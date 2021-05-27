Cycling's First NFT is a Picture of a Bike That Sold for $2,000 More Than the Actual Bike

May 27, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

If you've been on any music, film, art or games website in the past 6 months, you'll no doubt have heard about NFTs. Well, now it's the bike industry's turn to get in on the action and, as you might expect from an intersection of cryptocurrency and cycling, a silly amount of money has changed hands for something that you can't even ride.

The NFT in question is a 3D rendering of a special edition frame from Italian road bike brand Colnago. The rendering is a 1-of-1 C64 frame that celebrates the great victories the brand has taken in the past from Tony Rominger's Hour Record to Tadej Pogačar's Tour de France-winning V3Rs.

The rendering has now sold to User MTD-01, who has coughed up 3.2 wETH tokens (a cryptocurrency) for an NFT of a Colnago C64. This converts to US$8,592USD - or, about $2,300USD more than an actual Colnago C64 frameset that exists in the real world

But what is going on here and why is it worth so much? Well, it's probably not.

First we probably need to understand what an NFT actually is. NFT stands for non-fungible token and it is a way to authenticate a digital asset. It works a bit like an artist's signature where a painting itself could be printed and copied identically but the painting with the artist's signature on it has a much higher value due to its authenticity and rareness. Similarly, when an NFT is purchased, the transaction is stored on a digital ledger called a blockchain that records the purchaser of the NFT as the sole, rightful owner of an authentic artifact. Some recent examples include Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter selling his first tweet for over $2.5 million, the meme animation Nyan Cat selling in an Internet marketplace for just under $600,000 and Tony Hawk selling footage of his last ever 540.


Anyway, back to Colnago. Much like the NFTs listed above, we can all see the rendering of the bike but none of us own it, unlike MTD-01. They purchased it two days ago after a bidding war with another interested party and Colnago has said that the design will never be replicated, meaning they own the only version of the picture in existence.

The whole affair might bring to mind the saying about the fool and their money but maybe one day NFTs will take over the world and the prestige of cycling's first will make MTD-01 a multi-multi-millionaire... if they aren't already. Will that happen? If I knew, I certainly wouldn't be writing about it that's for sure. Anyway, time for a spin on a real bike that actually exists in the real world to try and forget about all this...

For more info or to make MTD-01 an offer to take the NFT off their hands, click here.

Posted In:
Industry News Industry Insider


57 Comments

  • 56 19
 Cryptocurrency is the worst invention of the 21st century.
  • 3 4
 Silly
  • 18 2
 ....its early yet.
  • 12 2
 Cryptocurrency is useful for many things, but NFTs make my mind explode
  • 4 2
 There are some projects that are quite smart and useful. Most of the garbage deserves to get washed away though - talking about the scams / money grabs. I'm thinking the recent -50% is just the start of another bear market - good riddance until the next cycle.
  • 1 0
 If it is, then we are lucky.
  • 5 2
 blockchain will be revolutionary. I'm still not sold on its application as a currency. NFT's actually have a lot of promise - like confirming ownership of original digital art (the music biz is all over this), but the stuff we're hearing about in media is mostly for entertainment.
  • 6 1
 It's gunna be a very rough decade for you if you continue with this take my fren
  • 6 0
 @mnorris122: Some of these NFTs seem stupid for sure, but its really no different than art, or sport collectables, or baseball cards, etc. I mean those aren't my thing at all but they are big business. This is really just the digitization of those things.

I mean look at the selling of that first tweet. What is the difference between that and say someone having gotten their hands on the first iphone prototype, or something like that.
  • 2 0
 @sino428: difference is the idea that you “own” something digital that has been replicated and broadcast. Do you own it when the author typed it or clicked upload or do you own it based on the first view, it’s too ambiguous and really a way to flex that you have too much money. Owning a physical proto iPhone however is different. It’s real and it’s actually scarce. The value is still only perceived based on market demand but at least it’s physical and eliminates the question of what it means to have it.
  • 4 2
 @PeaFunk sounds like someone sold instead of holding HAHA
  • 4 2
 @PinkEbike:

Can we get NFT and Crypto filters to go along with the E-bike filter, please?
  • 1 0
 @sino428: except that it isn't; all of those collectables are tangible, and have some intrinsic worth (even if its close to £/$0).
NFTs are the promise of ownership of "something else" that relies on a constant stream of spending to maintain that claim. It has an indefinite negative intrinsic value.
  • 1 0
 @sino428: The difference is that here is Jack Dorsey's first tweet. twitter.com/jack/status/20?lang=en

