CyclingTips Digest: Podium Girls, Tour de France, Fantasy Leagues, & More

2020 Fantasy Competition Around France
By: CyclingTips
CyclingTips will be hosting the most engaging and fun Fantasy Competition for that big race in France! Sign up from the link in our bio for the chance to win some fantastic prizes and and engaging way to follow the race with your friends.
Report: Garmin secured decryption key, paid ransom to hackers
By: Iain Treloar
More than a week after Garmin was crippled by a ransomware attack, the company’s services continue to return to normality. Activities are said to be syncing, the company’s store and customer support are open for business, and Garmin’s factories are starting to hum to life again. But there are lingering questions that remain from Garmin’s ordeal.
Last week, CyclingTips looked into how the Garmin cyber attack happened, and what it means for users, with an industry specialist – Oren T. Dvoskin, of Israeli IT security firm SASA Software – providing insight into the circumstances that led to Garmin’s downfall and the ripples that continue to spread from it.
Perhaps the central issue that remains isn’t how it happened, but how Garmin got it to stop.
The Tour de France starts next week, but should it?
By: Iain Treloar
In two Saturdays’ time, two months late, the 2020 Tour de France will finally begin. On the wide boulevards of Nice, with the glinting blue of the Mediterranean at their backs, the riders and their entourage will head up into the hills surrounding the coastal city and set a course that will lead them to Paris three weeks later.
The riders are eager to race. Spectators are desperate for it. And given what the world has endured this year, the 2020 Tour de France may be one of the most symbolically important editions in the race’s long history. But in the midst of steeply rising coronavirus rates in France, is this bike race cause for celebration, or cause for concern?
The Tour de France will do away with its traditional pair of podium hostesses, Tour director Christian Prudhomme announced at a press conference Wednesday. Instead, the Tour will have a male host on one side of the podium and a hostess on the other side.
“You used to see the champion surrounded by two hostesses, with five elected officials on one side and five representatives of the partners on the other,” Prudhomme said. “Now, it will be different, with only one elected official and one representative of the partner of the yellow jersey, as well as a hostess and a host for the first time.”
“Yes, it’s new but we have already been doing it in other races for 20 years, like in Liege-Bastogne-Liege,” Prudhomme said.
Nerd Alert podcast: Are two-speed internal hubs the new front derailleur?
By: CyclingTips
In our latest – and long – episode of the CyclingTips Nerd Alert podcast we look at the biggest stories in the world of tech and then take a deep dive into the world of rim and tyre standards.
The episode kicks off with a chat about the newly released Ridley Kanzo gravel bike and whether aero gravel is what we want. We then discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the new Classified hub-based shifting system. And then we move to what impact Zwift’s new steering feature could have on virtual racing.
6.2 kg, three gears and cut-off drops: The bike used for the Everesting record
By: Dave Rome
The idea of marginal gains often prompts an eye-roll from even the most devoted of cyclists. For Irishman Ronan McLaughlin, those marginal gains became a way of life as he obsessed over the finest of details that could help shave seconds off each 14%-gradient ascent (and descent) during his successful attempt at the Everesting record.
We reached out to McLaughlin for some deep insight into what did and didn’t make it onto his bike. And the best part? In many cases it was budget restraints that prevented McLaughlin from slashing Alberto Contador’s recent record even further.
Coming to a shoe near you: Boa announces new Li2 dials
By: Dave Rome
Boa’s IP1 dial has served the company faithfully for a number of years and is the common go-to solution for performance cycling shoes. Now the company is superseding that dial with a whole new range of cycling-focussed options under the Li2 branding.
We’ll see the new Li2 dial feature on shoe releases from the likes of Shimano, Fizik, Rapha, Scott, Lake, Gaerne, and DMT over the next few months, while it’s rumoured that Giro, Bontrager, Specialized, and Louis Garneau will follow in the new year.
So what does the Li2 offer that the IP1 doesn’t? Well, I’m glad you asked.
Granite Design Stash RCX multi-tool review: Hidden in a carbon steerer
By: Dave Rome
Hidden on-the-bike tools have quickly become commonplace within the mountain bike world. However such things have been a little slower to hit the dropbar world, partly because component failures and adjustments aren’t as common, and also because road jerseys have pockets, and saddlebags are just dandy.
Today Granite Designs has announced its first dedicated product for the dropbar market, a small tool that fits within the steerer tube of most modern gravel and road bikes. And while such tools exist from many other brands for use with suspension forks, the new Stash RCX is the first one I’ve seen that works with enclosed carbon steerer tubes.
