CushCore's New Tire Lever Has a Lifetime Warranty

Apr 27, 2020
by Dan Hallada  


PRESS RELEASE: CushCore

The Ultimate Tire Lever

Tire levers are perhaps one of the most used tools in anyone's garage, but they have looked pretty much the same for years. Our CushCore Bead Dropper reconsiders the design of a standard tire lever by improving its ergonomics and usability with a large, rubberized handle, thumb flange, and stout lever section. These adjustments make the Bead Dropper easier and more comfortable to use.









Features:

• Rubberized ergonomic handle-
The most comfortable tire lever you’ll ever use

• Unique “thumb flange” -
makes it easy to apply pressure to the tire bead

• Sturdy, durable plastic lever strong enough for DH tires, yet won’t scratch your rims

• Lifetime warranty

Retail Price: $19.95 USD
Order Now





A Welcome Toolbox Addition

The Bead Dropper tire tool significantly helps in removal and installation of CushCore tire inserts. Especially the critical step of dropping the bead into the rim channel. Watch the video below





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Tools Cushcore


41 Comments

  • 43 3
 it looks like a sex toy
  • 20 0
 Buy a sex toy, get a free tire lever
  • 12 0
 being able to shove it in ur bum means u won't lose it.
  • 1 0
 man, someones not going to be able to sit down for a week....
  • 4 35
flag fullfacemike (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Hey, look! An opportunity to be childish.
  • 2 0
 LOL
  • 4 0
 "Tire lever"
  • 2 0
 @savagelake: which end goes up yer bum?
  • 1 0
 @Sbalaji5:
Better still.....buy a tire lever, get a free sex toy
  • 1 0
 Meant to be combined with Selle Italia's X-LR saddle for 'seamless' integration of man and machine. Turns out that saddle isn't just to keep your pond beaver dry... www.pinkbike.com/news/7-new-saddles-from-fabric-selle-italia-ergon-sdg-and-pro-pond-beaver-2020.html
Also, that 'thumb flange", haha! They even included the double quotes themselves.
  • 2 0
 @enis: came for the sex toy comments and Im leaving pleased.
  • 5 0
 everything is a sex toy if you're brave enough
  • 1 0
 @conoat: Like Grandma used to say, the difference between a good time and a good meal is where you put the cucumber.
  • 1 0
 Paige, no!
  • 14 0
 Sorry, but Specialized already has the patent, new SQUAT™ TECHNOLOGY
Why wear a tire lever if you don't have to? For years, this was a question that nagged at us, and ultimately, it prompted us to reinvent the way we looked at storage, both on the bike and in the body.
  • 4 0
 I just did Cush Core for the second time and it was much easier this time. Given that both times were with wire bead DH tires, I would have spent the 40$ on these for the extra leverage. The Park metal core tire levers I got work ok, but these look way better. I found the trick is just following the part of their video where they say to use soapy water and push the bead into the middle of the rim. One extra thing I did was use zip ties to "hold" my progress as I went so when I was getting the last of the bead over the lip of the rim, the zip tie would hold the bead that was already in the rim from rolling out.
  • 3 0
 you get better at it over time, especially if you are diligent about soapy water and dropping the bead all the way in. my local hill shreds dh casing tires at an alarming rate so I'm getting a ton of practice and its not so bad now. still way more difficult than without cushcore, but I guess my willingness to go through with it is a testament to the performance of the product.
  • 8 1
 Ever wanted to change a tire with your butt? Well, me neither, but always good to have options I guess.
  • 6 3
 I mean... I dunno.

I get it. I just renewed the sealant in my and my wife's bikes and my thumbs were pretty raw and my hands pretty tired after doing 8 wheels.

And this does look pretty great.

And I LOVES me a new tool.

But a $20 lever?

Can they throw in the second one free?
  • 3 1
 Order now a we'll double the offer!!
  • 16 1
 You've clearly never installed Cushcore...
  • 8 0
 Do you or your wife have cushcore?? Breaking the bead on a tire that has been installed w/ cushcore for several months can be very difficult, and very hard on levers. For $20 w/ a lifetime warranty, count me in!
  • 2 0
 A plain tire rim combo is a walk in the park compared to a tire, rim, and Cush Core. These aren't just expensive tire levers for renewing tire sealant but specifically for using with Cush Core.
  • 1 0
 @Ride406orDie: Just pay a separate fee!
  • 9 2
 My ex girlfriend had a lot of those
  • 9 0
 Oh we all know.
  • 3 0
 Awesome...taking the tire off with cush core - DH tires especially - has been a huge bitch.
  • 1 0
 Let em sit in the sun for a few hours first, assuming its warm out.
  • 2 2
 There are already other levers bigger than that, but they are not always a good solution. The problem is that too much force against a tyre side can damage it. Especially with maxxis tyres, you can destroy some of the fibres of the flanks when applying too much force, and then you will soon have a big problem with your tyre. Maybe you won't notice it at the beggining, but when you have unbalanced tyres, too much burps, or even you cannot tubelize it anymore, then you know what was the origin of the problem
  • 2 1
 The force they are talking about to get the bead in the middle of the rim is no where near the force you are describing.
  • 1 0
 The "Order Now" link is borked, links to "http://%20https//www.cushcore.com/product/bead%20dropper/" instead of "https://www.cushcore.com/product/bead-dropper/"

Smile
  • 1 0
 It's a plastic lever for 20$ that cost about nothing to make but has lifetime warranty that's good cause I'm sure I could break a lot of them
  • 5 3
 A Cushcore butt plug? I'll take one for the wife
  • 14 0
 Funny, she was thinking the same thing about you!
  • 1 1
 My new DD DHR is arriving tomorrow. I really want one of these, even with some practice getting new tires on is a fucking slog. Worth it tho.
  • 1 0
 Lifetime warranty or lifetime warranty... we all know there’sa massive difference
  • 2 1
 Pedro's levers are unbeatable. They cost like 3 bucks and they work like a lever.
  • 1 0
 They’ll also send you out a new set if you break em under normal use conditions.
  • 1 0
 I will snap one first try, I go through levers so quick
  • 4 3
 What does Dick Pound make of it?
  • 1 0
 If this was April 1st, I'd not have believed it was real

Post a Comment



