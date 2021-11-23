Cybro Industries Releases Gearbox-Equipped Carbon Hardtail

Nov 23, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Cybro's eye-catching N6 hardtail has been making the rounds, first appearing and Eurobike and then more recently showing up at the Bespoked show in the UK. The carbon frame is made in Bassano Del Grappa, Italy, and uses Pinion's C12 gearbox.

The C12 has 12 gears that are separated by 17.7% steps, with a total overall range of 600%. Part of the allure of hardtails is the lack of pivots, and the resulting reduction in mainenance. The addition of a gearbox takes things a step further - the only maintenance Pinion says it needs is an oil change once a year, or every 10,000 km. The C12 is driven by a Gates belt, with a bolt at the junction of the seat and chainstays to make rear wheel removal possible. Intend's Edge fork handles front suspension duties, delivering 180mm of travel.

There aren't any concrete geometry figures available, because Cybro individually tailors each N6 to its rider based off of their measurements. The N6 is designed to run 27.5" wheels though, an interesting departure from the trend towards 29" wheels, especially on hardtails.

The complete built shown here is price at 7420 Euro. Needless to say, this certainly isn't a budget build.






TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Gearbox: Pinion C12
Sprockets: Gates Carbon Drive 32T front and 34T rear
Belt: Gates Carbon Drive 113 belt length
Fork: Intend Edge 27.5 - 180mm travel
Frame: carbon fiber, custom sizing
Headset: Wolftooth tapered
Rims: Cybro Carbon Components. 27.5"
Spokes: Stainless steel
Tires: WTB Trail Boss 2.40 TSC Black/Skinwall
Brake lever and caliper: Magura MT Trail SL
Rotor: Magura MDR-P Disc 203 front, 203 Rear
Grips: Renthal Lock-on Grip Tech
Stem: Renthal, Apex 35mm
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar Lite Carbon 35mm 780mm
Saddle: Repente Spyd for Cybro
Seatpost: One Up Dropper Post V2 31.6
Seatpost Remote: Wolf Tooth ReMote BarCentric


More information: Cybro Industries

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Hardtails Cybro Cybro C12


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess These High Pivot Bikes from the Silhouettes?
126554 views
First Look & Interview: Trinity's Honda-Inspired Frame-Mounted Derailleur Drivetrain
82133 views
Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison & Ordered to Pay $170k Following Mountain Bike Company Embezzlement
48435 views
First Look: The 2022 Giant Anthem Pro 29 Joins the Flex-Stay Club
48050 views
Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft
44598 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
44301 views
Review: Bright Racing Shocks' F929 Next Inverted Enduro Fork
41867 views
Story Time: Everything I Know About Bikes is Wrong
39456 views

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Love it. Isn't the bolt stays done to change the belt not to be able to take the wheel off? And with such a huge lower pulley no need to protect the frame or chainring. Just use the third wheel to ride over tall rocks
  • 2 0
 "Great, until you try to shift under load or need replacement parts in 3 years:"
  • 2 0
 The engagement on Gearboxes are so bad they make XT hubs feel like Kings.
  • 1 0
 Carbon rims on a carbon hardtail, my organs hurt just thinking about riding that
  • 1 0
 180mm fork on a hardtail lol reminds me of the 90s
  • 2 0
 yep. like riding a stapler.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009053
Mobile Version of Website