There's no scarcity to it. A Gretzky rookie card or the first ever iPhone sold is collectible because it's rare.
  • 1 0
 @mnorris122: and you can go to Paris and look at the Mona Lisa.
  • 1 0
 @mnorris122: Right. Too many people conflate NFTs with cryptocurrency. The common thread of the blockchain has many useful applications.
  • 24 3
 Urging the cycling industry to stay away from this ass backwards trend:
earth.org/nfts-environmental-impact
  • 4 3
 This article is garbage, so much so that the article it uses as a source even admits they are just pulling these numbers out of their ass "Even though the total network hashrate can easily be calculated, it is impossible to tell what this means in terms of energy consumption as there is no central register with all active machines (and their exact power consumption). In the past, energy consumption estimates typically included an assumption on what machines were still active and how they were distributed, in order to arrive at a certain number of Watts consumed per Gigahash/sec (GH/s)." It then goes on to claim that crypto miners spend 6 BILLION DOLLARS a year on electricity.
  • 1 1
 @Boondocker390: there are a lot of variables and electricity is obviously much cheaper in different countries. Environmental impact is the same
  • 1 0
 it’s an interesting read.
  • 20 0
 $8500 and it doesn't even come with a 3D rendered pedals!
  • 1 0
 not to mention the crank placement! arg that really gets me more than anything about this lol
  • 9 0
 I guess that's one way to keep selling stuff when you can't manufacture enough to meet demand. Yeti should do a run of SB165 NFTs. I'll buy one in XL. Sure, maybe it'll cost more and I can't actually ride it, but at least it'll be in stock.
  • 11 1
 Cant own it? Just downloaded it. So I technically pirated it? Great, I'm now a frickin pirate. Call me Long John.
  • 10 1
 Welcome to 2021, where a 3D rendering of a bike can sell for more than the actual bike, paid for with crypto
  • 1 0
 It's called peak market 0 hold on! Collectibles are usually the last to rise in value and the first to crash. Hockey Cards are insane right now. Memorabilia in general is flying high, right around 2007-8 prices and we all know what came next back then...
  • 7 0
 Young CEO
  • 1 0
 Looking up wETH and it still doesn't make any sense.

weth.io

WETH (WETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. WETH has a current supply of 1,153,916.966737 with 0 in circulation.

I guess anyone can make a cryptocurrency? Is that the power to the people?
  • 1 4
 Yep you can, I knew some middle school students who made their own “bogo coin”, which properly worked as a currency.

It’s all bullshit compared to cash.
  • 2 0
 FROM GOOGLE: "Wrapped ETH, or WETH, is a token that represents Ether 1:1 and conforms to the ERC20 token standard. ... ETH does not adhere to ERC20 standards and cannot be traded directly in a decentralized environment. WETH is an ERC20 token that stays in your wallet throughout trading."

I think 3.2 wETH is about $9.000

-oops I went straight to the comments. it's in the article.
  • 3 0
 You know Levy's brain is in overdrive right now creating a 3D rendering of special edition Grim Donut V2.
  • 7 4
 And the buyer is a dentist
  • 8 0
 You don't mind if I use this joke in another thread do you you?
  • 1 0
 So You're saying that my knowledge in Catia/Inventor and other fancy CAD programms, can make REAL money?

Ok... I'm listening!

Wat to go, Rich Interwebers
  • 2 1
 Don't put too much stock in to the actual worth of NFTs. Most of it seems to be related to money laundering.
  • 1 1
 Oh oh ohhhh. It all makes so much sense now
  • 1 1
 Exactly. Just like people who collect real art.
  • 2 0
 Was only thing in stock…
  • 1 0
 Hard to tell if it is worth it. If it is one of these counterfeit Colnago frames from AliExpress then I'll pass.
  • 1 0
 So if a person was to have a smoke while eating some kind of mushroom, is that fungible tokin'?
  • 1 0
 i can just screen shot it and boom i now have that picture. didnt need 2000 dollars for it
  • 1 0
 I have a unicycle for sale if anyone is interested www.pinkbike.com/u/dolores/album/NFT-BuySell
  • 1 0
 IMHO that is ok, people pay shit ton of money for ‘canned shit’ pictures that being draw by dolphins etc
  • 1 0
 so the images stored in my brain, that only I have ever seen, most be worth billions!
  • 3 1
 What the flying f*ck?
  • 3 2
 Tulips, tulips, I see tulips everywhere.
  • 1 1
 Outside of bike as a topic, I didnt even know NFTs were a thing. WTF indeed
  • 1 1
 Just copy/pasted the image. It's mine now too. For free... It's all smoke and mirrors folks, smoke and mirrors.
  • 2 0
 Mung beans
  • 1 0
 Real question is: Does it have tire inserts?
  • 2 2
 Ever hear of a "slippery slope"? I bet you have and this sounds like one of them.
  • 1 0
 Where's the huck to flat?
  • 1 0
 If you decide to sell this thread, I'm interested in purchasing the NFT!
  • 1 1
 I just took a screenshot of it. The NFT is mine now
  • 1 0
 To each is their own.
  • 1 1
 We.Are.Doomed.
  • 1 1
 Ridicilous

Post a Comment



