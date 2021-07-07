CyclingTips Digest: TdF Mayhem, 2022 Dura-Ace, Cycling's Banksy Moment, the Lightest SPD Shoe, Mechanic Tips & More

by Alicia Leggett  

Berg en Terblijt - Netherlands - wielrennen - cycling - cyclisme - radsport - Wout Van Aert Belgium Team Jumbo-Visma - Tom Thomas Pidcock GBR Team INEOS Grenadiers - Maximilian Schachmann Germany Team Bora - hansgrohe pictured during Amstel Gold Race 2021 - a one day race fromValkenburg to Berg en Terblijt 216.7KM - photo NV PN Cor Vos 2021
What's going on in the curly bar world? CyclingTips Digest showcases articles from our sister site, CyclingTips. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.



WHY TUBELESS TYRES CAN CAUSE SPOKE TENSION TO DROP
By: DAVE ROME

Did you know that a tubeless tyre puts more compression force on a hooked rim than one with a tube? That increased force effectively shrinks the diameter of the rim.

Most wheelbuilders worth their salt know this to be true and can prove it by measuring the drop in spoke tension. It’s not such an issue with the low tyre pressures seen in mountain biking and gravel riding, but it’s an entirely different story on the road where high pressures can commonly result in 10-20% drops in spoke tension.

(Read more.)



WHY BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS REVEALED, AND THEN DESTROYED, ITS NEW TOUR DE FRANCE KIT
By: IAIN TRELOAR

In October 2018, the secretive artist Banksy made global headlines when one of his artworks, sold at a London auction for US$1.4 million, began shredding itself the second the gavel went down.

In a strange parallel, cycling seems to have just had its own Banksy moment.

But rather than one of the peloton’s edgier teams being behind the stunt, there was an unlikely perpetrator: Bahrain Victorious. At the Tour de France team presentation on Thursday, its team members wore a special one-off jersey – which was then destroyed, never to be seen again.

Why? That’s a short question with a somewhat longer answer, involving diabetes, obesity and NFTs.

(Read more.)



NERD ALERT PODCAST: PREVENTING MECHANICALS WITH PRO WRENCH BRAD COPELAND
By: DAVE ROME

For this episode, tech editor Dave Rome rang up mechanic to the stars, Brad Copeland. As the personal mechanic for former cross country mountain bike world champion Kate Courtney, Brad is incredibly detailed in ensuring his riders are able to consistently get to the finish line. The lessons here are just as applicable to everyday road and gravel riders as they are to those racing mountain bike world cups.

(Read more.)



LACHLAN MORTON IS BIKEPACKING THE ENTIRE TOUR DE FRANCE ROUTE, TRANSFERS INCLUDED
By: IAIN TRELOAR

Lachlan Morton has a long history of doing things his own way.

As the spearhead of the EF Education-Nippo team’s ‘alternative racing’ program, the Australian rider has competed in major gravel events like Unbound Gravel, crossed countries in ultra-endurance races, tackled Cape Epic, and for a time held the Everesting world record.

His newest challenge, though – they’re calling it the ‘Alt Tour’ – may be the most daunting yet.

(Read more.)



I WANT YOU TO LOVE CRIT RACING LIKE I LOVE CRIT RACING
By: CALEY FRETZ

A single line from a conversation I had with L39ION’s Justin Williams a year ago still regularly runs through my head. “We failed the fixie kids,” he said.

A decade ago, there were thousands, tens of thousands, of kids on fixed gears in cities across the world. Black and brown and white and gay and straight and fast and slow, they loved bikes, loved the culture, and were looking for ways to become bike racers. And we didn’t really give them a chance.

That trend has waned somewhat, but the core of that failure remains. The most approachable, accessible, coolest type of bike racing is one that gets largely ignored by media outlets like this one and by the industry as a whole. Crit racing

(Read more.)



SPECIALIZED S-WORKS EXOS EVO REVIEW: THE LIGHTEST OFF-ROAD SHOE?
By: DAVE ROME

Placing them onto the scales my eyes widened and I found myself doing a double-take. These do in fact have a tread and aren’t just a road shoe, right?

The scales read 502 grams for the pair (EU43), making the new Specialized S-Works Exos Evo the lightest SPD off-road shoe I’ve ever used.

This new mountain bike and gravel race shoe effectively combines the bottom half of the S-Works Recon off-road race shoe with the unique material-based upper of the feathery S-Works EXOS road shoe.

And as you’d expect for an S-Works shoe, such paltry weight doesn’t come cheap.

(Read more.)



HOW TO MEASURE SEALED HEADSET BEARING SIZES
By: DAVE ROME

The bicycle headset is one of the most neglected components on any bike. Situated in the head tube of the frame, its role is to provide smooth and play-free turning of the handlebar, stem, and fork.

The headset sits in the line of fire of your dripping sweat and so professional mechanics are often greeted with bikes that creak from the front end, that have fork play, and that steer rough. In extreme cases that headset bearing wear or corrosion can lead to an unsafe fork steerer.

The actual process of servicing a modern sealed bearing headset isn’t a particularly advanced skill, but knowing what size bearing you need for replacement can be. By my count, there are over 45 sizes of sealed headset bearings on the market. The reality is that if you thought bottom bracket ‘standards’ were bad, you’re blissfully unaware of headsets and the various formats, fork diameters, and frame types they must fit.

