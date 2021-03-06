CyclingTips Digest: Specialized's Suspension Seatpost Patent, UCI 'Super Tuck' Ban, Guide to Choosing a Road Bike & More

Mar 6, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

THE TOP STORIES
from
CYCLINGTIPS
March 2021

What's going on in the curly bar world? CyclingTips Digest showcases articles from our sister site, CyclingTips. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.



THE UCI IS BANNING THE ‘SUPER TUCK’
By: Dane Cash

The UCI announced a number of updates to its rules and to its enforcement of them in a wide-ranging statement on Thursday that included several new safety provisions drafted after “a long consultation process.” Among the most notable changes to the organization’s safety protocols is a commitment to enforce a ban on the so-called “super tuck” starting on April 1.

The tactic of hunching over the bars while putting weight on the top tube in an attempt to present a low aerodynamic profile has become increasingly popular in recent years. Chris Froome notably employed the technique as he soloed to victory on stage 8 of the 2016 Tour de France, and it has been used by countless other riders in major races over the past several seasons.

(Read more.)



2021 CANYON EXCEED CF SLX 9 HARDTAIL REVIEW: A BIKE FOR MVDP
By: Dave Rome

With 2020 scheduled to be an Olympic year, we saw a flurry of new cross-country race machines hit the market. The world’s largest consumer-direct bike company, Canyon, was just one brand to unveil a new XC race hardtail.

The overhauled 2021, the Exceed is an unashamedly race-focused machine for cutting laps of a cross country course, and it offers a number of tell-tale signs that it was built for a skilled powerhouse like Mathieu van der Poel (MVDP).

I’ve been testing the new 2021 Exceed CF SLX for a number of months now and have formed something of a love-hate relationship with it. There are a great deal of interesting and unique elements to talk about with this fast 29er.

(Read more.)



A BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO CHOOSING A ROAD BIKE
By: Dave Rome

Looking to get your first road bike or perhaps upgrade to something fresh? Welcome! In this article (and video) we’ll discuss the broad steps to consider in your research, and hopefully, narrow your focus in what can be an extremely overwhelming purchase decision.

This article doesn’t go into specifics of exactly what bike you should buy. Rather we raise the common questions a good bike shop employee may ask if you walked in and said: “I want to buy a road bike”.

(Read more.)



TODAY’S WINNER OF THE INTERNET: A WEBSITE DEDICATED TO ZWIFT MEMES
By: Ronan Mc Laughlin

Zwift just got better and once again it is someone at home with too much free time who has raised the bar.

ZwiftIRL.com lets you pop your real-life photos onto Zwift screens with some comic effect. The website, created by a husband let loose for a Sunday afternoon, offers you the chance to name your own Zwift routes, use ingenious new power-ups and add names to the rider list.

(Read more.)



HOW TO WATCH PRO CYCLING IN THE US IN 2021
By: Joe Lindsey

If 2020 was the year the coronavirus pandemic hammered pro road bike racing with cancellations, consider 2021 the hangover. Dozens of events have been called off or postponed, but the sport’s relative success in its summer re-start, which saw the major races like the Tour de France, Tour of Flanders and others run without serious problems (to my surprise), suggests that most major events stand a good chance of happening this year.

What’s changing is how to watch them. Up until this year, legit streaming options in the US were generally coalescing around two major players. NBC Sports held the rights to all ASO events and the UCI’s own (like World Championships). FloBikes held…pretty much everything else.

That’s scrambled now.

(Read more.)
capturing this race live for TV is a scetchy undertaking at times... dusty too 3rd Dwars Door Het hageland 2018 BEL 1 day race Aarschot Diest 198km



2021 TEAM BIKES OF THE MEN’S WORLDTOUR
By: Ronan Mc Laughlin

For the first time in years, the UCI WorldTour didn’t start at the Tour Down Under in Adelaide. As such, our annual “bikes of the WorldTour” feature has also been delayed. Instead, the UAE Tour was this year’s WorldTour curtain-raiser and got underway last weekend.

As you might expect, we have not had a chance to get up close and personal with the 2021 WorldTour bikes, but we were determined to keep the tradition going. We reached out to every men’s WorldTour team to get photos of their 2021 rigs. While not quite the same, we hope this virtual version of the annual tradition brings you a little sense of normality.

(Read more.)



HOW TO LAYER FOR COLD WEATHER RIDING
By: Ronan Mc Laughlin

Winter miles make summer smiles, as the saying goes. Here, the suggestion/reality is that winter riding conditions are quite challenging for most of us, less enjoyable and more like a chore than summer miles. But winter miles are necessary if you want the condition to enjoy your summer riding to the fullest.

