CyclingTips Digest: Specialized's Suspension Seatpost Patent, UCI 'Super Tuck' Ban, Guide to Choosing a Road Bike & More

What's going on in the curly bar world? CyclingTips Digest showcases articles from our sister site, CyclingTips. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
THE UCI IS BANNING THE ‘SUPER TUCK’By: Dane Cash
The UCI announced a number of updates to its rules and to its enforcement of them in a wide-ranging statement on Thursday that included several new safety provisions drafted after “a long consultation process.” Among the most notable changes to the organization’s safety protocols is a commitment to enforce a ban on the so-called “super tuck” starting on April 1.
The tactic of hunching over the bars while putting weight on the top tube in an attempt to present a low aerodynamic profile has become increasingly popular in recent years. Chris Froome notably employed the technique as he soloed to victory on stage 8 of the 2016 Tour de France, and it has been used by countless other riders in major races over the past several seasons.
2021 CANYON EXCEED CF SLX 9 HARDTAIL REVIEW: A BIKE FOR MVDPBy: Dave Rome
With 2020 scheduled to be an Olympic year, we saw a flurry of new cross-country race machines hit the market. The world’s largest consumer-direct bike company, Canyon, was just one brand to unveil a new XC race hardtail.
The overhauled 2021, the Exceed is an unashamedly race-focused machine for cutting laps of a cross country course, and it offers a number of tell-tale signs that it was built for a skilled powerhouse like Mathieu van der Poel (MVDP).
I’ve been testing the new 2021 Exceed CF SLX for a number of months now and have formed something of a love-hate relationship with it. There are a great deal of interesting and unique elements to talk about with this fast 29er.
A BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO CHOOSING A ROAD BIKEBy: Dave Rome
Looking to get your first road bike or perhaps upgrade to something fresh? Welcome! In this article (and video) we’ll discuss the broad steps to consider in your research, and hopefully, narrow your focus in what can be an extremely overwhelming purchase decision.
This article doesn’t go into specifics of exactly what bike you should buy. Rather we raise the common questions a good bike shop employee may ask if you walked in and said: “I want to buy a road bike”.
TODAY’S WINNER OF THE INTERNET: A WEBSITE DEDICATED TO ZWIFT MEMESBy: Ronan Mc Laughlin
Zwift just got better and once again it is someone at home with too much free time who has raised the bar.
ZwiftIRL.com lets you pop your real-life photos onto Zwift screens with some comic effect. The website, created by a husband let loose for a Sunday afternoon, offers you the chance to name your own Zwift routes, use ingenious new power-ups and add names to the rider list.
HOW TO WATCH PRO CYCLING IN THE US IN 2021By: Joe Lindsey
If 2020 was the year the coronavirus pandemic hammered pro road bike racing with cancellations, consider 2021 the hangover. Dozens of events have been called off or postponed, but the sport’s relative success in its summer re-start, which saw the major races like the Tour de France, Tour of Flanders and others run without serious problems (to my surprise), suggests that most major events stand a good chance of happening this year.
What’s changing is how to watch them. Up until this year, legit streaming options in the US were generally coalescing around two major players. NBC Sports held the rights to all ASO events and the UCI’s own (like World Championships). FloBikes held…pretty much everything else.
That’s scrambled now.
2021 TEAM BIKES OF THE MEN’S WORLDTOURBy: Ronan Mc Laughlin
For the first time in years, the UCI WorldTour didn’t start at the Tour Down Under in Adelaide. As such, our annual “bikes of the WorldTour” feature has also been delayed. Instead, the UAE Tour was this year’s WorldTour curtain-raiser and got underway last weekend.
As you might expect, we have not had a chance to get up close and personal with the 2021 WorldTour bikes, but we were determined to keep the tradition going. We reached out to every men’s WorldTour team to get photos of their 2021 rigs. While not quite the same, we hope this virtual version of the annual tradition brings you a little sense of normality.
HOW TO LAYER FOR COLD WEATHER RIDINGBy: Ronan Mc Laughlin
Winter miles make summer smiles, as the saying goes. Here, the suggestion/reality is that winter riding conditions are quite challenging for most of us, less enjoyable and more like a chore than summer miles. But winter miles are necessary if you want the condition to enjoy your summer riding to the fullest.
Is there a way to make winter miles equally smiley? If we apply Eddy Merckx logic here, then more miles will make summer smiles even bigger. If we could make winter miles more comfortable perhaps we could ride more of them?
IS SPECIALIZED WORKING ON A NEW SUSPENSION SEATPOST FOR ROAD AND GRAVEL?By: Dave Rome
The top bike companies are forever looking at ways to isolate the rider from unforgiving surfaces and there have been countless examples of this in recent decades. In the road world, we often see such new ideas appear at Paris-Roubaix and other cobbled classics, while the surge in gravel riding is fast creating consumer demand for similar comfort and control-based technology, too.
As covered by Matthew Loveridge of BikeRadar, it seems Specialized’s engineers have been busy trying to find a matching seatpost-based partner to the fork steerer-based FutureShock suspension technology found on its Roubaix and Diverge bikes. A published patent application shows a design that employs a flexible or pivoting seatpost that floats within the seat tube and combines it with a small hidden shock dampener.
