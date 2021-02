CyclingTips Digest: Electronic vs Mechanical Shifting, Mid-Tier Road Race Bikes, How 7Mesh Was Built & More

SORRY TAYA, YOUR NEW ROLLERLESS CHAIN ISN’T AN INNOVATION

Every two links of a typical bicycle chain consist of eight pieces – two outer plates, two inner plates, two rollers, and two pins to hold it and the adjoining link together. Chains of this nature, known as roller chains, are used every day throughout countless critical industries. Sketches of such things date back as far as the 16th Century.Taya, a Taiwanese bicycle chain manufacturer, recently announced the production of its new Rollerless Series 11- and 12-speed chains. This new chain removes the roller entirely and instead puts enlarged inner links in contact with the teeth of the cassette and chainrings. Taya says its Rollerless chains save weight, run quieter, last longer, and are more efficient. And while some of that may be true, the reality is that Taya’s new product is likely a step back in the wrong direction of engineering history. Read more .)