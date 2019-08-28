29 Custom Painted DH Bikes from the MSA World Championships 2019

Wyn Masters' GT Fury

Connor Fearon's Kona Operator

Troy Brosnan's Canyon Sender

Mick and Tracey Hannah's Polygon XquarOne DH

Dakotah Norton's Devinci Wilson

Dean Lucas' Scott Gambler

Hugo Frixtalon and Thomas Estaque's - Commencal Supreme DH

Reece Wilson's Trek Session

Loris Vergier's Santa Cruz V10

Myriam Nicole's Commencal Supreme

Jure Zabjek's Devinci Wilson

Tahnee Seagrave's Transition TR11

George Brannigan's GT Fury

Charlie Harrison's Trek Session

Marine Cabirou's Scott Gambler

Aaron Gwin's Intense M29

Kirk McDowall's Devinci Wilson

Amaury Pierron's Commencal Supreme

Neko Mulally's Intense M29

Matt Walker's Pivot Phoenix 29

Bernard Kerr's Pivot Phoenix 29

Jack Moir's Intense M29

Martin Maes' GT Fury

Flo Payet's Scott Gambler

Luca Shaw's Santa Cruz V10

Sam Blenkinsop's Norco Aurum HSP

Jackson Frew's Kona Operator

Mark Wallace's Canyon Sender

One of the best parts of World Champs is the variety of drool-worthy bikes that are wheeled out for one race a year. We've spent the day marooned in the pits of Mont-Sainte-Anne to bring you the blingy bikes that the riders hope will take them to gold this weekend. There are more to be added tomorrow so stay tuned: