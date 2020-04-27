CushCore's New Tire Lever Has a Lifetime Warranty

PRESS RELEASE: CushCore

The Ultimate Tire Lever

















• Rubberized ergonomic handle-

The most comfortable tire lever you’ll ever use



• Unique “thumb flange” -

makes it easy to apply pressure to the tire bead



• Sturdy, durable plastic lever strong enough for DH tires, yet won’t scratch your rims



• Lifetime warranty



Retail Price: $19.95 USD

A Welcome Toolbox Addition

Watch the video below

Tire levers are perhaps one of the most used tools in anyone's garage, but they have looked pretty much the same for years. Our CushCore Bead Dropper reconsiders the design of a standard tire lever by improving its ergonomics and usability with a large, rubberized handle, thumb flange, and stout lever section. These adjustments make the Bead Dropper easier and more comfortable to use.The Bead Dropper tire tool significantly helps in removal and installation of CushCore tire inserts. Especially the critical step of dropping the bead into the rim channel.