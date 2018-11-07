PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Cube Two15 SL 29"

Nov 7, 2018
by Paul Aston  

Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - title image
REVIEW
Cube Two15 SL 29"

Words: Paul Aston
Photos: Kike Abelleira


Cube's Two15 chassis has been put to good use under their race team for a few years now, and last year we spotted the first prototypes being raced with 29" wheels. During the 2018 World Cup season the aluminum-framed downhill race bike was piloted by Matt Walker (the Kiwi racer) and up-and-coming German youngster, Max Hartenstern.

Cube will be offering a frame-only option, along with one complete bike. That model is ready to race with Fox Factory Suspension, a SRAM GX 7-speed drivetrain, Magura brakes, wheels and rubber from DT Swiss and Schwalbe, and finishing kit from RaceFace. There is a cheaper 'Race' model that costs €2499, but if you want big wheels you need to invest the 'SL' model priced at €3999; you should be able to get your hands on one from your local Cube dealer before December.

Two15 SL 29" Details

Intended use: downhill
Travel: 205mm rear / 203mm front
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: HPA Ultralight hydroformed and triple butted alloy
Suspension Design Four bar linkage with 'Horst-style' pivot
Suspension: Fox 49 + Float X2
Sizes: L, XL (S, M, L with 27.5" wheels)
Weight: 15.77kg / 34lbs 12oz (XL, tubeless, w/o pedals, actual.)
Price: €3999 EUR / £3999 GBP
bigquotesCompared to other 29" downhill trucks on test, the Cube feels more like a park bike than a World Cup racer, Paul Aston

Contents

Construction and Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Build
Specifications
Test Bike Setup
Riding
How Does it Compare?
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Is this the bike for you?
Pinkbike's Take
Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - riding





Construction and Features


Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - downhill configuration
The Two15 sees a ZS49/EC49 straight headtube up front.


Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - seatstay brace
Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - shock mudguard
A carbon mudguard is used to protect the shock, but leaves just enough space to slot in a 3mm and 6mm Allen key to adjust the damping settings.

Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - seatstay brace
The seat stay brace leaves plenty of tire clearance and keeps the rear triangle in-line.


The Two 15 uses a full aluminum frame with hydroformed and triple-butted tubing. There is little song and dance; Cube says they wanted to make a simple and reliable bike for a good price. The bottom bracket is a threaded BSA 83mm unit, there's a straight 1.5" headtube (ZS49/40 EC49/30) which gives more possibilities to adjust reach and angle than a tapered version. The 157mm x 12mm rear hub is held in place with a Syntace X12 axle system, and to finish off all of the cable routings are threaded internally.

Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - HPA and ETC
Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - ISO certified



Geometry & Sizing


0% Loaded prev 1/5 next



After a number of years of widely varying geometry, downhill bikes have started to settle down to share fairly similar numbers. On paper, the Two15 has a 63.8º head angle which is slightly steeper than most, a 445mm chainstay, which is within a few millimeters of most 29" DH bikes, and -27mm of bottom bracket drop. The size large 29" frame has a 435mm reach, and 455mm for an XL (tested, this preproduction bike has an 'L' sticker on it which should be ignored). Those numbers are on the shorter end of the spectrum, especially considering the direction we're seeing geometry numbers go.


Suspension Design

Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - driveside rear triangle

The Two15 uses a Horst link suspension design, with the main pivot located close to the bottom bracket, and the rear pivots on the chainstay, below the rear axle. The long, forged, rocker link drives the Fox Float X2 shock, which is non-trunnion and non-metric, and measures 241mm x 76mm.

A four-bar linkage layout can be tweaked by designers to have a variety of characteristics. In this case, the 'anti-rise' figure is very low, and there is also essentially no pedal kickback (no tension on the chain trying to rotate the cranks backward as the bike moves through the travel), and anti-squat is around 60% at the sag point (60mm / 30%).

