Cycle Dog: Turning Discarded Tubes Into Dog Accessories

Millions of tubes are produced every day for the bike industry, leaving lots to head straight to landfills. Cycle Dog repurposes these tubes into leashes, collars, bowls, and more.

We had both Pinkbike and Trailforks products made for the special fur babies in our life, but Cycle Dog does lots of other custom work.

Cycle Dog hand sews their products right in Portland, Oregon.

Recently, Cycle Dog had expanded their sewing facility and warehouse, and opened a showroom in downtown Portland.

Cycle Dog will also be opening a dog friendly taproom with indoor and outdoor dog park in September. Stop in for a beer and doggie play session.

Habernasch is quite proud of his new Pinkbike Cycle Dog collar. He comfortably wears a size large and is 38 pounds of dense cuteness (and muscle).