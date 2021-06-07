CyclingTips Digest: Gravel Suspension Forks, Silca's Phallic Computer Mount, A Sub-4 Kilogram Bike & More

What's going on in the curly bar world? CyclingTips Digest showcases articles from our sister site, CyclingTips. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
GALLERY: AMAZING IMAGES FROM THE GIRO STAGE WE NEVER SAW
By: MATT DE NEEF
It was set to be the toughest stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia. More than 5,500 metres of climbing over 212 km, with four monster climbs and the highest point in the race. While stage 16 was ultimately shortened due to bad weather, we still got an epic day’s racing.
The Passo Fedaia and Passo Pordoi were lopped out of the route, but the Passo Giau still provided plenty of drama. Not that we got to see it on TV. With helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft unable to fly, the host broadcasters were relying on 4G coverage to beam pictures of the race to the world.
CYCLING MEME CREATORS ARE HAVING A FIELD DAY WITH SILCA’S $175 COMPUTER MOUNT
By: DAVE ROME
Silca’s brand new 3D-printed titanium computer mount seems to have triggered the online bicycle world. Some hate how it looks, others think it should be lighter, many want accessories underneath, and then there’s the price. Oh, the price!
And while it may seem like Silca is trying to pull an S-Works and charge whatever dentists are willing to pay, the reality is that the selected method of manufacturing directly results in the astronomical price. This is extremely expensive technology with high-priced raw material. Bastion, cycling’s titanium-3D-printing veterans, produced similar mounts three years ago but never brought them to market because the price would offend.
NERD ALERT PODCAST: HOW MUCH MOUNTAIN BIKE IS TOO MUCH WHEN IT COMES TO GRAVEL BIKE GEOMETRY?
By: DAVE ROME
In this week’s Nerd Alert episode, tech editor Dave Rome has a chat with Australian custom builder extraordinaire Mark Hester of Prova Cycles.
Hester was a very early adopter of MTB-style geometry on gravel bikes, incorporating things like long front centers and shorter stems when most other brands — especially mainstream labels — were still using dimensions mostly borrowed from road racing machines. Yet as with anything bike-related, if a little bit of something is good, lots more of it surely makes it even better, right? Hester has some interesting thoughts on the idea, and you won’t want to miss hearing where he thinks things are going from here.
GALLERY: THE BEST OF THE 2021 HANDMADE BICYCLE SHOW AUSTRALIA, PART FOUR
By: DAVE ROME
Welcome to the fourth and final gallery covering the best bikes of the 2021 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia. And what a show it was!
This last gallery looks at bikes from a few builders and brands that are perhaps lesser-known on a global scale, but certainly no less interesting and/or skilled. Here we look at new creations from Gellie Cycles, Geisler Cycles, Bossi Bicycles, Egress, Curve Cycling and a little Irish creation from FiftyOne. Be sure to check out all past and present coverage from HBSA via the link.
SECOND-GEN MRP BAXTER FORK ADDS MORE FUEL TO THE GRAVEL SUSPENSION FIRE
By: JAMES HUANG
Colorado-based suspension brand MRP isn’t as big or well-known as Fox, but its Baxter gravel bike suspension fork is following a similar trajectory. Initially launched in 2017 as a cut-down mountain bike suspension fork — just like the Fox 32 Step-Cast AX — the Baxter has been re-launched as a second-generation model that’s not only lighter and sleeker-looking, but also more compatible with modern drop-bar components, while offering better tire clearance, too.
The new chassis still features a conventional telescoping layout with 32 mm-diameter aluminum stanchions up top and cast magnesium lower legs. But as the upcoming AX appears to do, the new Baxter sports a slightly narrower stance and more gracefully tapered shape on the lowers for a more visually appealing aesthetic. Claimed weight with an uncut steerer tube has dropped from 1,590 g to a more reasonable 1,420 g, and that’s despite the steerer tube growing in length from 250 mm to 300 mm.
GEOFF KABUSH PREVIEWS NEW FOX 32 AX GRAVEL SUSPENSION FORK
By: JAMES HUANG
Remember the gravel suspension fork that Fox introduced back in 2017? Officially, it was called the 32 Step-Cast Adventure Cross (or 32 AX for short), and with up to 40 mm of travel, it was hyped as the next big thing in gravel riding. But in reality, it proved to be little more than a cut-down version of a cross-country mountain bike suspension fork that was unceremoniously obsoleted with the rise of so-called Boost hub spacing. Although it certainly earned a few devoted followers, its middling performance just wasn’t enough for most people to offset the substantial increase in weight and cost relative to a good rigid carbon fork and cushy high-volume tires.
