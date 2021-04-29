CyclingTips Digest: Weird Kickstarter Campaigns, $1,000 Oversized Pulley Cages, Peter Sagan Scams & More

VIDEO: THE RUN UP GOES BEHIND THE SCENES AHEAD OF THE WOMEN’S LIÈGE-BASTOGNE-LIÈGE

The Run Up is a look behind the scenes at how three of the biggest teams in the Women’s World Tour prepared for the finale of the Ardennes Classics. In a series of videos throughout the year, The Run Up will showcase the personalities, teams, and hard work of the women’s peloton. This first taste follows Canyon-SRAM, Trek-Segafredo, and SD Worx in the days leading up to Liège-Bastogne-Liège race. Read more .)