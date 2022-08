The mighty Mont Blanc watching over the proceedings.

Bohdi Kuhn's big rig is looking dialed.

The designers at Trek have clearly been busy, because Loris Vergier's new ride is a looker, too.

Angel Suarez should be all set to go fast this weekend on this one.

This South African stunner belongs to Johann "Pottie" Potgieter.

YT also had this Tues painted up for Oisin O'Callaghan, who has had some success at World Champs past...

And another nationality-themed Tues for Erik Irmisch of Germany.

It's the first time to World Champs for Neko Mulally's Frameworks.

Junior rider Jenna Hastings has been on fire this year, and she has the bike to show for it.

Danny Hart's sponsors pulled out all the showstopper details with this one.

Marine Cabirou won't be racing to let her back heal, but she still has a decked-out Gambler in the pits.

We look forward to seeing her back on the bike and healthy soon.

Like last year, Dean Lucas's bike and kit nod to Aboriginal Australian artwork.

Just a couple glimpses of the GOAT's setup.

The MS Mondraker crew is looking sharp.

We know Eleonora Farina is ready to go fast this weekend.

It's bold colors for the Mondraker riders this time around.

Tuhoto Ariki-Pene's custom Summum.

It's the eye of the tiger for David Trummer.

Brook MacDonald gets all the colors.

Gracey Hemstreet has a very real chance of becoming World Champion after her second place in Val di Sole last year.

Laurie Greenland is prepared to ride the lightning. That is, his Lightning McQueen themed V10.

Bailey Goldstone's all-Canadian Demo.

Despite a shoulder injury, Bruni will be giving his all on home soil.

And his Demo frame looks up to the task.

Tahnee Seagrave will be on chrome this time.

The riders will be doing everything they can to find that edge for race day.