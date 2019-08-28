29 Custom Painted DH Bikes from the MSA World Championships 2019

Aug 28, 2019
by Ross Bell  
One of the best parts of World Champs is the variety of drool-worthy bikes that are wheeled out for one race a year. We've spent the day marooned in the pits of Mont-Sainte-Anne to bring you the blingy bikes that the riders hope will take them to gold this weekend. There are more to be added tomorrow so stay tuned:

Wyn Masters' GT Fury

Wyn Masters

Wyn Masters
Wyn Masters

Connor Fearon's Kona Operator

Connor Fearon s Kona Operator.

Connor Fearon s Kona Operator.
Connor Fearon s Kona Operator.

Connor Fearon s Kona Operator. Old school graphics

Troy Brosnan's Canyon Sender



Mick and Tracey Hannah's Polygon XquarOne DH

Mick and Tracey Hannah s custom Polygon s and Alpinestars kit

Mick and Tracey Hannah s custom Polygon s
Mick and Tracey Hannah s custom Polygon s

Mick and Tracey Hannah s custom Polygon s - All the gold for the drivetrain
Tracey Hannah with the finger nails to match

Dakotah Norton's Devinci Wilson

Dakotah Norton s custom Devinci Wilson - Stars and stripes HT pedals

Dakotah Norton s custom Devinci Wilson - Stars and stripes HT pedals
Dakotah Norton s custom Devinci Wilson - Stars and stripes HT pedals

Dean Lucas' Scott Gambler

Dean Lucas

Dean Lucas
Dean Lucas

Hugo Frixtalon and Thomas Estaque's - Commencal Supreme DH


Hugo Frixtaonlon and Thomas Estaque - Commencal 100 - World Champs Edition Supreme DH

Commencal 100 - World Champs Edition Supreme DH
Commencal 100 - World Champs Edition Supreme DH

Reece Wilson's Trek Session



Loris Vergier's Santa Cruz V10



Myriam Nicole's Commencal Supreme



Jure Zabjek's Devinci Wilson

Jure Zabjek s custom Devinci Wilson

Jure Zabjek s custom Devinci Wilson - reflective paint for the Slovenian
The rainbow coating from Sram s AXS cassette making it s way onto DH cassettes for World Champs

Tahnee Seagrave's Transition TR11



George Brannigan's GT Fury



Charlie Harrison's Trek Session



Marine Cabirou's Scott Gambler



Aaron Gwin's Intense M29

Aaron Gwin

Aaron Gwin
Aaron Gwin

Aaron Gwin

Kirk McDowall's Devinci Wilson

Kirk McDowall s custom Devinci Wilson

Kirk McDowall s custom Devinci Wilson
Kirk McDowall s custom Devinci Wilson - Rocky Mountains and Maple Leafs

Amaury Pierron's Commencal Supreme




Neko Mulally's Intense M29

Neko Mullaly

Neko Mullaly
Neko Mullaly

Matt Walker's Pivot Phoenix 29

Matt Walker s Pivot

Matt Walker s Pivot
Matt Walker s Pivot

Bernard Kerr's Pivot Phoenix 29

Bernard Kerr s Pivot

Jack Moir's Intense M29

Jack Moir

Jack Moir
Jack Moir

Martin Maes' GT Fury

Martin Maes

Martin Maes
Martin Maes


Flo Payet's Scott Gambler

Flo Payet

Flo Payet
Flo Payet

Luca Shaw's Santa Cruz V10

Luca Shaw s Santacruz V10 CC.

Luca Shaw s Santacruz V10 CC.
Luca Shaw s Santacruz V10 CC.

Sam Blenkinsop's Norco Aurum HSP

Sam Blenkinsop s Norco Aurum HSP. Throwback colorway from their first DH bike.

Sam Blenkinsop s Norco Aurum HSP.
Sam Blenkinsop s Norco Aurum HSP.

Jackson Frew's Kona Operator

Jackson Frew s Kona Operator.

Jackson Frew s Kona Operator.
Jackson Frew s Kona Operator.

Mark Wallace's Canyon Sender




  • + 11
 Let's not kid ourselves, this is the part of the World Champs we look forward to the most! Our annual overdose of bike porn
  • + 8
 Rider: Dakotah Norton - Country: USA
Rider: Mick Hannah - Country: Australia
Rider: Dean Lucas - Country: Watermelon
  • + 5
 ill never not laugh at the new kona linkage, the PT Cruiser of suspension design
  • + 3
 Those operators are so sick with the old logos. Simple yet amazing
  • + 0
 People can say what they want about the Polygons but they look pretty clean, the Norco on the other hand looks like it’s missing a linkage.
  • + 1
 No, people cannot say what they want. I was told that if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it.
  • + 1
 Is that Fast Shocks or a Fawst Shox?

A-A-Ron coming out with a predictable Stars and Stripes theme.
  • + 3
 Awful job, santa cruz.
  • + 1
 So good. What are those G-UP Crew tyres Tahnee is running? And is Dean Lucas running an Assegai backwards up front??
  • + 1
 And we continue with the 1970s plastic benchtop look. Kona with og graphics looks bangin.
  • + 1
 This is bike porn at its best. My favorites are Brannigan's GT and Moir's Intense.
  • + 1
 Will someone please fix Mark Wallace's tire labels?
  • + 1
 George and Flo, you're on my list too....
  • + 2
 Love the stinky
  • + 1
 So far I’d vote...

1) Mark Wallace
2) Dak Norton
3) Marine Cabirou
  • + 1
 Are Hugo and Thomas sharing that bike? Hope their runs are far apart.

