 I wonder if The Privateer took note of the fork and shock settings?
  • + 1
 So bars and rims getting narrower. Who would a thunk it...
  • + 1
 Paint schemes = on point.
Below threshold threads are hidden