(Read more.)



SPOTLIGHT: GRANITE DESIGN CRICKET BELL REVIEW
By: JAMES HUANG

Regular readers of CyclingTips know that I’m a big proponent of bike bells. They’re super helpful on multi-use paths for giving slower-moving users some advance notice, and also great on singletrack when you don’t have excellent line-of-sight. I’ve long been a fan of the Spurcycle bell for its loud and piercing tone, but my wife loves her Timber bell, which can be set to an “always on” position for constant dinging on trails.

Granite Design’s new Cricket bell, however, is a hybrid of both.

(Read more.)



BIKES OF UNBOUND GRAVEL: TWO THROWBACK SPECIALIZED DIVERGES
By: DAN CAVALLARI

The throwback graphics on Alison Tetrick and Ian Boswell’s Specialized Diverge bikes for Unbound Gravel look like they could fit right in as a set piece on Stranger Things, which is no accident.

The designs hearken back to the Specialized RockCombo, the Big Red S’s first official ‘gravel’ bike that hit the market back in 1989. Of course, these Diverges are modern machines equipped to help Tetrick, a former Unbound champ, and Boswell, a former road pro, reach the top step of the podium at Unbound Gravel. Tetrick won in 2017 and then came second in 2019, less than 17 minutes slower than winner Amity Rockwell.

(Read more.)

Editorial note: This bike check was published the day of the 2021 race. Now, we know that Ian Boswell went ahead to win the 2021 event on the bike detailed here.



BIKES OF UNBOUND GRAVEL: LAUREN DE CRESCENZO’S RACE-WINNING COLNAGO G3-X
By: DAVE ROME

Two flat tyres didn’t stop American Lauren De Crescenzo from winning the women’s Unbound Gravel 200-mile (320 km) race. Coming from a road racing background (and a one-time holder of the women’s Everesting world record), De Crescenzo took the lead with 55 miles (89 km) to go and eventually built up a 16-minute gap over second-place finisher (and 2019 winner) Amity Rockwell (follow the link to see the bike Rockwell rode).

A member of the Cinch Elite cycling team, De Crescenzo rode a Colnago G3-X gravel bike for the event. Below is her bike, photographed after spending 12:06:49 on the Kansas gravel course.

(Read more.)



2022 SHIMANO DURA-ACE DI2 IN THE WILD: WHAT’S THERE, WHAT’S MISSING, AND HIDDEN SECRETS
By: JAMES HUANG

Much speculation has circulated around the next generation of Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 flagship electronic road groupset — which will presumably be dubbed R9270 in this electronic, disc-brake version — but now we have some more concrete information courtesy of Team DSM riders (and pro photographer Dion Kerckhoffs/Cor Vos) at the recent Baloise Belgium Tour.

Shimano won’t officially comment on any of this, which means we still have an awful lot of questions. But we also now have a lot of answers, too.

Let’s go ahead and dive in, piece by piece.

(Read more.)



PRO INTRODUCES CURVED VERSION OF THE STEALTH SADDLE, OVERHAULS THE ORIGINAL
By: DAVE ROME

Shimano’s accessory and cockpit component division, Pro Bike Gear, has just announced a revamp of its massively popular Stealth short-nose saddle range. There’s a new version with a shape that’s more curved than before, while the original Stealth has earned a facelift and structural change to bring it in line with Pro’s other recently updated saddles.

(Read more.)


21 RIDERS WERE INJURED ON STAGE 1 OF THE TOUR DE FRANCE
By: MATT DE NEEF

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won Saturday’s opening stage of the Tour de France in imperious style but the stage will be remembered as much for a couple of horrible crashes that brought much of the peloton down and sent many to the hospital.

The first crash, with around 45 km to go, was caused by a spectator holding a sign out into the roadway. Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) hit the sign and then the ground, and most of the peloton followed. The second crash happened at high speed with less than 10 km to go and was even more significant.

(Read more.)



SPOTLIGHT: KING CAGE SIDE LOAD TITANIUM BOTTLE CAGE REVIEW
By: JAMES HUANG

Often copied but rarely equaled, King Cage bottle cages have earned a fervently loyal following over the years. The hollow titanium models are very light and yet hold bottles with remarkable security, while the wallet-friendly stainless steel ones hold nearly as well without being much heavier. Both sport a classic aesthetic that never goes out of style, and neither marks up bottles like cheaper aluminum cages.

(Read more.)




5 Comments

  • 7 0
 ha! i wish i didnt see that.
  • 1 0
 Neglected headsets? Hmm pretty much the first update I usually make on any bike is a decent headset.

In my experience it’s the one component companies usually neglect, even on expensive builds. I guess they hope it goes unnoticed.

Yes, standardisation would be welcome. 44/56 inset FTW!
  • 5 8
 Top tip, loose the skinnies and ride a mountain bike
  • 5 2
 Meh, both are good in different ways. My guess is that someone who also rides road bikes with smoke you on any trail that takes a bit of pedaling or on climbs.
  • 3 0
 @HB208: but Pinkbike isn't ready for that conversation...

Post a Comment



