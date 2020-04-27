CushCore's New Tire Lever Has a Lifetime Warranty

PRESS RELEASE: CushCoreThe Ultimate Tire Lever
Tire levers are perhaps one of the most used tools in anyone's garage, but they have looked pretty much the same for years. Our CushCore Bead Dropper reconsiders the design of a standard tire lever by improving its ergonomics and usability with a large, rubberized handle, thumb flange, and stout lever section. These adjustments make the Bead Dropper easier and more comfortable to use.
A Welcome Toolbox Addition Features:
• Rubberized ergonomic handle-
The most comfortable tire lever you’ll ever use
• Unique “thumb flange” -
makes it easy to apply pressure to the tire bead
• Sturdy, durable plastic lever strong enough for DH tires, yet won’t scratch your rims
• Lifetime warranty
Retail Price: $19.95 USD
The Bead Dropper tire tool significantly helps in removal and installation of CushCore tire inserts. Especially the critical step of dropping the bead into the rim channel. Watch the video below
Better still.....buy a tire lever, get a free sex toy
Also, that 'thumb flange", haha! They even included the double quotes themselves.
Why wear a tire lever if you don't have to? For years, this was a question that nagged at us, and ultimately, it prompted us to reinvent the way we looked at storage, both on the bike and in the body.
I get it. I just renewed the sealant in my and my wife's bikes and my thumbs were pretty raw and my hands pretty tired after doing 8 wheels.
And this does look pretty great.
And I LOVES me a new tool.
But a $20 lever?
Can they throw in the second one free?