THE AUSSIE CHAMP’S TT BIKE: $6,000 TI BAR EXTENSIONS, WAXED CHAIN, AND A 58TBy: Matt De Neef
A couple of weeks ago, Luke Plapp (Inform TMX Make) scorched his way to an elite Australian time trial title. The 20-year-old was eligible for the U23 ranks (which he won last year) but opted to race in the elite category at the suggestion of Santos Festival of Cycling teammate Richie Porte. It turned out to be a great decision.
Plapp turned many heads at Nationals. Not just because he beat four-time Aussie ITT champ Luke Durbridge by a minute to win gold, but because of the bike he was riding on the day.
NERD ALERT PODCAST: NERDING OUT ON CUSTOM WHEELSBy: Abby Mickey
Why should you care about wheels? Are custom wheels really better than factory-built ones? How would you build a set of wheels for a light rider versus a heavier one? What are some strategies you can pursue at home if you want to get into the basics of truing, or maybe want to build a set of wheels for the first time yourself? Hope you’ve got some time set aside because we get real nerdy on this one with Adrian Emilsen of Melody Wheels in Perth, Australia.
I FLICKED THE LIGHT SWITCH ON AN EATING DISORDERBy: Michael Better
The stench is sickening but fuel for the monster inside. He’s been brought to his knees, head over the toilet, one hand keeping him up. The other hand? Just outside his mouth, grasping the spoon. He’s found the skinny long stem ones work best for his tiny throat. He calmly relaxes, forcing it deeper down his throat. His gag reflex has been harder to come by in recent days. Finally, he feels it coming. A few splashes of vomit hit his face and arms, but a sly smile crosses his face. His thoughts go to skinny, fast, and dancing on the pedals uphill. He knows what he’s doing is twisted, but it’s not a disorder, he tells himself.
Why you ask? Because he’s in control and can turn it on and off like a light switch. It’s quite the contrast. The switch allows him to be in the light despite the dark path he’s headed down.
I have an eating disorder.
French fries ≠ freedom fries
French lines = freedom lines
On top of that I remember at a time when helmets where mandatory while competing - seeing the Telecom (all pros) team with Jan Ulrich doing some training. ALL of them without helmets.
#BRINGBACKDOPING
*joking
Many have noted there have been few, if any, incidents caused by riders using the super tuck. It's true this makes it seem like a minor safety concern, and maybe it is. The problem is that the super tuck is used only at ~70 km/h and up, so if an incident ever occurs, it will be severe. It's a bit like helmets: riders weren't dying left and right without helmets, but the unlikely consequence could be severe. Maybe banning the super tuck is a step too far, as the "but what if" argument could be used for anything and could result in the riders using slow bikes with motorcycle tires for safety. There are valid arguments on both sides.
As u/husstler noted below, this could be a catalyst for innovation, such as super light dropper posts to get the rider just as low as a super tuck, with greater safety. It would add an interesting element of equipment strategy if the riders have to decide between the extra weight and aerodynamic advantage of a dropper vs. a lighter bike without the dropper advantage.
The weight limit led to teams finding useful ways to "add" weight, leading to improved aerodynamics, disc brakes, power meters, more comfortable saddles, etc. Bikes are not usually pinned right at the weight limit, especially if they have all the aforementioned features. If a GC contender opts for a "climbing" bike on a mountain stage, for example, it will usually have shallow rims and a less aerodynamic frame to hit the weight limit.
Currently, there is not a sponsor-correct set-up that could hit the weight limit with a power meter, highly aerodynamic frame, highly aerodynamic wheels, and a dropper post. Thus, banning the super tuck will probably lead to innovation and/or strategic equipment choices.
All you need to do is look at some pro bike checks and see their current flat-terrain bikes are usually above the weight limit and it usually takes a less-aero bike to hit the weight limit, using sponsor-correct spec. Even if a weight isn't published, the fact that a few team members have special bikes for mountain stages that are less aerodynamic is evidence their flat-terrain bikes aren't at the weight limit.
Your statement was that it's easy, if not cheap, to get under the weight limit. That may be true for people without sponsors to appease and it may be true if a ride foregoes extra features (aero, power, maybe a dropper post). Innovation will be required to have all the features and still hit the weight limit, especially if we add dropper posts or some other descending aid. Thus, innovation. Thus, this contentious rule could have an upside beyond its debatable safety benefit.
Probably wise to ban it before something goes horribly wrong.
Personally I think we’re one step away from having speed limits because it’s too dangerous going above 20mph in Lycra and open face helmets.
The UCI are just stopping progression and development. It was disc breaks for a while and now aero body positions. Suspect we’re headed for a rerun of Graeme OBrees games of cat and mouse over legal body positions.
The overarching issue is that no matter what the UCI do here, people will drip like a leaky tap! People are whining about it as nothing has happened, but when someone spanks themselves into a brick wall or jumps the Armco barrier on a hill decent and comes to a stop four corners down, it’ll be the UCI’s fault for allowing it to happen.