Is there a way to make winter miles equally smiley? If we apply Eddy Merckx logic here, then more miles will make summer smiles even bigger. If we could make winter miles more comfortable perhaps we could ride more of them?

(Read more.)



IS SPECIALIZED WORKING ON A NEW SUSPENSION SEATPOST FOR ROAD AND GRAVEL?
By: Dave Rome

The top bike companies are forever looking at ways to isolate the rider from unforgiving surfaces and there have been countless examples of this in recent decades. In the road world, we often see such new ideas appear at Paris-Roubaix and other cobbled classics, while the surge in gravel riding is fast creating consumer demand for similar comfort and control-based technology, too.

As covered by Matthew Loveridge of BikeRadar, it seems Specialized’s engineers have been busy trying to find a matching seatpost-based partner to the fork steerer-based FutureShock suspension technology found on its Roubaix and Diverge bikes. A published patent application shows a design that employs a flexible or pivoting seatpost that floats within the seat tube and combines it with a small hidden shock dampener.

(Read more.)



THE AUSSIE CHAMP’S TT BIKE: $6,000 TI BAR EXTENSIONS, WAXED CHAIN, AND A 58T
By: Matt De Neef

A couple of weeks ago, Luke Plapp (Inform TMX Make) scorched his way to an elite Australian time trial title. The 20-year-old was eligible for the U23 ranks (which he won last year) but opted to race in the elite category at the suggestion of Santos Festival of Cycling teammate Richie Porte. It turned out to be a great decision.

Plapp turned many heads at Nationals. Not just because he beat four-time Aussie ITT champ Luke Durbridge by a minute to win gold, but because of the bike he was riding on the day.

(Read more.)



NERD ALERT PODCAST: NERDING OUT ON CUSTOM WHEELS
By: Abby Mickey

Why should you care about wheels? Are custom wheels really better than factory-built ones? How would you build a set of wheels for a light rider versus a heavier one? What are some strategies you can pursue at home if you want to get into the basics of truing, or maybe want to build a set of wheels for the first time yourself? Hope you’ve got some time set aside because we get real nerdy on this one with Adrian Emilsen of Melody Wheels in Perth, Australia.

(Listen here.)



I FLICKED THE LIGHT SWITCH ON AN EATING DISORDER
By: Michael Better

The stench is sickening but fuel for the monster inside. He’s been brought to his knees, head over the toilet, one hand keeping him up. The other hand? Just outside his mouth, grasping the spoon. He’s found the skinny long stem ones work best for his tiny throat. He calmly relaxes, forcing it deeper down his throat. His gag reflex has been harder to come by in recent days. Finally, he feels it coming. A few splashes of vomit hit his face and arms, but a sly smile crosses his face. His thoughts go to skinny, fast, and dancing on the pedals uphill. He knows what he’s doing is twisted, but it’s not a disorder, he tells himself.

Why you ask? Because he’s in control and can turn it on and off like a light switch. It’s quite the contrast. The switch allows him to be in the light despite the dark path he’s headed down.

I have an eating disorder.

(Read more.)




Posted In:
Industry News CyclingTips Road Cycling


152 Comments

  • 209 23
 UCI Banning something riders can do to increase speed is over reaching. The pros know what they're doing - let them do it.
  • 183 3
 Just in, UCI to ban scrubbing from DH races.
  • 47 0
 Probably some trickle down rule to stop MAMILs from their own extinction.
  • 28 3
 It's almost like if they banned jumping in downhill.
  • 69 0
 The UCI gets banned 2023
  • 46 25
 It's not just speed, it's about stability and safety. When going 70-90km/h hour and your don't have much control over the bars it's more likely you'll get speed wobbles - and that speed it's bad. That's why they aren't allowed the same bars as triathlons..
  • 30 2
 @ReeferSouthrland: UCI bans itself for promoting going fast in races
  • 50 43
 Probably some Karen's getting up in arms about inequality. People doing the super tuck are going faster than people who aren't doing it which makes the slower ones feel bad about themselves, and we can't have that.
  • 44 4
 @riccardoleumann: Nah, it's because UCI are control freaks. There haven't been any major crashes by the pros using it. They should be more concerned about other things, like cars running into the racers and fans causing crashes. Both of which happen every year.
  • 13 2
 UCI soon banning french lines??? NO WAY!!!!!!

