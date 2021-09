CyclingTips Digest: How to 3D Print Titanium, $10,000 Handlebars, Chain Lube Testing, & More

ROCKSHOX GOES GRAVEL WITH RUDY XPLR SUSPENSION FORK AND REVERB XPLR DROPPER

Do you really need suspension on a gravel bike? The idea of suspension forks on gravel bikes has always been a contentious one, and the bike industry hasn’t exactly done itself any favors given what was available early on.Several of the most popular ones were just chopped-down obsolete mountain bike forks, and they looked and rode like them. They were heavy, they were ugly, and the afterthought tuning just didn’t work well enough to convince enough people that they were worth the substantial hit in weight and cost. Cannondale’s Lefty Oliver fork has probably come the closest functionally, but its single-sided design and proprietary hub present its own hurdles to adoption. Read more .)