Added to that, the weekend warrior “dentist” (as we now like to bracket it) is likely to copy their superhero and do it at every possible chance. ‘Derek the 50 year old’ dentist will smear his perfectly polished porcelain’s across the local route and it’ll soon start showing up on social media, with people blaming someone else due to the ‘blame culture’ F@#Kwittery that we now deem acceptable.
Look at all the changes that happen in the sport overall- usual effect is people moan about it, then accept it before shouting about how they can’t remember living without it before the change.
Anyway- let’s get back to the armchair champions to slate me for showing out their distinct lack of understanding. Seconds out Ding ding!
While I think pro's should be able to use a bike in any way they think makes them faster, I get why they did this. It's not a good example for non-pro's (with less than pro skills) and recreational cyclists. Plus what you say: IF some pro hits a pothole, doesn't see a speed bump in time or has a mechanical, the consequences are severe.
I like some UCI bashing from time to time, but it's also good to notice this measure is part of a whole package that makes a lot of sense. The Groenewegen/Jakobsen horror crash in the Tour of Poland has opened a few eyes. Barriers that simply moved out of the way, spitting the rider falling through into stuff and people standing next to the road, a sprint finish after a downhill... For those unfamiliar with the accident: Some 8 months after this crash, after lots of surgery, Fabio Jakobsen now has a planning for when he gets his teeth back...
Lemond back then was riding a different handlebar: keyassets.timeincuk.net/inspirewp/live/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2015/07/LeMond-aero-bars-3-752x1024.jpg
it was banned.....
as well as Hour Record bikes from the Obbre bike to the superstretched position, banned!
And other stupid rules, like the rule that limits seattube angle, or even saddle position and angle........
It's really amazing how they let brake disks stick!!
BTW, Mc Donald's fries are thin, but they are not french, they are just a nonsense
1. Americans first encountered French fries in the French speaking part of Belgium and therefore mistakenly called them French fries.
2. An old cook book called them French fries because of the thin cut, sometimes called the French cut (and there you see the difference with the thick fries we call Flemish fries).
By the way, the best fries come from the Netherlands and I'm serious about that We Dutch take our fries very seriously. We might not have invented then, but we sure perfected them!
I run a rigid post on my gravel bike though.
The second type is the slightly overweight account manager that brags about how much better his Dura Ace derailleur shifts than his colleagues' Ultegra one. I was talking about the second type, but you're right that it's about your own performance (and speaking as a MTB'er first: let's not forget fun!). You probably belong to the first group. The second group, however, is probably most to blame for high prices. On the other hand, they make sure it's worthwhile for bike companies to invest in new technology. So maybe it ain't all that bad.
In all seriousness, I’d pay that £157 all day long, ‘cause your channels are way better than what we have here.
Remember the tv licence vans from the 70's? Yeah they where empty!! There is no technology that can tell what you're watching (other than checking IP as you've mentioned) The fear mongering an disinformation from the bbc in regards to the tv licence is actually horrendous.
You pay $200/month for that?
Typically, when one transcends the limitations of these senses and achieves a higher level of consciousness, they are leaving the “horses” behind and “flying over them.” The song is about someone who was so negatively impacted by their emotions they learn to elevate above them and leave them behind in the material world...
wheelbased.com/2021/02/17/compliance-seat-post-by-specialized
Except in American college.
Here, you need a board made up of old white men who need jobs and power and influence. It’s the reason college soccer here has a clock that counts down and the match ends exactly at zero. The scoreboard is official.
My point is that certain rules bodies need to do things to remain relevant. And to draw a paycheck for has-been old timers who have nothing to except assuage their egos and give them an outlet to constantly remind anyone who’ll listen that the they did it in their day was superior to the way these “young kids are doing it.”
Go scout out your burial site and shop for a coffin and let the stars be stars. Get into your has-been bunker and stop tinkering with what’s good.
Try it on road bikes with utilizing an actual tuck vs somebody sitting on their seat and it's even more noticeable. Next employ the super tuck and you will again see a difference. You will also notice how the super tuck feels sketchy as shit and realize why they are banning it, not because its as dangerous for a pro but UCI governs lower class races too and just imagine the carnage of bailing at 60-70km/hr min when your tailbone accidently gets lodged under the nose of your seat for split second and you start to wobble with your chest taped to your stem.
/ədˈvan(t)ij/
noun
a condition or circumstance that puts one in a favorable or superior position.
If everyone is doing it, it isnt an advantage, its "the way".
Most pro's racing Paris Roubaix ride with those suspension gadgets locked out cause they suck.
Sheesh so many ways to skin a cat these days and they make a flexy seat post? I am sure at the least it is vertically compliant.
To the "untrained eye",road cycling can look boring AF,but after you learn some of the mechanics it's a great sport to watch.
From tactics to jaw dropping displays of power,and beautiful scenery, it's great entertainement.
cirruscycles.com/pages/store
Your next new bike will come with warning stickers that cannot be removed, welded on reflectors and pigeon wire on the cross bar
Leaning towards the road stuff.