French fries ≠ freedom fries
French lines = freedom lines
  • 3 12
flag conoat (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @cfox109: they banned skin suits.....don't think they won't ban something silly like scrubbing.
  • 9 1
 Just ban the UCI
  • 36 7
 The pros know what they are doing? Not really. - It's not that long ago that they didn't even wear helmets.
On top of that I remember at a time when helmets where mandatory while competing - seeing the Telecom (all pros) team with Jan Ulrich doing some training. ALL of them without helmets.
  • 3 0
 @cfox109: shut up you crazy fool. If it's happen, we will find you. Smile
  • 5 7
 @riccardoleumann: if a pro wants to do a speed tuck they've probably practiced it enough to where they know what they're doing. It's not like they're forced to do it.
  • 19 7
 @NoriDori: I agree. This is a reasonable rule designed for the safety of the rider and everyone around them. It's fine.
  • 10 0
 @riccardoleumann: not to mention hitting pot holes while sitting on the top tube!!
  • 4 1
 No that’s something nemba would do. Ban all jumps! @TimnberG:
  • 44 0
 “ UCI Banning something riders can do to increase speed is over reaching. The pros know what they're doing - let them do it.”

#BRINGBACKDOPING

*joking
  • 40 0
 @giantwhip: They're not forced to do it in the most literal sense, but it's like the unregulated doping of the 1990s: you either did it or you got dropped like an amateur by those who were doing it. Obviously, the advantage of the super tuck isn't as huge as the advantage of doping, but there are many descents where a rider who doesn't super tuck is unlikely to stay in contact with riders who does, forcing a high-effort chase to bridge the gap or no option to make up the distance if the finish line is near the bottom of the descent. Riders aren't forced to super tuck, but they are obligated to.

Many have noted there have been few, if any, incidents caused by riders using the super tuck. It's true this makes it seem like a minor safety concern, and maybe it is. The problem is that the super tuck is used only at ~70 km/h and up, so if an incident ever occurs, it will be severe. It's a bit like helmets: riders weren't dying left and right without helmets, but the unlikely consequence could be severe. Maybe banning the super tuck is a step too far, as the "but what if" argument could be used for anything and could result in the riders using slow bikes with motorcycle tires for safety. There are valid arguments on both sides.

As u/husstler noted below, this could be a catalyst for innovation, such as super light dropper posts to get the rider just as low as a super tuck, with greater safety. It would add an interesting element of equipment strategy if the riders have to decide between the extra weight and aerodynamic advantage of a dropper vs. a lighter bike without the dropper advantage.
  • 4 0
 @CantQuitCartel: #bringbackdoping I like it!
  • 7 1
 @R-M-R: they have weight to spare, its easy (not cheap but easy) to build a road bike under the UCI weight limit.
  • 5 0
 @RonSauce: That's not quite accurate.

The weight limit led to teams finding useful ways to "add" weight, leading to improved aerodynamics, disc brakes, power meters, more comfortable saddles, etc. Bikes are not usually pinned right at the weight limit, especially if they have all the aforementioned features. If a GC contender opts for a "climbing" bike on a mountain stage, for example, it will usually have shallow rims and a less aerodynamic frame to hit the weight limit.

Currently, there is not a sponsor-correct set-up that could hit the weight limit with a power meter, highly aerodynamic frame, highly aerodynamic wheels, and a dropper post. Thus, banning the super tuck will probably lead to innovation and/or strategic equipment choices.
  • 19 0
 For those saying that the pro's haven't crashed doing it, remember that the UCI also manages amateur races a well with the same set of rules. There have been several crashes in lower level racing because of it and taking other riders out as well.
  • 2 6
flag brassinne (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @danstonQ: There is no such thing as "french" fries. They're from Belgium pal.
  • 1 1
 @R-M-R: you say "thats not quite accurate" then prove my point. If you can add ferrings, run disks and power meters and still be AT the weight limit there are obviously more cuts that can be made for performance if needed.
  • 7 1
 @RonSauce: It is not for me to prove your point. I've proved mine; you can worry about yours.

All you need to do is look at some pro bike checks and see their current flat-terrain bikes are usually above the weight limit and it usually takes a less-aero bike to hit the weight limit, using sponsor-correct spec. Even if a weight isn't published, the fact that a few team members have special bikes for mountain stages that are less aerodynamic is evidence their flat-terrain bikes aren't at the weight limit.

