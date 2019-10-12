Artisan Bamboo Bikes from Cyclik - Roc D'Azur 2019

Oct 12, 2019
by Matt Wragg  
Roc D Azur 2019. Frejus France. Photo by Matt Wragg

Cyclik have taken a very different approach to making bikes. Based near Nimes in the South of France, owner Felix makes all his bikes by hand, to-measure and you can have completely custom geometry. However, Felix won't be welding metal tubes like a typical frame builder but crafting his bikes from locally-sourced bamboo and natural resin.

Roc D Azur 2019. Frejus France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Roc D Azur 2019. Frejus France. Photo by Matt Wragg

Felix claims that bamboo offers superior compliance and many of his customers are around the world cyclists who value the added comfort. It is also so environmentally sound you can practically hear the birds chirping as you look at one.

Roc D Azur 2019. Frejus France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Roc D Azur 2019. Frejus France. Photo by Matt Wragg

It takes around 50 hours of painstaking labour to prepare each frame. Craftsmanship like that means they're not cheap or quick to buy - a frame alone will set you back €3000 and you normally have to wait between three and six months for production. And, well, just look at them...

Roc D Azur 2019. Frejus France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Roc D Azur 2019. Frejus France. Photo by Matt Wragg


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Roc Dazur


3 Comments

  • 7 0
 i wood love one of those
  • 8 0
 That price is bamboozling though.
  • 1 0
 Beautiful!

Post a Comment



