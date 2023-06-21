Cushcore Introduces New E-MTB Insert

Jun 21, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  

Building on their growing lineup of foam tire inserts, Cushcore is introducing their most robust option yet: the E-MTB.

Their Pro model is already one of the beefier inserts on the market, but for those looking for something even more significant, the E-MTB should do the trick. It's no mystery that e-mountain bikes inflict far more abuse on wheels and tires, so the team at Cushcore has designed the new foam loop to better handle those forces.

It seems like the Pro has the widest application, but the heavier E-MTB should offer more impact protection.

The E-MTB insert is optimized for 2.3-2.8" tires, and will work in 22-35mm rim widths. The new fluting pattern on the edges of the insert is meant to help give the tire a progressive feel as you corner harder.


Claimed weights are 299 grams for a 29" insert, and 281 grams for a 27.5" insert. That makes it the heaviest option on the market, but with all those extra watts from the motor you can probably get away with it.


Pricing for the Cushcore E-MTB comes out to $160 USD for a set, and $80 for singles. Both include the Cushcore valve, which is necessary for installation.

The new inserts will be available in August of this year, and you can learn more over at cushcore.com.


Plus, if you want to see how the Cushcore Pro stacks up against the other top inserts on the market, head over to Henry's Ridden & Rated here.

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 If I put it in a regular tire on my DH bike for added protection will it just catch on fire|?
  • 2 0
 Pro version already offers more protection than this. Clear marketing game.
  • 1 0
 If I had an e-bike, I would just run full send wire bead DH tires.