Your statement was that it's easy, if not cheap, to get under the weight limit. That may be true for people without sponsors to appease and it may be true if a ride foregoes extra features (aero, power, maybe a dropper post). Innovation will be required to have all the features and still hit the weight limit, especially if we add dropper posts or some other descending aid. Thus, innovation. Thus, this contentious rule could have an upside beyond its debatable safety benefit.
  • 1 0
 @cfox109: and doubling
  • 2 1
 @CantQuitCartel: what makes you think it ever went away.......?
  • 2 1
 @RonSauce: fairings
  • 12 0
 The "super tuck" isn't a great position to be in if you suddenly need to slam on the brakes, as your weight is right behind the front wheel and the saddle blocks easy rearwards weight transfer.
Probably wise to ban it before something goes horribly wrong.
  • 2 5
 @R-M-R: when froome did this to win it was exciting. Tricks like this give break aways a chance rather than the aero benefit of the peloton always winning (probably UCI real motive).

Personally I think we’re one step away from having speed limits because it’s too dangerous going above 20mph in Lycra and open face helmets.

The UCI are just stopping progression and development. It was disc breaks for a while and now aero body positions. Suspect we’re headed for a rerun of Graeme OBrees games of cat and mouse over legal body positions.
  • 2 0
 @LukeDaws: Froome's descent breakaway was one of the most exciting moments in recent road racing. I'm not convinced it was possible only because of the super tuck, though, as Paolo Savoldelli did the same thing countless times in his career without the super tuck.
  • 6 0
 @R-M-R: dudes speaking sense people!

The overarching issue is that no matter what the UCI do here, people will drip like a leaky tap! People are whining about it as nothing has happened, but when someone spanks themselves into a brick wall or jumps the Armco barrier on a hill decent and comes to a stop four corners down, it’ll be the UCI’s fault for allowing it to happen.
Added to that, the weekend warrior “dentist” (as we now like to bracket it) is likely to copy their superhero and do it at every possible chance. ‘Derek the 50 year old’ dentist will smear his perfectly polished porcelain’s across the local route and it’ll soon start showing up on social media, with people blaming someone else due to the ‘blame culture’ F@#Kwittery that we now deem acceptable.
Look at all the changes that happen in the sport overall- usual effect is people moan about it, then accept it before shouting about how they can’t remember living without it before the change.

Anyway- let’s get back to the armchair champions to slate me for showing out their distinct lack of understanding. Seconds out Ding ding!
  • 3 1
 @brassinne: you're completely right..... except that everybody except the French (and the Belgians of course) call them "french fries"; it's just a pure anglo-saxon invention...
  • 3 1
 @R-M-R: On a Belgian Sporza TV broadcast, it was mentioned there have been accidents, just not in the pro ranks, but in juniors.

While I think pro's should be able to use a bike in any way they think makes them faster, I get why they did this. It's not a good example for non-pro's (with less than pro skills) and recreational cyclists. Plus what you say: IF some pro hits a pothole, doesn't see a speed bump in time or has a mechanical, the consequences are severe.

I like some UCI bashing from time to time, but it's also good to notice this measure is part of a whole package that makes a lot of sense. The Groenewegen/Jakobsen horror crash in the Tour of Poland has opened a few eyes. Barriers that simply moved out of the way, spitting the rider falling through into stuff and people standing next to the road, a sprint finish after a downhill... For those unfamiliar with the accident: Some 8 months after this crash, after lots of surgery, Fabio Jakobsen now has a planning for when he gets his teeth back...
  • 2 2
 @CantQuitCartel: You can’t bring back something that never went away in the first place. Its still here, hiding behind all the grand standing, preaching, and self righteousness.
  • 1 2
 this kind of decisions, make me wonder, if UCI is against cycling technology and improvement.....

Lemond back then was riding a different handlebar: keyassets.timeincuk.net/inspirewp/live/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2015/07/LeMond-aero-bars-3-752x1024.jpg

it was banned.....

as well as Hour Record bikes from the Obbre bike to the superstretched position, banned!

And other stupid rules, like the rule that limits seattube angle, or even saddle position and angle........


It's really amazing how they let brake disks stick!!
  • 1 2
 @brassinne: yes there is. When an American says 'french fries', they mean any type of fries, thick or thin. When a European (including Brits) says 'french fries', he/she means the thin variety. Thick fries are from Belgium. Thin ones are from France.
  • 2 1
 @Mac1987: Are you sure of what you're saying?? In France fries are fries, thin or thick or in between, and we simply call them "fries".
BTW, Mc Donald's fries are thin, but they are not french, they are just a nonsense Wink
  • 1 0
 @danstonQ: haha agreed on the McDonald's ones. But speaking as a Dutchman, when we say French fries we do specifically mean the thin ones. I know the thick ones came from Belgium (we call them Flemish fries for a reason). Since I only see the thin ones at McDonald's and during holidays in France, I naturally assumed they were of French origin. I might be wrong about that though.
  • 2 0
 @danstonQ: after some research, there are two theories:
1. Americans first encountered French fries in the French speaking part of Belgium and therefore mistakenly called them French fries.
2. An old cook book called them French fries because of the thin cut, sometimes called the French cut (and there you see the difference with the thick fries we call Flemish fries).

