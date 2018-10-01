Bike Check: Zakarias Johansen's vs Greg Callaghan's Cube Stereo

Enduro racers Irishman Greg Callaghan and Norwegian Zakarias Johansen both spent their first full seasons with the Cube Action Team aboard the 29-inch-wheel Stereo. It's fitting then, that PB photographer Ross Bell caught up with both at the final race of the year and got a chance to quiz them about how they were getting on with their equipment, and compare their setups.
Both Run Fox 36 Forks
Callaghan:
Pressure: 83
Volume spacers: 2
Rebound: HS - 5, LS- 6
Compression: HS - 3, LS - 9
Johansen:
Pressure: 80
Volume spacers: 2
Rebound: HS - 5, LS - 5
Compression: HS - 13/10, LS - 9
Both Run Fox Float X2 Shocks
Callaghan:
Pressure: 205
Volume spacers: 2
Rebound: HS - 11, LS - 12
Compression: HS - 17, LS - 19
Johansen:
Pressure: 250
Volume spacers: 2
Rebound: HS - 12, LS - 12
Compression: HS - 15, LS - 15
Handlebar Setup
Callaghan:
Race Face Next: My go-to is a 770-millimeter-wide bar. I used to use a 50-millimeter stem with a 20-mil' rise bar, but this year I've gone with a 30-millimeter stem and a 35-mil' rise bar. I feel like the shorter stem gets me a bit more centered over the bottom bracket. The higher bars give me more security.
Johansen:
Race Face Next: I always a run one-centimeter spacer underneath my stem, even if it is steep or very pedally. I am on a 40-millimeter stem and a 760-millimeter bar. I don't change those settings for different courses, I find out what I like in the beginning of the year and then I stay with them.
Drivetrain Choice
Brakes
Callaghan:
The new XTR, I really like the feel of the brakes. They're less grabby than the Saints, so there's more control and you can keep the wheels rolling better.
Johansen:
Saint brakes have a lot of power. My riding style is just go, and I brake really hard at my braking points. It's good to have all that power.
Tire Preference
Callaghan:
I'm really liking the new Hans Dampf it's just out this year. My go-to used to be two Magic Marys. With the Hans Dampf, you can really feel the drift around the corner - you can almost steer with the rear wheel.
Johansen:
I only raced the magic Marys this whole season.
And They Like Narrow Rims
Tire width though?
Also. No mention of grips. Riders are definitely particular about their grips....
Also interesting to see that while having similar fork pressure, Johansen has a much stiffer rear end.
