CyclingTips Digest: Podium Girls, Tour de France, Fantasy Leagues, & More

Report: Garmin secured decryption key, paid ransom to hackers

More than a week after Garmin was crippled by a ransomware attack, the company’s services continue to return to normality. Activities are said to be syncing, the company’s store and customer support are open for business, and Garmin’s factories are starting to hum to life again. But there are lingering questions that remain from Garmin’s ordeal.Last week, CyclingTips looked into how the Garmin cyber attack happened, and what it means for users, with an industry specialist – Oren T. Dvoskin, of Israeli IT security firm SASA Software – providing insight into the circumstances that led to Garmin’s downfall and the ripples that continue to spread from it.Perhaps the central issue that remains isn’t how it happened, but how Garmin got it to stop.