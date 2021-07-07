CyclingTips Digest: TdF Mayhem, 2022 Dura-Ace, Cycling's Banksy Moment, the Lightest SPD Shoe, Mechanic Tips & More

WHY BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS REVEALED, AND THEN DESTROYED, ITS NEW TOUR DE FRANCE KIT

In October 2018, the secretive artist Banksy made global headlines when one of his artworks, sold at a London auction for US$1.4 million, began shredding itself the second the gavel went down.In a strange parallel, cycling seems to have just had its own Banksy moment.But rather than one of the peloton's edgier teams being behind the stunt, there was an unlikely perpetrator: Bahrain Victorious. At the Tour de France team presentation on Thursday, its team members wore a special one-off jersey – which was then destroyed, never to be seen again.Why? That's a short question with a somewhat longer answer, involving diabetes, obesity and NFTs.