Custom Build: a Pony Express Van Inspired, Totally Over-the-Top Kona Process 153 29er

Chainline Bikes
in El Cajon, California aren't your average bike shop. Located amidst an industrial area filled with body shops and mechanics that are there to pimp your other ride (the one with an engine) Jason Guthrie and his crew has found a niche building one-off custom bikes for their customers.
Some of these are simple, changing out a bike's wheels from the stock ones to a set of Enve's laced to Chris Kings. Some are a little more involved and require swapping out a few more parts, but then there are the truly one-off custom builds where Jason and his team provide custom paint and decal finishes to the frame. On top of that, every single part is swapped out, some receive custom paint and decals much like the frame, the attention to detail is meticulous, and the results are always mind blowing.
The latest bike to receive that treatment? This absolutely over the top 1970's Pony Express van inspired Kona Process 153 CR DL 29
affectionately named "Fez".Frame
Kona Process 29 153 CR/DLRear Shock
Fox Float X2Fork
Marzocchi Bomber Z1 170mmCrank Arms
SRAM X01 DUB 170mmChain Ring
SRAM Eagle 32tBottom Bracket
SRAM DUB PF92Pedals
Kona Wah Wah II AlloyChain
SRAM Eagle XX1Cassette
SRAM Eagle XX1 GoldRear Derailleur
SRAM Eagle X01 RedShifters
SRAM Eagle X01 RedBrake Rotors
Hope Floating DiscBrakes
Hope Callipers E4Brake Levers
Hope Tech 3'sHeadset
Cane Creek 110 SeriesHandlebar
ENVE M7 40mm RiseStem
ENVE M7 50mmGrips
Ergon GD1Top Cap
One Up EDC OrangeSeat Post
Fox Transfer 150mmSaddle
Ergon SME3Hubs
DT Swiss 240 DT SwissRims
ENVE M730Front Tire
Ibex 2.4 FRC Onza BFRear Tire
Ibex 2.4 FRC Onza BF
Jason has gone to town with his tribute paint job, the front to back stripes, the colors, and the gold leaf inlay. That's right- what looks like wood paneling in the photos below is actually 22-carat gold leaf. The red in the stripes is taken from the Marzocchi forks and then tied back in via the grips and the custom ENVE decals.
Hope everyone's having a great Christmas/Boxing Day period.
