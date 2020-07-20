CyclingTips Digest: How SRAM Was Built, Silca Hot Wax, Internal-Gear Hubs, and More

What's going on in the curly bar world? CyclingTips Digest showcases articles from our sister site, CyclingTips. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
From the Top: How SRAM was built
By: Wade Wallace
SRAM is credited with having three co-founders, but Stan Day is the man who planted the seed. And you could very well are argue he is the man where the brand’s culture and values stem from. At least that’s what I got out of speaking with him in this episode while listening to his polite, humble and understated approach when sharing his story.
This all-wheel-drive fat bike is built to cross continents
By: Iain Treloar
We cover a lot of bikes – road bikes, gravel bikes, the occasional mountain bike – but it’s fair to say we’ve never written about a bike quite like this. That’s because this bike, and the expeditions it is built for, are well outside the ordinary.
Coming hot off the heels of Silca’s new Super Secret chain lube that claimed to be a hot melt wax in a drip-on bottle, the Indianapolis-based company has launched its own hot melt wax. And of course, it comes with a point of difference.
Terske titanium tubeless valves: predictably expensive, unexpectedly good
By: Dave Rome
You’re probably familiar with the concept of a forever bike, commonly made of steel or titanium, that’s built to your specifications and intended to last you until you’re no longer able to pedal. Well, Lindarets took that “buy once, cry once” philosophy and applied it to a tubeless valve stem. Yep, this is a review of a titanium tubeless valve stem. You thought I’d stop at boutique bidon cage bolts?
Meet the Superstrata, a 3D-printed carbon bike that’s blowing up on Indiegogo
By: Iain Treloar
2020 is shaping up as the year of the crowdfunded bicycle.
Earlier this year, a company called FLX released a bike called a Babymaker (nope, not joking) that quickly became an internet sensation. Through a targeted social media marketing campaign, the Babymaker was suddenly everywhere, following people from Instagram to Facebook to YouTube and back again...
...Because, guess what folks? There’s a new Indiegogo smash called the Superstrata which is now stalking cyclists all over the internet!
This rear hub has 2x wireless shifting inside and 11 gears on the outside
By: Dave Rome
Removing the front derailleur from a drop-bar bike comes with its benefits — simplified frame design and increased tyre clearance — but it’s also fraught with compromise. We’re now at a place where 1x drivetrains can indeed match the total range of a good 2x setup, but that comes with greater gaps between each shift.
As spotted by Cycling Weekly, Classified is a Belgian company with a yet-to-be-released two-speed internal-gear rear hub which hosts an 11-speed cassette on the outside. And while that may sound simple, there’s a whole lot of cleverness here and it’s not nearly as radical-sounding as SRAM’s patented concept.
Bontrager TLR Flash Charger floor pump review: Tubeless without a compressor
By: James Huang
As far as tubeless technology has progressed, it’s still more often than not that you’ll need more than a standard floor pump to get tires seated. If you’re not interested in adding a good air compressor to your home workshop, something like Bontrager’s TLR Flash Charger floor pump might be up your alley, and the latest redesign is a big improvement over the original version.
Alberto Contador breaks Everesting record with time of 7:27:20
By: Iain Treloar
Seven-time Grand Tour winner, Alberto Contador, has set a new Everesting record in a time of 7 hours, 27 minutes and 20 seconds.
The record, set on Tuesday, July 7 on a steep, gently arcing segment of the climb of Silla del Rey in Castile and León, Spain, beats the mark recently set by Lachlan Morton (EF Pro Racing) by some two and a half minutes.
