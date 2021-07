CyclingTips Digest: TdF Mayhem, 2022 Dura-Ace, Cycling's Banksy Moment, the Lightest SPD Shoe, Mechanic Tips & More

HOW TO MEASURE SEALED HEADSET BEARING SIZES

The bicycle headset is one of the most neglected components on any bike. Situated in the head tube of the frame, its role is to provide smooth and play-free turning of the handlebar, stem, and fork.The headset sits in the line of fire of your dripping sweat and so professional mechanics are often greeted with bikes that creak from the front end, that have fork play, and that steer rough. In extreme cases that headset bearing wear or corrosion can lead to an unsafe fork steerer.The actual process of servicing a modern sealed bearing headset isn’t a particularly advanced skill, but knowing what size bearing you need for replacement can be. By my count, there are over 45 sizes of sealed headset bearings on the market. The reality is that if you thought bottom bracket ‘standards’ were bad, you’re blissfully unaware of headsets and the various formats, fork diameters, and frame types they must fit. Read more .)