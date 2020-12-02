CyclingTips Digest: Corruption, Crashes, $10,000 Framesets, A Radical New Chain, & More

Stop broadcasting crash replays before we know the fate of the rider

I’d just sat down with my Sunday morning coffee and casually flicked on this weekend’s Formula 1 Grand Prix when the fireball lit up my TV. It came just three corners into the race, in the usual first-lap chaos. Romain Grosjean clipped another car and went careening into a row of Armco barriers that sliced his car in half like a hot knife through butter, spewing fuel and fire into the space where we all knew he should be.It happens fast. Then it hits you. There’s a human being in there, in that fire.