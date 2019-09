Isabeau Courdurier's Prototype Intense

We couldn't get close enough for a full profile, but that looks like a 27,5" rear wheel.

The suspension appears to be a duplicate of their M29, with the lower link concentric to the bottom bracket. Rough construction and wrapped graphics - new-school tradition for Intense protos.

Custom Iron Maiden themed Bluegrass Eagle helmet.

Kevin Miquel's Sunn Kern

Formula fork Matching Bluegrass Eagle helmet

Formula shock and a Jackson Pollock tribute paint scheme in French colors

Miranda Miller's Kona Process Dee Lux

SRAM AXS wireless top to bottom. Sweet metallic red accents.

Ode to Canada and a tribute to a fallen star.

Connor Fearon's Kona Process Dee Lux

Silver "bass boat" metallic base with blue flames and the Southern Cross up front.

Matching anodized hubs and pedals. She's a beauty.

Martin Maes' GT Force

29" front and rear for the first time.

Prototype Fox RAD fork that looks very, very much like 38mm, rather than a 36.

Adrien Dailly's Lapierre Spicy Team

New and very subdued color for Lapiere. AXS shifting.

Titanium axle HT pedals. Minimal spares...

No need to guess wheel size with Lapierre's chainstay chip.

RockShox AXS remote dropper. SRAM G2 brakes. Lapierre retains the Horst Link rear suspension.

Another coil shock fan. Will they soon be as rare as flat pedals?

Anti crud device of questionable effectiveness. Zipp 3Z Moto carbon wheels. Michelin factory racing tires.

Because its Sam Hill's.