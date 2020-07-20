CyclingTips Digest: How SRAM Was Built, Silca Hot Wax, Internal-Gear Hubs, and More

Jul 20, 2020
by Sarah Lukas  

THE TOP STORIES
from
CYCLINGTIPS
July 2020

What's going on in the curly bar world? CyclingTips Digest showcases articles from our sister site, CyclingTips. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.



From the Top: How SRAM was built
By: Wade Wallace

SRAM is credited with having three co-founders, but Stan Day is the man who planted the seed. And you could very well are argue he is the man where the brand’s culture and values stem from. At least that’s what I got out of speaking with him in this episode while listening to his polite, humble and understated approach when sharing his story.

(Read more.)






This all-wheel-drive fat bike is built to cross continents
By: Iain Treloar

We cover a lot of bikes – road bikes, gravel bikes, the occasional mountain bike – but it’s fair to say we’ve never written about a bike quite like this. That’s because this bike, and the expeditions it is built for, are well outside the ordinary.

(Read more.)




Silca launches hot melt wax in a bag
By: Dave Rome

Coming hot off the heels of Silca’s new Super Secret chain lube that claimed to be a hot melt wax in a drip-on bottle, the Indianapolis-based company has launched its own hot melt wax. And of course, it comes with a point of difference.

(Read more.)




Terske titanium tubeless valves: predictably expensive, unexpectedly good
By: Dave Rome

You’re probably familiar with the concept of a forever bike, commonly made of steel or titanium, that’s built to your specifications and intended to last you until you’re no longer able to pedal. Well, Lindarets took that “buy once, cry once” philosophy and applied it to a tubeless valve stem. Yep, this is a review of a titanium tubeless valve stem. You thought I’d stop at boutique bidon cage bolts?

(Read more.)




Meet the Superstrata, a 3D-printed carbon bike that’s blowing up on Indiegogo
By: Iain Treloar

2020 is shaping up as the year of the crowdfunded bicycle.

Earlier this year, a company called FLX released a bike called a Babymaker (nope, not joking) that quickly became an internet sensation. Through a targeted social media marketing campaign, the Babymaker was suddenly everywhere, following people from Instagram to Facebook to YouTube and back again...

...Because, guess what folks? There’s a new Indiegogo smash called the Superstrata which is now stalking cyclists all over the internet!

(Read more.)




This rear hub has 2x wireless shifting inside and 11 gears on the outside
By: Dave Rome

Removing the front derailleur from a drop-bar bike comes with its benefits — simplified frame design and increased tyre clearance — but it’s also fraught with compromise. We’re now at a place where 1x drivetrains can indeed match the total range of a good 2x setup, but that comes with greater gaps between each shift.

As spotted by Cycling Weekly, Classified is a Belgian company with a yet-to-be-released two-speed internal-gear rear hub which hosts an 11-speed cassette on the outside. And while that may sound simple, there’s a whole lot of cleverness here and it’s not nearly as radical-sounding as SRAM’s patented concept.

(Read more.)




Bontrager TLR Flash Charger floor pump review: Tubeless without a compressor
By: James Huang

As far as tubeless technology has progressed, it’s still more often than not that you’ll need more than a standard floor pump to get tires seated. If you’re not interested in adding a good air compressor to your home workshop, something like Bontrager’s TLR Flash Charger floor pump might be up your alley, and the latest redesign is a big improvement over the original version.

(Read more.)




Alberto Contador breaks Everesting record with time of 7:27:20
By: Iain Treloar

Seven-time Grand Tour winner, Alberto Contador, has set a new Everesting record in a time of 7 hours, 27 minutes and 20 seconds.

The record, set on Tuesday, July 7 on a steep, gently arcing segment of the climb of Silla del Rey in Castile and León, Spain, beats the mark recently set by Lachlan Morton (EF Pro Racing) by some two and a half minutes.

(Read more.)




Posted In:
Industry News CyclingTips


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: US Open of MTB Cancelled]
142619 views
Why Are We Using 12-Speed Drivetrains? - The Explainer
69782 views
Ridden & Rated: 13 of the Best Dropper Posts
66764 views
Video: ReTyre is a Modular Tyre That Lets You Zip on the Tread You Need
62262 views
Yeti Cycles Will No Longer Use the Term 'Tribe' in Marketing
48971 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Riders From the First Ever EWS?
47050 views
Mondraker Releases Grommy e-Balance MTBs
39896 views
The 20-Year History of the Shimano PD-M520
39419 views

5 Comments

  • 16 0
 During COVID I am pretty sure I have Evereseted with the scrolls of my mouse and swipes on the screen. Pretty impressive, I know.
  • 4 0
 Take out the wick of a candle make profit
  • 1 0
 sell wick as chain flossing devise; make greater profit
  • 6 5
 Now you know to blame Stan Day when SRAM puts out another under-engineered product for users to test. Truly, he's a visionary.
  • 1 0
 SRAM was built to a poor tolerance with subpar materials.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009413
Mobile Version of Website