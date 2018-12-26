USER GENERATED

Custom Build: a Pony Express Van Inspired, Totally Over-the-Top Kona Process 153 29er

Dec 26, 2018
by Kona Bikes  
The Raddest Process Ever.

Chainline Bikes in El Cajon, California aren't your average bike shop. Located amidst an industrial area filled with body shops and mechanics that are there to pimp your other ride (the one with an engine) Jason Guthrie and his crew has found a niche building one-off custom bikes for their customers.

Some of these are simple, changing out a bike's wheels from the stock ones to a set of Enve's laced to Chris Kings. Some are a little more involved and require swapping out a few more parts, but then there are the truly one-off custom builds where Jason and his team provide custom paint and decal finishes to the frame. On top of that, every single part is swapped out, some receive custom paint and decals much like the frame, the attention to detail is meticulous, and the results are always mind blowing.

The latest bike to receive that treatment? This absolutely over the top 1970's Pony Express van inspired Kona Process 153 CR DL 29 affectionately named "Fez".

Frame Kona Process 29 153 CR/DL
Rear Shock Fox Float X2
Fork Marzocchi Bomber Z1 170mm
Crank Arms SRAM X01 DUB 170mm
Chain Ring SRAM Eagle 32t
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB PF92
Pedals Kona Wah Wah II Alloy
Chain SRAM Eagle XX1
Cassette SRAM Eagle XX1 Gold
Rear Derailleur SRAM Eagle X01 Red
Shifters SRAM Eagle X01 Red
Brake Rotors Hope Floating Disc
Brakes Hope Callipers E4
Brake Levers Hope Tech 3's
Headset Cane Creek 110 Series
Handlebar ENVE M7 40mm Rise
Stem ENVE M7 50mm
Grips Ergon GD1
Top Cap One Up EDC Orange
Seat Post Fox Transfer 150mm
Saddle Ergon SME3
Hubs DT Swiss 240 DT Swiss
Rims ENVE M730
Front Tire Ibex 2.4 FRC Onza BF
Rear Tire Ibex 2.4 FRC Onza BF


Fez

Jason has gone to town with his tribute paint job, the front to back stripes, the colors, and the gold leaf inlay. That's right- what looks like wood paneling in the photos below is actually 22-carat gold leaf. The red in the stripes is taken from the Marzocchi forks and then tied back in via the grips and the custom ENVE decals.

The Raddest Process Ever.
You read it right, that is a 22-carat gold head tube badge!

The Raddest Process Ever.
The gold just looks right surrounded by the ENVE Carbon M7 bar and stem combo.

The Raddest Process Ever.
But it does not stop there. The gold leaf is also laced throughout the top tube and...
The Raddest Process Ever.
...It goes all the way back to the seat tube. Damn!

The Raddest Process Ever.
Even more gold leaf in the Kona down tube graphics.

The Raddest Process Ever.
I am not sure if reflective gold vinyl stickers are an everyday option for your ENVE M7 hoops.

The Raddest Process Ever.
While the red in the Marzocchi Bomber Z1 forks forms the basis of the colors used in the bikes new paint job, the gold comes in here in the form of a custom graphics package

The Raddest Process Ever.
Jason just can't help himself. Even more custom decals, this time on the SRAM XO1 Cranks.

The Raddest Process Ever.
At this point it would be rude not to spec a XX1 gold cassette, right?

The Raddest Process Ever.
SRAM's hard to match red XO1 rear derailleur finds the perfect home on Fez
The Raddest Process Ever.

The Raddest Process Ever.
Nothing on the build goes untouched.

The Raddest Process Ever.
Well, maybe not nothing. The Ergon SME3 saddle is stock.
The Raddest Process Ever.
An orange One Up stem cap and EDC tool rounds out the cockpit.

fez
Fez would be proud


3 Comments

  • + 4
 I actually really like it..

Hope everyone’s having a great Christmas/Boxing Day period.
  • + 2
 I’d be afraid to ride it the way it is meant to be ridden because I’d cry when I scratched it. But it is cool to look at.
  • + 2
 That van would be a badass shuttle rig.

