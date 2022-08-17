Cycling Canada Announces 2022 World Champs Team

Jackson Goldstone will be looking for his second World Championship win in the Junior DH category after claiming the rainbow stripes in 2021.

Canadian Downhill is growing stronger and stronger every year. Legends and icons like Stevie [Smith], Claire [Buchar], Miranda [Miller], and Finn [Iles], are, and have been, fueling the fire with our Juniors for the past few years. Canada is evolving into a formidable force in Downhill and we are very excited to showcase our athlete's talent in this year World Championships. — Chad Hendren, National Team coach

We’re excited to bring this group of exceptional athletes to the biggest race of the season. The momentum has been building all year; our elites have found a very high level and our U23 and U19 cohorts have been exciting to watch all season. I’m excited to see our group rise to the occasion on the world stage. — Jeff Ain, National Team coach

Junior XCO Women:



Marin Lowe – Squamish, BC

Ella Myers – Calgary, AB

Mara Roldan – Whitehorse, YK

Isabella Holmgren – Orillia, ON

Ava Holmgren – Orillia, ON

Ellie Clark – Mono, ON

Ophélie Grandmont – Beaupré, QC

Junior XCO Men:



Ian Ackert – Severn, ON

Zorak Paille – Laval, QC

Maxime St-Onge – St-Denis-de-Brompton, QC

Cam McCallum – Langley, BC

Alexander Woodford – Ottawa, ON

Mika Comaniuk – Lachine, QC



U23 XCO Women:



Emilly Johnston – Comox, BC

Jocelyn Stel – Burlington, ON

Roxane Vermette – Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, QC



U23 XCO Men:



Owen Clark – Mono, ON

Noah Ramsay – Toronto, ON

Cole Punchard – Huntsville, ON

Carter Woods – Cumberland, BC



Elite XCO Women:



Laurie Arseneault – Terrebonne, QC

Emily Batty – Brooklin, ON

Jennifer Jackson – Oro Medonte, ON

Sandra Walter – Coquitlam, BC

Elite XCO Men:



Léandre Bouchard – Alma, QC

Peter Disera – Horseshoe Valley, ON

Quinton Disera – Horseshoe Valley, ON

Sean Fincham – Squamish, BC

Tyler Orschel – Uxbridge, ON

Gunnar Holmgren - Orillia, ON



Junior DH Women:



Gracey Hemstreet – Sechelt, BC

Joy Attalla – Fernie, BC

Eva Leikermoser – Comox, BC



Junior DH Men:



Jackson Goldstone – Squamish, BC

Tegan Cruz – Pemberton, BC

Bodhi Kuhn – Rossland, BC

Wei Tien Ho – Whistler, BC

Coen Skrypnek – Calgary, AB

Elijah Barron – Cobble Hill, BC

Marcus Goguen – Whistler, BC

Max Halchuk - Kelowna, BC



Elite DH Women:



Bailey Goldstone - Squamish, BC

Rachel Pageau – Chicoutimi, QC

Chandrima Lavoie – Nelson, BC



Elite DH Men:



Finn Iles – Whistler, BC

Mark Wallace – Duncan, BC

Jakob Jewett – Squamish, BC

Kirk McDowall – Anmore, BC

Lucas Cruz – Pemberton, BC

Gabe Neron – Alma, QC

Jack Pelland – Garibaldi Highlands, BC



Cycling Canada has announced a contingent of 51 athletes who will head to Les Gets, France to race in the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on August 24-28.The DH squad has big goals with Jackson Goldstone looking for his second World Championship win in the Junior DH Category after claiming the rainbow stripes in 2021. Coming off his win in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Finn Iles will also be eyeing the top step of the podium in the Elite category. World Cup Overall Leader Gracey Hemstreet is also strong contender for the Junior Women's podium in what has been an incredible season for the Junior athlete from the Sunshine Coast.On the XC side, fresh off his National Championship win and three medals on the 2022 World Cup Circuit is U23 rider Carter Woods, who will be looking towards the podium after falling just shy at the 2021 World Championships. Elite riders Emily Batty and Peter Disera each claimed a National title at the 2022 Mountain Bike Canadian Championships in XCO and will be looking to perform with the maple leaf on their jerseys in Val di Sole.Racing will start on Tuesday, August 23rd with the Short Track (XCC) qualifications, followed by the XCO Team Relay, the DH Qualifications and all three finals of the XCC, the XCO and the DH on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.