By the way, the best fries come from the Netherlands and I'm serious about that Wink We Dutch take our fries very seriously. We might not have invented then, but we sure perfected them!
  • 84 0
 Super tuck banned, get ready for droppers in road racing. They're already under the weight limit for bikes. Why not? Gets you more aero and makes the bike handle better.
  • 12 1
 There should be more road innovation like droppers. It doesn't make sense how stagnant they are.
  • 14 1
 @RonSauce: I got laughed out of my local bike shop when I told them I was fitting a dropper to my hardtail six years ago, it's not just the roadies who don't like change. You're bang on with the road scene though, they're all buying gravel bikes to access the tech!
  • 12 0
 Actually most bikes in the peloton are over 7 kgs these days. Disc brakes and aero features ftw.
  • 4 1
 @HankHank: I know, I was an early adopter of the dropper too. Every person who roasted me, or lectured me about how over complicated and over priced they were is now on one though, and would never go back.

I run a rigid post on my gravel bike though.
  • 6 0
 Why is it that road racing frames area easily $4500 plus yet most top end mtb frame are around $3500? The mtb has so much more tech going on... What up with that?
  • 1 0
 @Thirty3: I’ve always wondered this myself
  • 3 0
 @Thirty3: It's simply because there are enough people who will pay this much. Also take a look at road clothing prices.
  • 5 3
 @Thirty3: Because light, strong, cheap. Pick 2. You don’t really want the light and cheap option when bombing down a hill at 55mph wearing a plastic helmet and tights.
  • 9 10
 @Thirty3: what makes you think mtb has more tech? How much wind tunnell testing for mtb? Zero. Carbon layup tech- lots are done on the road first. Drivetrain tech mostly comes from the road.. MTBers like to think that DH is an F1 of biking world, when in reality road bikes are responsible for a lot of the advancements in tech that we now take for granted.. (except for suspension stuff)
  • 11 3
 @GZMS: except geometry stuff... and except dropper posts stuff... And except 1x drivetrains stuff... And except tubless stuff... Damn, that's a lot of exceptions to your rule !
  • 5 0
 @Thirty3: because road racing puts nearly all development in frames, instead of suspension, brakes, droppers, etc. There is probably more R&D in road frames than MTB frames, with stiffness and light weight are even more important and compliancy doesn't come from big tires and suspension.
  • 3 0
 @Thirty3: also, the lycra crowd seems to spend more money more easily and uses pricetags even more for prestige measuring contests than guys in shorts riding full suspension. However, with Ka$hima and lots of $7k+ bikes, we're rapidly closing the gap (and not in the right direction in my opinion)...
  • 1 0
 @Mac1987: You're correct about everything but the prestige coming from the price tag. Your prestige does not come from your bike, that goes away the second after you roll out of the lot on a group ride. Your prestige comes from how hard you crush everyone else on the sprints and climbs. When you're suffering in the pain cave, what you or anyone else is riding is not even the last thing on your mind.
  • 3 0
 @SlodownU: prestige from group ride? I think you meant race my guy, and in my case I always walk away with less prestige B)
  • 2 0
 @mariomtblt: Point is, I don't know many roadies who engage in prestige or big-dick contests in the lot over equipment because the only equipment that really matters is in your chest cavity and clipped into the pedals.
  • 2 0
 @SlodownU: you have some weird roadie friends ma dude
  • 2 0
 @SlodownU: I make a distinction (and I now I'm generalising, so forgive me) between two types of roadies: the one that rides a €7000 aero bike because it means the difference between finishing third or winning the race. These people take their sport very seriously and only care about breaking their own records.
The second type is the slightly overweight account manager that brags about how much better his Dura Ace derailleur shifts than his colleagues' Ultegra one. I was talking about the second type, but you're right that it's about your own performance (and speaking as a MTB'er first: let's not forget fun!). You probably belong to the first group. The second group, however, is probably most to blame for high prices. On the other hand, they make sure it's worthwhile for bike companies to invest in new technology. So maybe it ain't all that bad.
  • 55 3
 Next time you feel like complaining about redbull Tv’s coverage of World Cups be reminded that roadies are paying $250+ to watch their pros not super tuck in races.
  • 5 0
 For those of us not in the US - $250!?!? I’m paying £20 and had a choice of different networks at that price (GCN or Eurosport)
  • 2 2
 @mashrv1: £20 + £157 for your TV license!! You need a license to own a TV. What’s the test like?
In all seriousness, I’d pay that £157 all day long, ‘cause your channels are way better than what we have here.
  • 2 1
 @Superburner: tv licence (or the bbc tax) is fast dying out here.. More an more people are switching to streaming online an away from broadcast tv
  • 2 2
 @nojzilla: it doesn't matter. they are working with ISPs to see if you are streaming content on a TV that hasn't had the tax paid.
  • 3 0
 @conoat: no they aren’t. As long as it isn’t live, streaming without a tv license is perfectly legal
  • 2 2
 @conoat: as Rudy says you only pay to watch live broadcasts, as in programs being broadcast at that time not live events. The licence fee ONLY goes to the bbc. That's why other channels have advertising. Believe me bud I've known this for a long time. I've even had a licence fee inspector in my home.
Remember the tv licence vans from the 70's? Yeah they where empty!! There is no technology that can tell what you're watching (other than checking IP as you've mentioned) The fear mongering an disinformation from the bbc in regards to the tv licence is actually horrendous.
  • 1 0
 @nojzilla: odd. I got a notice in the mail about our TV we brought from the US, even though we have never once watched live broadcast on it. 100% streaming. that's what I was going off
  • 1 0
 @conoat: yep, if you buy a tv, screen or monitor of any type they get your address from the sale
  • 1 0
 @nojzilla: I bought this from a private party in the US when I lived there and shipped in a giant container with other stuff. there's only one possible way for them to know it exists. That is that I stream from my ISP on it.
  • 1 1
 @nojzilla: wait you guys actually have to pay a special license for owning a television? Wtf. unreal.
  • 3 0
 @mariomtblt: no. It’s basically an old school name for subscribing to live TV. Don’t watch live TV, don’t pay the licence. From what I’ve gleaned off my brother (lives in MA), you guys are still are easily matching or exceeding a normal TV cost in the UK
  • 2 0
 @mashrv1: ah I see makes sense, yeah man tv is crazy expensive over here, even with multiple providers in my area.
  • 1 0
 @mashrv1: yup, back to my original reply, your £157 license is a deal. Lived in the UK for a long time and the quality/cost of TV is superior. Pay $200/mo in the US for commercials every 5 min. £157 and you can go a whole year and never hear about car insurance or being reminded to talk you you doctor about your blood pressure. Sold!
  • 2 0
 @Superburner: I've watched TV in the US. Constantly trying to convince you you have some kind of illness that your doctor won't diagnose, and you need this expensive medication which has horrific side effects for it. That and constant GEICO ads

