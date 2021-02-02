CyclingTips Digest: Electronic vs Mechanical Shifting, Mid-Tier Road Race Bikes, How 7Mesh Was Built & More

FROM THE TOP: HOW 7MESH WAS BUILT

In this episode we speak to the three co-founders of apparel brand, 7mesh.Getting into the cycling apparel business could now be one of the lowest barrier-to-entry segments in the industry. Anyone with an Instagram account and some design ability can source directly from factories in Italy or China and create a clothing ‘brand’ these days.That’s not to say some don’t break through and create legitimate and worthy businesses this way – I know a few first-hand who have. This low barrier to entry has enabled some wonderful brands to get started and flourish. But because of this it is now a crowded market, and it’s tough to discern who’s doing great work and innovating, and who’s just pumping out disposable fashion.