CyclingTips Digest: Gravel Bike vs Mountain Bike, E-bikes vs Gravel Bikes, and Lego Bikes

Gravel bike vs mountain bike: Are you just better off with a hardtail MTB?

So often we joke that gravel bikes are just old mountain bikes from a time that’s now in the rearview mirror. And really, a look at the latest geometry, tyre widths and technology to hit the gravel riding world don’t help to make that joke any less true.So if gravel bikes are effectively where mountain bikes came from, then why not just pick a modern mountain bike? Is a light, cross-country hardtail MTB the ideal gravel bike? Or do gravel bikes truly fill a gap in the market that the progression of mountain bikes has left empty?These are questions we’ve pondered as gravel bikes have risen in popularity, and something we wanted to answer while at our inaugural Field Test in Sedona, Arizona. Read more .)