CyclingTips Digest: UCI and Dictators, Forkmods, Temp Doping, Lefties, and More

Modernize your outdated 15mm thru-axle bike with Forkmods

It’s an all-too-common scenario in the era of rapidly changing bike “standards”: Adrian Hodgson was recently looking to replace the wheels on his 2016 Trek Domane 6.9 Disc, but he had few good options. Despite the bike only being a handful of years old, the 15 mm-diameter thru-axle format used on the existing fork and front wheel had already been replaced by the now-dominant 12 mm one, and most wheels were already only being offered in the latter size.“All of the wheels I looked at were fine if you had 12 mm but the choice was very limited if you had a 15 mm fork,” he said. “I Googled for hours on a number of occasions and even made contact with Trek and DT Swiss, who made the bike and standard hub components in the first place, but neither they nor anybody else could sell me something. My choices were either, buy a lower-spec wheel (which I did), or buy a new bike with a 12 mm fork.” Read more .)