Bike Check: Zakarias Johansen's vs Greg Callaghan's Cube Stereo

Callaghan: I was toying between 30 and 25-mil' rims and actually, I chose 30's for the start of the year and I really liked them. Then, I realized that I wasn't being as active about about the bike and changing directions much, so I went back to the 25-mil' again and I realized that narrow rim and the rounder tire profile makes the bike ride a bit lighter and be a little more playful.



Johansen: I started the season on 30's, but I took two pairs home and I just went testing back to back. Bikes nowadays, with the carbon frames, I just feel like the bikes are getting so stiff that I wanted to have the 25-mil' rim to have something that was a little more forgiving. And, the profile of the tire - I want to know when I have the grip and when I'm losing it.