Finally, the leverage ratio is slightly progressive and goes from 3.17 - 2.18 in an almost straight line. This can be considered a medium amount of progression for a downhill bike, but in conjunction with an air shock it should provide enough bottom out support for nearly anything.

Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - rocker link
The long rocker link connects the seat stay to the shock.


by paulaston
Build


Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - MT7 levers
The MT7 brake with the longer alloy levers are one of my favorites.
Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - prototype DT Swiss rims
My bike was built with prototype DT Swiss rims, production versions are supplied with DT's latest FR1950 wheelset.


My Cube bike was an early production sample, so the exact spec is not the same as production, but it's very similar. A top-of-the-line Kashima coated Fox 49 is found at the front and a Float X2 at the rear, as well as high-end components from RaceFace's SixC line, Magura MT7 brakes, and a SRAM X01 DH 7-speed drivetrain. Finishing touches are grips from SDG as well as a carbon i-Beam post and customized Cube saddle. The DT wheels were stickered with prototype logos but the production version will use the new FR1950 wheelset and Schwalbe Magic Mary rubber in Supersoft Addix compound. Finally an MRP G3 chainguide should keep your chain on and protected from incoming geology


Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - I needed to add a big chunk of foam after these shots were taken to stop the derailleur clunking on the frame.
I needed to add a big chunk of rubber (after these shots were taken) to stop the derailleur from clunking on the frame.



Specifications
Specifications
Price $4563
Travel 200
Rear Shock Fox Float X2 Factory, 240x76mm
Fork Fox 49 Float Factory GRIP2, Kashima
Headset Cane Creek 40 ZS49 / EC40
Cassette Sram PG-720
Crankarms Race Face Atlas 36T, 165mm
Chainguide MRP G3
Chain Sram PC-1110
Rear Derailleur Sram GXDH, 7-Speed
Shifter Pods Sram GXDH, 7-speed
Handlebar Race Face Atlas 35 800mm 35mm
Stem Race Face Chester 35
Grips SDG Slater
Brakes Magura MT7 203/180mm
Wheelset DT Swiss Prototype
Tires Schwalbe Magic Mary, Addix Ultrasoft
Seat SDG FLYMIN 2
Compare to other DH Bikes










Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - riding
RIDING THE
Two 15



Test Bike Setup

Out of the box I pumped up the 49 fork to 76psi and the shock to 170psi. The fork came with the standard four (eight maximum) volume spacers and the X2 shock was already packed to its hilt with five orange volume spacers. To my usual preferences, compression was set a few clicks lighter than Fox recommended, and low speed rebound 2-3 clicks on the faster side (RC2: HSC -open, LSC +3, reb -7 / X2: HSC -18 , LSC -19, HSR -12, LSR -12). This gave 17% sag at the fork, and 27% at the shock, which would equate to 33% at the rear axle on flat ground. Double checking the gradient of one of my test tracks shows an average of about downhill grade of 22% which hopefully balanced the bike more towards 30/30% sag when riding.

Tire pressures have been set on all downhill bikes on test to 22/24psi with a standard tubeless setup. The fork stanchions were at full extension with a 10mm spacer either side of the top crown to leave room for ride height adjustment. After my initial shakedown ride the Two 15 needed to go straight back to the workshop for some sound-proofing and extra b-tension where the rear derailleur was loudly striking the frame in rough sections, but after this, it offered a quiet ride overall with the usual chain slap noises deadened by the rubber tape on the chain and seatstay.


Paul Aston
Paul Aston
Location: Finale Ligure, Italy
Age: 32
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 75kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @astonator

Testing took place on a variety of trails, from Finale Ligure, Pila, Les Gets, and some of Piemonte's best kept secret bike parks.



Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - riding


Ride Impressions

The Cube isn't the most efficient sprinter due to its low anti-squat number, but it definitely pedals well enough for a downhill bike to get you to the lift and out of the start gate. The upside of this is that there is no noticeable feedback (pedal kickback is essentially zero) through the pedals which should make for a smoother ride, especially for flat pedal riders, but after many back to back runs with high-pivot idler equipped bikes like the Norco Aurum HSP and Commencal Supreme, I found it much harder to keep my Five Tens planted on the pedals.