You pay $200/month for that?
  • 1 0
 @rudymedea: old people actually do pay for that, its kinda sad actually. Only time I ever watch ads on "TV" are in hotels lol, its weird, the ads are almost fun to watch like, oh man remember these from back before streaming? they have a charm to them in that context. idk, I'm weird man.
  • 40 3
 “Super tuck” is that what they call what that guy did in Silence of the Lambs. I might agree with the banning proposal.
  • 15 0
 lol...Finkle is Einhorn...Einhorn is Finkle
  • 3 17
flag DirtyDee (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @heckler999: Transphobic comments are not allowed. Please follow our policies, next time you'll be suspended.
  • 8 0
 @DirtyDee: is this part of the joke too? Laces out yo.
  • 8 0
 @Thirty3: Your gun is digging into my hip.
  • 4 0
 'Good bye hoooooooorses'
  • 3 0
 @nojzilla: Horses are representative of the 5 senses in Hindu philosophy; it has been believed that these animals keep humans tied to the physical and material plane of existence
Typically, when one transcends the limitations of these senses and achieves a higher level of consciousness, they are leaving the “horses” behind and “flying over them.” The song is about someone who was so negatively impacted by their emotions they learn to elevate above them and leave them behind in the material world...
  • 1 0
 @ridingofthebikes: (Keanu voice) Whoa...
  • 15 0
 Here's my piece on the Specialized patent:

