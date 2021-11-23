Cybro Industries Releases Gearbox-Equipped Carbon Hardtail

Cybro's eye-catching N6 hardtail has been making the rounds, first appearing and Eurobike
and then more recently showing up at the Bespoked
show in the UK. The carbon frame is made in Bassano Del Grappa, Italy, and uses Pinion's C12 gearbox.
The C12 has 12 gears that are separated by 17.7% steps, with a total overall range of 600%. Part of the allure of hardtails is the lack of pivots, and the resulting reduction in mainenance. The addition of a gearbox takes things a step further - the only maintenance Pinion says it needs is an oil change once a year, or every 10,000 km. The C12 is driven by a Gates belt, with a bolt at the junction of the seat and chainstays to make rear wheel removal possible. Intend's Edge fork handles front suspension duties, delivering 180mm of travel.
There aren't any concrete geometry figures available, because Cybro individually tailors each N6 to its rider based off of their measurements. The N6 is designed to run 27.5" wheels though, an interesting departure from the trend towards 29" wheels, especially on hardtails.
The complete built shown here is price at 7420 Euro. Needless to say, this certainly isn't a budget build.TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Gearbox: Pinion C12
Sprockets: Gates Carbon Drive 32T front and 34T rear
Belt: Gates Carbon Drive 113 belt length
Fork: Intend Edge 27.5 - 180mm travel
Frame: carbon fiber, custom sizing
Headset: Wolftooth tapered
Rims: Cybro Carbon Components. 27.5"
Spokes: Stainless steel
Tires: WTB Trail Boss 2.40 TSC Black/Skinwall
Brake lever and caliper: Magura MT Trail SL
Rotor: Magura MDR-P Disc 203 front, 203 Rear
Grips: Renthal Lock-on Grip Tech
Stem: Renthal, Apex 35mm
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar Lite Carbon 35mm 780mm
Saddle: Repente Spyd for Cybro
Seatpost: One Up Dropper Post V2 31.6
Seatpost Remote: Wolf Tooth ReMote BarCentric
More information: Cybro Industries
