Cycling Canada Announces 2019 World Champs Team

Racing at a home at the World Championships is always a special honour. We’re excited to race on a track that we know well – one of the most technical and demanding tracks in the world.



Obviously we hope to see Canadians on the podium here, but more importantly we’re looking for athletes to improve on their personal best and come away with even greater ambition to compete with the best riders in the world. This competition will provide an incredible incentive for our development riders, providing dividends to our system for many years to come. — Head Coach Dan Proulx