CushCore Partners with Whistler Mountain Bike Park

May 22, 2022
by Cush Core  

PRESS RELEASE: CushCore

We are proud and excited to announce that starting this 2022 season, CushCore will be the "Official Tire Insert of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park."

This includes the following:

• All WMBP Staff Bikes will be outfitted with CushCore
• All WMBP Patrol Bikes will be outfitted with CushCore
• All WMPB Coaching Staff Bikes will be outfitted with CushCore
• Summit Sport’s Demo Fleet will be outfitted with CushCore


When making your visit to Whistler Mountain Bike Park, demo a bike from Summit Sport to feel the CushCore performance enhancements, or just go ahead and buy a set from one of the many bike shops in the Village, like Garbanzo Bike & Bean.


About Whistler Mountain Bike Park:
Whistler Mountain Bike Park is widely regarded as the number one lift-accessed downhill bike park in the world. With 70 expertly crafted trails spread throughout four distinct mountain zones, it offers the most terrain of any bike park in North America. Riders will find plenty of fun throughout the Bike Park and exciting trails designed for every level.

About CushCore:
Established in 2017, CushCore® (Patented) is an engineered foam insert that mounts inside a bike tire. It divides the tire roughly in half, with CushCore next to the rim and a tunable air pocket under the tread. It radically improves the way your bike interacts with the ground.

CushCore provides: a Faster, Smoother Ride, More Traction, Superior Cornering, and Reliable Rim & Tire Protection. These benefits allow riders of all levels to Go Bigger, Corner Harder, & Ride Faster, with TOTAL CONFIDENCE.

Since 2017, racers at the highest level have amassed a staggering record of race results while using CushCore:

• 7 UCI DH World Championships
• 3 UCI World Cup Titles
• 28 UCI DH Wins
• 104 UCI DH Podiums
• 24 EWS Wins
• 94 EWS Podiums

