CyclingTips Digest: Gravel Bike Field Test, Plague Updates, Women's TdF, Fraud, & More

2020 Gravel Bike Field Test: 12 bikes, four riders, and endless dirt
By: James Huang

You know what’s even better than testing one bike at a time? Testing a dozen of them all at once.

Inspired by Pinkbike's Annual Field Test, CyclingTips recently brought 12 of the latest-and-greatest gravel bikes, four test riders, a giant box of control tires to eliminate one key variable, and a support mechanic to the red-dirt paradise of Sedona, Arizona. We divided those bikes into three categories — racing-focused bikes, MTB-inspired bikes, and budget bikes — and rode the wheels off of them on a wide range of terrain until we had decided on winners, losers, what we liked, and what we didn’t like among all of them.

Check out the CyclingTips Field Test 2020 here.



First up is Evil's Chamois Hagar.

Evil Bicycles infused a massive helping of mountain bike design into the recipe for its Chamois Hagar gravel machine. It’s unquestionably one of the most unusual — and visually striking — drop-bar bikes in recent memory. However, does that different approach actually deliver an improved experience, or is it different for the sake of being different?

Read the full review on CyclingTips.


The Secret Industry Insider: No bikes for you
By: The Secret Industry Insider

You've heard from the Secret Pro, but with all that's going on in the industry we wanted to hear from the Secret Industry Insider:

Greetings from the underground biohazard bunker I had specially built here in China last month! Shit’s getting real over here, and if you thought this whole coronavirus thing has been wreaking havoc on the race schedule and trade shows, wait until you start thinking about how it’s affecting the actual bikes you might have been hoping to buy this year.

(Read more.)




Coronavirus and cycling: A continuously updated timeline of events
By: CyclingTips

How is coronavirus affecting cycling on the road side of things? The news is moving fast. It feels like we’re posting a story every few hours on the subject, as national authorities, the UCI, teams, and race organizers respond. So we thought it’d be handy to put it all in one place.

The following timeline is in reverse chronological order – most recent first – and we’ll keep it updated as things change. Days and times are correlated to European time.

(Follow along here.)




Could a women’s Tour de France be on the way?
By: Sarah Lukas

Le Télégramme reports that Tour de France organizer Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) is working on bringing back a women’s Tour de France.

“We are seriously working on a project for a women’s stage race. We want to organise it in the short term,” Tour director Christian Prudhomme told Le Télégramme. “We want to talk to everyone, not just 50% of the population.”

(Read more.)



Astana riders and staff have not been paid for two months
By: Dane Cash

The riders and staff of the Astana team have not been paid for two months.

Spanish newspaper AS reported the news on Monday, noting that those on Astana are starting to get nervous after two months without salaries. According to AS, Astana brass had not yet provided team personnel with date for the payment of salaries.

Following the publication of the story, the team confirmed the delay but also offered a timeline for payment in a statement to media from general manager Alexandre Vinokourov and managing director Yana Seel.

(Read more.)



The curious case of Bruno Armirail, quarantine escape-artist
By: Iain Treloar

In the days and weeks since the 2020 UAE Tour screeched to a premature halt, wild stories of the race and its aftermath have slowly emerged.

In these stories, there has been both light and shade. There have been smuggled Playstations and teams entertaining themselves with hotel corridor Olympics; there have been vivid reports of a fever-wracked person shivering in the corner of a makeshift quarantine facility in a hotel laundry. The journalists that had been held in the media hotel have now all been allowed to return home, and so have most of the riders – only Gazprom and Team UAE remain, with several of their riders under suspicion of having contracted coronavirus.

It has, putting it mildly, been a bizarre couple of weeks for professional cycling.

(Read More.)




Oleg Tinkov battles extradition to the US on tax fraud charges
By: CyclingTips

And just for funsies...

Oleg Tinkov, former owner of the Tinkoff-Saxo cycling team, is currently battling extradition to the US on tax fraud charges.

Tinkov appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court last Thursday, where he paid a £20 million bail to avoid jail-time as he fights extradition. US prosecutors have accused him of financial deception – specifically submitting a false tax return, under-reporting his 2013 income – and have issued a provisional arrest warrant.

(Read More.)
Montpellier - France - wielrennen - cycling - radsport - cyclisme - Oleg Tinkov pictured during stage 11 of the 2016 Tour de France from Carcassonne to Montpellier 164.00 km - photo NV PN Cor Vos 2016


