CyclingTips Digest: Gravel Bike Field Test, Plague Updates, Women's TdF, Fraud, & More

Astana riders and staff have not been paid for two months

The riders and staff of the Astana team have not been paid for two months.Spanish newspaper AS reported the news on Monday, noting that those on Astana are starting to get nervous after two months without salaries. According to AS, Astana brass had not yet provided team personnel with date for the payment of salaries.Following the publication of the story, the team confirmed the delay but also offered a timeline for payment in a statement to media from general manager Alexandre Vinokourov and managing director Yana Seel.