Cycling Canada Announces 2019 World Champs Team

Aug 20, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
FinnIles wraps up his first year as an elite with some strong results and will have lots of motivation to this off season to build on what he s accomplished.

Cycling Canada has announced the team of 71 riders who will represent Canada at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, between August 28th and September 1st. Mont-Sainte-Anne has a long history of hosting world-class mountain bike events, and this will mark the first time that this event is awarded three times to the same organizers.

Both Cross-Country (XCO) and Downhill (DH) athletes will be competing in the biggest event on the calendar, in addition to E-MTB, which will be making its debut at a World Championship. This year’s event holds an added level of excitement as the members of Team Canada will be riding on home turf, in front of an anticipated 50,000 spectators.

bigquotesRacing at a home at the World Championships is always a special honour. We’re excited to race on a track that we know well – one of the most technical and demanding tracks in the world.

Obviously we hope to see Canadians on the podium here, but more importantly we’re looking for athletes to improve on their personal best and come away with even greater ambition to compete with the best riders in the world. This competition will provide an incredible incentive for our development riders, providing dividends to our system for many years to come.Head Coach Dan Proulx


Emily Batty left nothing out on course. The Canadian had a stellar ride to third today.
Your women elite podium- Courtney Langvad Batty.


Junior Women (XCO):
Samuelle Baillargeon – Quebec City, QC
Emilly Johnston – Comox, BC
Juliette Larose-Gingras – Quebec City, QC
Kelly Lawson – Barrie, ON
Julianne Sarrazin – Prévost, QC
Kaitlyn Shikaze – Oakville, ON
Magdeleine Vallières-Mill – Sherbrooke, QC

Junior Men (XCO):
Hamish Graham – Saskatoon, SK
Dylan Kerr – Horseshoe Valley, ON
Jérémie La Grenade – Gatineau, QC
Xavier Roy – Amos, QC
Charles-Antoine St-Onge – Fleurimont, QC
Vincent Thiboutot – Quebec City, QC
Carter Woods – Cumberland, BC

U23 Women (XCO):
Laurie Arsenault – Terrebonne, QC
Mireille Larose-Gingras – Quebec City, QC
Mackenzie Myatt – Musquodoboit Harbour, NS
Sophianne Samson, Quebec City, QC
Amélie Simard – Beaupré, QC
Marianne Théberge – Lévis, QC
Roxanne Vermette – Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, QC

U23 Men (XCO):
Raphael Auclair – Haut-Saint-Charles, QC
Quinton Disera – Horseshoe Valley, ON
Émile Farrell-Dessureault – Sherbrooke, QC
Sean Fincham – Squamish, BC
Gunnar Holmgren – Orillia, ON
Holden Jones – Squamish, BC
Tyler Orschel – Markham, ON

Elite Women (XCO):
Emily Batty – Brooklin, ON
Jenn Jackson – Oro Medonte, ON
Cindy Montambault – Val-David, QC
Elyse Nieuwold – Newmarket, ON
Catharine Pendrel – Kamloops, BC
Haley Smith – Uxbridge, ON
Sandra Walter – Coquitlam, BC

Elite Men (XCO):
Félix Belhumeur – Quebec City, QC
Leandre Bouchard – Alma, QC
Peter Disera – Horseshoe Valley, ON
Marc-André Fortier – Victoriaville, QC
Raphaël Gagné – Quebec City, QC
Andrew L’Esperance – Halifax, NS
Cory Wallace – Jasper, AB

Junior Women (DH):
Amy Ertel – Whistler, BC
Bailey Goldstone – Squamish, BC
Madison Skrypnek – Squamish, BC

Junior Men (DH):
Justin Clements – Calgary, AB
Lucas Cruz – Pemberton, BC
Elliot Jamieson – White Rock, BC
Patrick Laffey – Nanaimo, BC
Milton McConville – New Westminster, BC
Seth Sherlock – Squamish, BC

Elite Women (DH):
Georgia Astle – Whistler, BC
Miranda Miller – Squamish, BC
Rachel Pageau – Quebec City, QC
Vaea Verbeeck – North Vancouver, BC

Elite Men (DH):
Finn Iles – Whistler, BC
Hugo Langevin – Bromont, QC
Magnus Manson – Sechelt, BC
Kirk McDowall – Vancouver, BC
Samuel Thibault – Chambly, QC
Mark Wallace – Duncan, BC

Women (E-MTB):
Maghalie Rochette – Ste-Adèle, QC
Courtnay Romkey – Calgary, AB

Men (E-MTB):
Mathieu Bélanger-Barrette – Quebec City, QC
Yann Gauvin – Ste-Catherine-De-La-J-Cartier, QC
Andreas Hestler – North Vancouver, BC
Félix Longpré – St-Ferréol-les-Neiges, QC
Thomas Pesce – Saint-Sauveur-des-Monts, QC
Jan Roubal – Sault Ste. Marie, ON
Alexandre Vialle – Prévost, QC
George Visser – Bromont, QC

Major milestone for Haley Smith today. She earned her first UCI World Cup podium in third and the fastest lap time in the Women s field. She s been climbing that ladder steady now.


Posted In:
Racing and Events World Championships 2019


Must Read This Week
Review: Trek's All-New 2020 Fuel EX Trail Bike
84457 views
10 26" Bikes That Still Shred the Whistler Bike Park
66403 views
10 Mountain Bike Hip Packs Ridden & Rated
64899 views
Review: Santa Cruz's All-New Tallboy Trail Bike
61874 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
52992 views
Fox Announces New FIT4 Fork Damper & Roller Bearing Kit for Shocks
42770 views
Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
42603 views
Results: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019
40350 views

6 Comments

  • + 13
 E competitions still look out of place here. Like these are bikes with engines. This defies the center purpose and meaning of cycling...
  • + 2
 Wait what does an e-mtb race look like? This is the first I've heard that they're racing them...
  • + 3
 yeah, but money...
  • + 6
 Pinkbike your filter isn't working, I'm seeing moped content here?
  • + 1
 is this the first team to list e bikers?
  • + 0
 ebike wankers lol; uci lost all credibility

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016696
Mobile Version of Website