The bottom bracket of the Two15 is seriously low, at only 338mm from the ground (-27mm drop), and I did strike the pedals a couple more times compared to other bikes on test. I even managed a full over the bars after clipping a tiny tree stump at 4mph, but a rider who is used to riding the same bike regularly should have time to adapt to exactly where they are placing the pedals. This low bottom bracket did help to increase stability on the shortest and steepest downhill bikes I've been testing this year. Short and steep is relative in this case - it's still a lot of bike.


Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - riding


The rear suspension was supple enough to maintain good traction, but small bump grip and sensitivity off the top of the stroke wasn't on the same level as what I'd experienced on the Commencal Supreme with a DHX2 coil shock. It might not be the most progressive downhill bike out there, but there was enough mid-stroke support and bottom out resistance for all but those big hits that will use all the travel on nearly any bike.

In the corners, we need to go back to that bottom bracket drop; -27mm and 338mm from the ground is the lowest of any downhill bike on test his year combined with 205mm travel (some other bikes have a similar drop with less travel ,which should give a higher dynamic ride height). This makes the bike drop in to corners and give huge confidence to push for more grip, but does slightly slow things down when trying to switch direction quickly. This is offset, though, by the Cube's more conservative geometry numbers.

Compared to other 29" downhill trucks on test, the Cube feels more like a park bike than a World Cup racer, partly due to the short chainstays that make the bike easier to manual and flick around, but cut down on stability. Don't let that fool you into thinking it won't outperform many downhill bikes from the last few years, though. To me, it had the handling that I typically associate with a park bike, but I wouldn't want the wagon wheels for constant park laps – I've already had a couple of tire-to-ass connections and I'm a tall rider – shorter pilots might not be comfortable on steep-lipped jumps where you need to let the bike come up closer to your body towards the peak of airtime.



Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - riding




How does it compare?

The Session 9.9 is the most similar bike we had on test to the Cube: the frame layout is very similar and they had the same suspension units front and rear. With the settings adjusted as similarly as possible, the Cube out-gripped the Trek, and had a smoother ride overall than the stiffer feeling carbon machine. The complete Cube costs less than the Session frame and fork kit, but the Session is out front on finish, looks, and refinement to the chassis.
Trek Session 9.9 Review - title image


Technical Report


Cube Stereo DH 29 Review - non-driveside rear triangle


Magura MT7: I've had mixed success with MT7 brakes. My least favorite were the most expensive version using the HC3 levers. These levers seem to have less power, less modulation, and I couldn't adjust them out as far as I would like to. The version spec'd on this Cube had the cheaper and longer lever blade with a much softer feel with more modulation – I don't understand the reasoning behind putting smaller rotors on the back of downhill bikes, though, let's just go for the biggest ones possible.

Derailleur clunk: SRAM's GX 7-speed derailleur clunked heavily against the frame on the first ride, so loud that I had to stop and check what it was when I first dropped into the trail. I fixed this with some rubber tape and extra b-tension, but it's worth checking before heading up for a bike park lap.



Pros

+ Solid build kit
+ Good value with high end parts for a non-direct sale bike
+ Simple frame design that gets the job done
Cons

- The least aggressive downhill race bike on test
- Park bike feel offset by 29" wheels



Is this the bike for you?

The Cube strikes me as more of a park bike compared to some modern downhill racers. It might be slightly more maneuverable than more aggressive rigs, but the conundrum of adding the bigger wheels is going to take away some of the maneuverability that leads to bike park fun times.




Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesCube have bought a solid bike to the table that perhaps is more suited to local downhills and park than the full-on rough, rocky, and rooty World Cup downhill. It's probably one of the better value downhill bikes from your local dealer that shouldn't need any more than the suspension setting up to get you on track. Paul Aston