wheelbased.com/2021/02/17/compliance-seat-post-by-specialized
  • 1 0
 @dbacon thanks for the work you put into your articles. Love the detail.
  • 1 0
 @Hayek: Thanks bud!
  • 10 2
 When reviewing most or all of the really nasty, horrible crashes in road racing I think absolutely NONE have anything to do with super tuck. As usual it's lets do something so something is done but not take any action which really cut down the risk of serious crashes.
  • 7 0
 Maybe, for now.. but everytime rider in front of me supertucks, or puts his elbows on the bars, i let them go, or get in front of them.. not worth the risk. For pros i guess it is worth the risk, but for amateurs it is not.. and water bottle rule is needed for pros and amateurs alike
  • 5 0
 @GZMS: word, if this stops even one schmuck at my local group ride from doing something that could put me in danger, I’m 100% for it. What sports fan doesn’t instinctively want to imitate the pros?
  • 7 0
 Dropper + compliant seatpost combo would be a killer feature for gravel bike. Today you have to choose one or the other, either a post with fore/aft flex or a dropper, but you can't have both.
  • 35 1
 just put a reverb on it. mission accomplished
  • 6 0
 PNW Coast Suspension has 40mm of squish and 100/120mm travel!
  • 2 0
 @Steezeman: I think fore/aft flex is more effective than up/down motion on gravel bikes and hardtails.
  • 7 3
 I dont understand. They are controlling how you sit on the bike?! I get no recumbents, or other major bike modificatiins but how do they draw a line and where? A position is illegal, but slightly different position is not? What if i want to stand up...because of an ass cramp. Is that safe?
  • 17 8
 The fact the MTB is governed by the helicopter parents at UCI makes me sick. UCI should stick to regulating how tight the spandex can fit around your sack and leave MTB to real riders!
  • 4 1
 @JPones: my man! Preach it brother!
  • 2 2
 @RusMan: Haha dont even start me on FIS and snowboarding...
  • 6 0
 What about that dude that did a super man on his road bike? Crotch on the seat and totally stiff with his legs out behind him. He was ripping!!
  • 3 1
 If the uci really wanted to improve safety they would make road cycling kits actually protective. They ride very fast basically naked with a barely there helmet. If they want to risk their shit and bitch about disc brakes then so be it. Fck em.
  • 4 1
 Someone plz explain to me how that guy in the first pic has the spesh logo all over his jersey n shorts but Is riding a Giant bike???? What the heck?
  • 5 0
 Probably someone training and is not sponsored by either manufacturer, and that's the gear he has. I see it all the time here
  • 2 0
 @noone1223: yeah that’s what I thought too
  • 6 0
 had to scroll so far to find this. i was also confused how someone w/ $6k handlebars had mismatched kit.
  • 5 1
 I think Buffalo Bill invented the "Super Tuck" in The Silence of the Lambs.
  • 1 0
 It’s old racers who do what they can to maintain relevance and a job. Let me digress a bit to make a point: I used to referee college soccer in the US. Now, the NCAA could’ve just aligned their rules with the FIFA Laws of the Game, which governs 99.98% of soccer rules in leagues around the world, from youth to pro.

Except in American college.

Here, you need a board made up of old white men who need jobs and power and influence. It’s the reason college soccer here has a clock that counts down and the match ends exactly at zero. The scoreboard is official.

My point is that certain rules bodies need to do things to remain relevant. And to draw a paycheck for has-been old timers who have nothing to except assuage their egos and give them an outlet to constantly remind anyone who’ll listen that the they did it in their day was superior to the way these “young kids are doing it.”

Go scout out your burial site and shop for a coffin and let the stars be stars. Get into your has-been bunker and stop tinkering with what’s good.
  • 4 1
 UCI is banned anything new in comments on Pinkbike or Cyclingnews.com. Be careful Wink
  • 5 0
 No "Tucking Way"!
  • 4 1
 A super tuck isn’t when you pull your ball under your butt cheeks then , who knew ........
  • 5 4
 I've heard tucking isn't a huge advantage but still. You're not juicing, you're not modifying your bike, you're not causing other riders danger. So let them decide their own risks!
  • 7 0
 You are causing other riders danger
  • 4 0
 But if everyone is forced to do it then it poses no advantage. There is the same discussion about TT bikes, they are crazy unstable and dangerous. When it was one or two people on TT bikes they had an advantage and a reason for risk, if everyone is on a TT bike there is zero advantage. Keeping athletes healthy is profitable for everyone, promoting a meat show is something casuals alway do in sports. You're Canadian, you should hear what Fairweather American hockey fans think should be allowed in the sport. Its eye rolling.
  • 5 1
 If you've heard tucking isn't a huge advantage then you get your information from idiots. It's a massive advantage and it can even be tested by us regular joes, literally on any bike. just take you and your buddy on even mtbs, both of you sit on your raised dropper seats and start to coast down a big hill, no pedaling. you will quickly realize one person will accelerate faster (the specific reason here reason is irrelevant but most likely weight or wheel size). Once you see whos going faster have the slower person drop their dropper and the speed gap will will quickly equalize out somewhat.

