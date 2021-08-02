CyclingTips Digest: A Guide to Air Compressors, 3D Printed Carbon Shoes, Motor Doping & More

REVIEW: THE BEST BICYCLE TYRE INFLATORS TO USE WITH AN AIR COMPRESSOR

If you’ve landed on this article then you probably have an air compressor already (or are at least considering one) and you’re looking for a dedicated bicycle tyre inflator to suit it.Don’t have an air compressor? Check out our guide to air compressors for bicycle use When it comes to inflating tyres with an air compressor there are plenty of options. This article covers DIY options and dedicated bicycle-specific inflators across a broad price range. All the inflators covered below will work with any air compressor – it’s just a matter of fitting the appropriate couplers (covered in the guide to air compressors). Read more .)