CyclingTips Digest: Gravel Bike Field Test, Plague Updates, Women's TdF, Fraud, & More

Coronavirus and cycling: A continuously updated timeline of events

How is coronavirus affecting cycling on the road side of things? The news is moving fast. It feels like we’re posting a story every few hours on the subject, as national authorities, the UCI, teams, and race organizers respond. So we thought it’d be handy to put it all in one place.The following timeline is in reverse chronological order – most recent first – and we’ll keep it updated as things change. Days and times are correlated to European time.