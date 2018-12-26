Custom Build: a Pony Express Van Inspired, Totally Over-the-Top Kona Process 153 29er

Frame

Rear Shock

Fork

Crank Arms

Chain Ring

Bottom Bracket

Pedals

Chain

Cassette

Rear Derailleur

Shifters

Brake Rotors

Brakes

Brake Levers

Headset

Handlebar

Stem

Grips

Top Cap

Seat Post

Saddle

Hubs

Rims

Front Tire

Rear Tire

You read it right, that is a 22-carat gold head tube badge!

The gold just looks right surrounded by the ENVE Carbon M7 bar and stem combo.

But it does not stop there. The gold leaf is also laced throughout the top tube and... ...It goes all the way back to the seat tube. Damn!

Even more gold leaf in the Kona down tube graphics. Even more gold leaf in the Kona down tube graphics.

I am not sure if reflective gold vinyl stickers are an everyday option for your ENVE M7 hoops.

While the red in the Marzocchi Bomber Z1 forks forms the basis of the colors used in the bikes new paint job, the gold comes in here in the form of a custom graphics package

Jason just can't help himself. Even more custom decals, this time on the SRAM XO1 Cranks.

At this point it would be rude not to spec a XX1 gold cassette, right?

SRAM's hard to match red XO1 rear derailleur finds the perfect home on Fez

Nothing on the build goes untouched.

Well, maybe not nothing. The Ergon SME3 saddle is stock. An orange One Up stem cap and EDC tool rounds out the cockpit.

Fez would be proud