YOU CAN NOW USE RATIO’S 12-SPEED GEARING UPGRADE WITH A 10-SPEED SRAM SHIFTER
By: DAVE ROME
Ratio Technology – the company that created a way to turn your SRAM 11-speed mechanical road shifter into a 12-speed SRAM Eagle shifter – has released two more closely-related products.
Firstly, Ratio has developed its own shifter cable spool that can be used as a replacement part, which also now opens up the conversion of 10-speed SRAM mechanical road shifters (in addition to the previous 11-speed) for use with Ratio’s 12-speed kits.
ALLIED CYCLE WORKS LAUNCHES GRAX: CHAIN LUBE OPTIMISED FOR GRAVEL
By: DAVE ROME
I can’t say I saw this one coming. The American boutique carbon frame maker, Allied Cycle Works, has jumped into the chain lube game with a wax-based drip product. And better yet, the lube is being marketed as one ideally suited to gravel riding and racing. The golden ages of gravel bikes and chain lube have come together. What a time to be alive.
Named Grax (short for “gravel wax”), the drip chain lube was designed and tested by Dr. Samuel Beckford, a postdoctoral fellow at the Nano Mechanics and Tribology lab at the University of Arkansas. Meanwhile, Allied Cycle Works’ racer Colin Strickland was the real-world tester for the product and its development iterations. And like many new chain lubes of today, Grax comes with a number of lofty claims.
A SUB-4 KG ROAD BIKE FOR EVERYDAY USE? BERK COMPOSITES SAYS SO
By: RONAN MC LAUGHLIN
As pro bikes become increasingly focused on disc brakes and aero integration, largely thanks to the UCI minimum weight limit remaining at 6.8kg, the weight weenies among us can be forgiven for feeling a bit marginalised or forgotten in the modern bike tech world. Good news, though: for some, weight is still the number one metric, and one such group is Berk Composites.
Berk Composites is a Slovenian company specialising in all things lightweight, including frames, saddles, seat posts, and even shoes. Berk has now combined its lightweight expertise and called in a few similarly weight weenie minded companies to create a stunning sub 4kg bike, practical enough to use every day.
DT SWISS ACKNOWLEDGES RATCHET EXP HUB PROBLEMS IN NEW SERVICE BULLETIN
By: JAMES HUANG
DT Swiss hubs have an enviable reputation for reliability thanks to the superb design and engineering of the brand’s star ratchet freehub mechanism. But now that the patent has expired and several other hub companies have adopted the system for themselves, the Swiss brand had little choice but to switch to something better. According to DT Swiss, the new Ratchet EXP system is not only lighter, but it also improves bearing durability and is easier to service.
Sounds good, right? DT Swiss was obviously banking on its new Ratchet EXP system being just as reliable as the old design. Except that it isn’t — at least intermittently, anyway. Numerous reports from consumers have appeared online describing how their new Ratchet EXP rear hubs have started freewheeling in both directions, which, needless to say, isn’t good.
Who doesn’t like #newtoolday? Clearly, the folks at Pedro’s Bike Care are big fans as they’ve continually released new tools since the beginning of the year. And as is often the case with the yellow tools, most are priced right in the middle of the market, accessible to both home and professional mechanics alike.
Below are just a few of the standout new releases. And if you haven’t already, be sure to also check out the recently overhauled Pedro’s Vise Whip II.
everything that is right with the bike industry(innovating to make old things work with new things and open new tech up to downstream users), followed immediately by everything that is wrong(pure, unabashed marketing manure).
I hope the placement was purposeful.
I've only had DT hubs until just recently trying something different because of EXP.
Fox Fans now - ...
But hey, im not the guy trying to sell you on gravel bikes and accessories.
Why not ride a XC bike then, you might ask? Because riding 40 miles to a track on roads is a lot faster and easier on a gravel bike.
And what's the problem? You don't have to buy these bikes (I know I won't...).
Let's just take a moment to LOL at your statement while you review allll the things in MTB and road that are absolutely centered around comfort: all sorts of vibration-absorbing stems, handlebars and seatposts, frames that have built in compliance and flex, material choices like carbon and ti that helps absorb some vibrations for a "better" (i.e., more comfortable) ride, grips with various shapes and materials to aid in hand comfort and vibration, saddles are entirely about comfort… the list goes on and on.
Maybe you should ride your bike with grips and a saddle from a $100 walmart bike, then we can talk about how comfort is superficial.
And that leaves us with the rest of your dismissive gravel bike attitudes, which also seem myopic and misguided. Gravel riding is a cross between XC riding and road riding… no one denies that, so I'm not sure why it's a pile of b.s. Gravel rides are often much much longer than your average XC ride, the speeds are way higher, the gearing is different, the pedaling position and aerodynamics are different, etc etc.
