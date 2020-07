CyclingTips Digest: How SRAM Was Built, Silca Hot Wax, Internal-Gear Hubs, and More

This rear hub has 2x wireless shifting inside and 11 gears on the outside

Removing the front derailleur from a drop-bar bike comes with its benefits — simplified frame design and increased tyre clearance — but it’s also fraught with compromise. We’re now at a place where 1x drivetrains can indeed match the total range of a good 2x setup, but that comes with greater gaps between each shift.As spotted by Cycling Weekly, Classified is a Belgian company with a yet-to-be-released two-speed internal-gear rear hub which hosts an 11-speed cassette on the outside. And while that may sound simple, there’s a whole lot of cleverness here and it’s not nearly as radical-sounding as SRAM’s patented concept. Read more .)