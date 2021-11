Cybro Industries Releases Gearbox-Equipped Carbon Hardtail

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Cybro's eye-catching N6 hardtail has been making the rounds, first appearing and Eurobike and then more recently showing up at the Bespoked show in the UK. The carbon frame is made in Bassano Del Grappa, Italy, and uses Pinion's C12 gearbox.The C12 has 12 gears that are separated by 17.7% steps, with a total overall range of 600%. Part of the allure of hardtails is the lack of pivots, and the resulting reduction in mainenance. The addition of a gearbox takes things a step further - the only maintenance Pinion says it needs is an oil change once a year, or every 10,000 km. The C12 is driven by a Gates belt, with a bolt at the junction of the seat and chainstays to make rear wheel removal possible. Intend's Edge fork handles front suspension duties, delivering 180mm of travel.There aren't any concrete geometry figures available, because Cybro individually tailors each N6 to its rider based off of their measurements. The N6 is designed to run 27.5" wheels though, an interesting departure from the trend towards 29" wheels, especially on hardtails.The complete built shown here is price at 7420 Euro. Needless to say, this certainly isn't a budget build.Gearbox: Pinion C12Sprockets: Gates Carbon Drive 32T front and 34T rearBelt: Gates Carbon Drive 113 belt lengthFork: Intend Edge 27.5 - 180mm travelFrame: carbon fiber, custom sizingHeadset: Wolftooth taperedRims: Cybro Carbon Components. 27.5"Spokes: Stainless steelTires: WTB Trail Boss 2.40 TSC Black/SkinwallBrake lever and caliper: Magura MT Trail SLRotor: Magura MDR-P Disc 203 front, 203 RearGrips: Renthal Lock-on Grip TechStem: Renthal, Apex 35mmHandlebar: Renthal Fatbar Lite Carbon 35mm 780mmSaddle: Repente Spyd for CybroSeatpost: One Up Dropper Post V2 31.6Seatpost Remote: Wolf Tooth ReMote BarCentricMore information: Cybro Industries