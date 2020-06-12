CyclingTips Digest: UCI and Dictators, Forkmods, Temp Doping, Lefties, and More

New SR Suntour GVX fork revealed: Is suspension for gravel about to boom?

Gravel suspension is having a moment. With the release this week of Cannondale’s Topstone Carbon Lefty, along with existing offerings from Specialized, Fox, MRP and Lauf, there’s a growing range of options for riders who want a bit of cush for their mixed-surface riding.Now, SR Suntour is joining the party with the announcement of a new telescoping gravel suspension fork, the GVX. And while the fork is in itself moderately interesting, there’s a much bigger story here: SR Suntour is one of the world’s biggest suspension suppliers for bike manufacturers, which suggests that we’ll be seeing a whole lot more suspension-equipped gravel bikes in the coming years.