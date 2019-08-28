29 Custom Painted DH Bikes from the MSA World Championships 2019

One of the best parts of World Champs is the variety of drool-worthy bikes that are wheeled out for one race a year. We've spent the day marooned in the pits of Mont-Sainte-Anne to bring you the blingy bikes that the riders hope will take them to gold this weekend. There are more to be added tomorrow so stay tuned:Wyn Masters' GT Fury Connor Fearon's Kona Operator Troy Brosnan's Canyon Sender Mick and Tracey Hannah's Polygon XquarOne DH Dakotah Norton's Devinci Wilson Dean Lucas' Scott Gambler Hugo Frixtalon and Thomas Estaque's - Commencal Supreme DH Reece Wilson's Trek Session Loris Vergier's Santa Cruz V10 Myriam Nicole's Commencal Supreme Jure Zabjek's Devinci Wilson Tahnee Seagrave's Transition TR11 George Brannigan's GT Fury Charlie Harrison's Trek Session Marine Cabirou's Scott Gambler Aaron Gwin's Intense M29 Kirk McDowall's Devinci Wilson Amaury Pierron's Commencal Supreme Neko Mulally's Intense M29 Matt Walker's Pivot Phoenix 29 Bernard Kerr's Pivot Phoenix 29 Jack Moir's Intense M29 Martin Maes' GT Fury Flo Payet's Scott Gambler Luca Shaw's Santa Cruz V10 Sam Blenkinsop's Norco Aurum HSP Jackson Frew's Kona Operator Mark Wallace's Canyon Sender
16 Comments
Rider: Mick Hannah - Country: Australia
Rider: Dean Lucas - Country: Watermelon
A-A-Ron coming out with a predictable Stars and Stripes theme.
1) Mark Wallace
2) Dak Norton
3) Marine Cabirou
Post a Comment