Try it on road bikes with utilizing an actual tuck vs somebody sitting on their seat and it's even more noticeable. Next employ the super tuck and you will again see a difference. You will also notice how the super tuck feels sketchy as shit and realize why they are banning it, not because its as dangerous for a pro but UCI governs lower class races too and just imagine the carnage of bailing at 60-70km/hr min when your tailbone accidently gets lodged under the nose of your seat for split second and you start to wobble with your chest taped to your stem.
  • 2 0
 @warmerdamj: ad·van·tage
/ədˈvan(t)ij/
noun
a condition or circumstance that puts one in a favorable or superior position.

If everyone is doing it, it isnt an advantage, its "the way".
  • 2 0
 @RonSauce: This is the way.
  • 1 2
 With all the rocket engineers hired to make bikes at Special-ed how hard could it be to develop a light weight road bike with proper dual suspension?
Most pro's racing Paris Roubaix ride with those suspension gadgets locked out cause they suck.
Sheesh so many ways to skin a cat these days and they make a flexy seat post? I am sure at the least it is vertically compliant.
  • 1 0
 So Specialized is now doing what Pivot already did w/ their Vault by incorporating a damper in the seat tube to isolate the post.
  • 1 0
 More and more rules everywhere ... I mean EVERYWHERE. And this is not a system/organisation/gov fault. We the people are the problem.
  • 1 0
 I just hope that banning the tuck will create a need for super light weight dropper posts on road bikes. Then that can work its way up to my XC/Trail bike.
  • 2 0
 Damn, that last article is really selling road cycling to me.
  • 7 9
 As a committed DH/FR rider from day one, I have always hated on road cycling primarily, and XC secondarily, as its barely-off-road cousin. HOWEVER the level of difficulty and danger introduced to XC racing in the past 5-10 years has got me sold - contemporary XC racing is a legit test of skill, not just stamina, and the abilities of current XC racers impresses me. So I will now redirect all ire to road cycling because, just when I thought we had reached the physical limitation of how lame the sport can get, here we are banning tucking. Maybe road racers would feel safer if they just held their races on Peloton...LAME!!!!
  • 8 1
 Give it a chance.
To the "untrained eye",road cycling can look boring AF,but after you learn some of the mechanics it's a great sport to watch.
From tactics to jaw dropping displays of power,and beautiful scenery, it's great entertainement.
  • 4 4
 @nozes: Na for sure man, I love watching tours etc, but just dont really respect it as anything other than tune-out entertainment, certainly not compared to MTB.
  • 2 0
 UCI Bans riders making money!!! Oh they already did that
  • 1 1
 Boooooooring why I see Lycra stuff on here and the idiot arguments that go with the sport we are all dick jokes here no squabbling over who has the tightest clothes on.
  • 1 0
 Specialized is just jealous that these guys got to it first:

cirruscycles.com/pages/store
  • 3 0
 #defundtheuci
  • 2 0
 How fast will we see dropper posts on road bikes now?
  • 8 7
 First Dr. SUESS, and now the SuperTuck?!
  • 1 0
 uh oh - this means the next step is banning the sale of bikes that enable you to SuperTuck(tm).

Your next new bike will come with warning stickers that cannot be removed, welded on reflectors and pigeon wire on the cross bar
  • 6 4
 Correction...Seuss, Muppets, Mr.Potato head....next Speedy Gonzalez and his cousin Slow Poke Rodriguez "he carries a gun. "
  • 1 0
 the only good part of the Tour is the road gap
  • 1 0
 Wait so I can't duck tape my junk anymore while racing the tour?
  • 2 1
 The UCI - working against cyclists since ____ (enter year of choice here)
  • 1 0
 So they are banning the super tuck as of April 1 mmmmmmm..
  • 1 0
 Dropper posts on the mountain stages for this years tour?
  • 1 1
 So is the Super Tuck also forbidden in Dh racing?
  • 1 3
 beginners guide to buying a road bike? DONT... ... ... ...
  • 3 6
 DICK POUND!
  • 2 0
 If you want. Just lock the door and ensure the camera is off.
Post a Comment



