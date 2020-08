CyclingTips Digest: Podium Girls, Tour de France, Fantasy Leagues, & More

6.2 kg, three gears and cut-off drops: The bike used for the Everesting record

The idea of marginal gains often prompts an eye-roll from even the most devoted of cyclists. For Irishman Ronan McLaughlin, those marginal gains became a way of life as he obsessed over the finest of details that could help shave seconds off each 14%-gradient ascent (and descent) during his successful attempt at the Everesting record.We reached out to McLaughlin for some deep insight into what did and didn’t make it onto his bike. And the best part? In many cases it was budget restraints that prevented McLaughlin from slashing Alberto Contador’s recent record even further. Read more .)