Artisan Bamboo Bikes from Cyclik - Roc D'Azur 2019

Cyclik have taken a very different approach to making bikes. Based near Nimes in the South of France, owner Felix makes all his bikes by hand, to-measure and you can have completely custom geometry. However, Felix won't be welding metal tubes like a typical frame builder but crafting his bikes from locally-sourced bamboo and natural resin.Felix claims that bamboo offers superior compliance and many of his customers are around the world cyclists who value the added comfort. It is also so environmentally sound you can practically hear the birds chirping as you look at one.It takes around 50 hours of painstaking labour to prepare each frame. Craftsmanship like that means they're not cheap or quick to buy - a frame alone will set you back €3000 and you normally have to wait between three and six months for production. And, well, just look at them...