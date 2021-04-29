CyclingTips Digest: Weird Kickstarter Campaigns, $1,000 Oversized Pulley Cages, Peter Sagan Scams & More

What's going on in the curly bar world? CyclingTips Digest showcases articles from our sister site, CyclingTips. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
WE TRIED TO GET SCAMMED BY PETER SAGAN
By: Iain Treloar
Cyclists don’t, as a rule, ‘transcend’. It takes a big name and a bigger personality to escape the cycling bubble: an Armstrong, a Cavendish, and yes, a Peter Sagan. It’s those rare few that have marketing potential beyond the bubble.
And in the mainstream, if you can get there? There’s a whole lot of money. There’s also plenty of potential for weird sh*t to happen.
TWO RIDERS DISQUALIFIED FROM RACES FOR RIDING IN BANNED POSITIONS
By: Dane Cash
Riders at two different races were disqualified for riding in illegal positions on Wednesday.
Rules went into effect on April 1 implementing strict penalties for those who take various banned positions on the bike, including the so-called “super tuck,” as well as riding with the forearms resting on the handlebars.
Wednesday saw what appear to be the first and the second disqualifications that have been handed down since the new rules came into effect.
WE FOUND KICKSTARTER’S SILLIEST BIKE CAMPAIGN SO YOU DON’T HAVE TO
By: Iain Treloar
Kickstarter products tend to be defined by their ambition. The crowdfunding platform is an avenue for innovative products to come to life, with start-ups getting capital to turn their dreams into reality, and backers buying into the promise of something new and visionary.
Sometimes these risks even pay off. Quite often, they don’t...
VIDEO: THE RUN UP GOES BEHIND THE SCENES AHEAD OF THE WOMEN’S LIÈGE-BASTOGNE-LIÈGE
By: Abby Mickey
The Run Up is a look behind the scenes at how three of the biggest teams in the Women’s World Tour prepared for the finale of the Ardennes Classics. In a series of videos throughout the year, The Run Up will showcase the personalities, teams, and hard work of the women’s peloton. This first taste follows Canyon-SRAM, Trek-Segafredo, and SD Worx in the days leading up to Liège-Bastogne-Liège race.
SRAM RIVAL AXS REVIEW: THIS IS THE WIRELESS SETUP YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR
By: James Huang
SRAM has today announced the debut of its long-awaited Rival eTap AXS wireless electronic road groupset, and, as it turns out, the speculative piece we published in February was pretty much dead-on. It’s 12-speed out back, it uses the same electronic bits as Force eTap AXS and Red eTap AXS, it gains some weight, there’s a pulley cage clutch, there are wide-range 1x and 2x gearing options, and the price point is about what we expected as well.
But what we didn’t expect was a low-cost power meter option, a lever shape that’s arguably better than Force or Red, and shift performance that seems strangely faster than either of its older siblings.
THE $1,000 OVERSIZED PULLEY CAGE AND ITS CREATOR’S ROAD TO REDEMPTION
By: James Huang
It’s one thing to consider yourself a tinkerer, perpetually driven by that inherent mechanical curiosity to tweak and improve, take apart and put back together. It’s another thing entirely to be a tinkerer and a maker, combining all of that with the skills, experience, and equipment to turn ideas into physical reality.
VITTORIA ANNOUNCES RUN-FLAT FOAM TIRE INSERTS FOR ROAD BIKES
By: James Huang
Remember those mysterious tire inserts that the EF-Education First team was supposedly using at the Tour de France last September? After several months of additional testing, Vittoria has finally lifted the lid on the new road-specific version of its Air-Liner foam tire inserts.
The new Air-Liners are essentially a downsized version of the foam inserts that Vittoria already offers for mountain and gravel bikes, albeit with a somewhat different mission statement and a different shape to suit.
Markus Stitz is an adventure cyclist and filmmaker based in Edinburgh, Scotland. You might remember some of his previous adventures we’ve featured here at CyclingTips – his bikepacking trip through Kyrgyzstan, his search for distance in Western Scotland, and his ride along the former Iron Curtain. For his latest film, Markus joined forces with fellow adventure cyclist Mark Beaumont to showcase the beauty and somewhat unexpected joy of cycling in winter.
Strava has quietly rolled out its latest incremental update overnight, introducing 3D Terrain to its subscriber-only Personal Heatmap feature.
Heatmaps allow users to visualise their riding over various timeframes, with colour grading providing a snapshot of the most regularly ridden routes. The newest update to this feature takes the 2D heatmaps and adds a 3D perspective, allowing you to move around and control the angle of view.
MAKING SENSE OF THE CONTROVERSIAL PHOTO-FINISH AT AMSTEL GOLD
By: Iain Treloar & Matt De Neef
Sunday’s men’s Amstel Gold Race was one of the closest races in recent memory, with one of the most-talked-about outcomes. With a reduced peloton closing fast behind them, three riders were alone off the front: Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe). At 200 metres remaining, Van Aert led out the sprint from the front, with Pidcock drawing level on his right hand side. To the finish they went, throwing their bikes to the line.
The original Aspero was released in 2019 and marked Cervelo’s entry into the gravel space. Gravel has continued to boom since and the Aspero has been an undeniable success for Cervelo. As of March 2021, the Aspero, along with the fresh do-it-all Caledonia, made up approximately 60% of Cervelo’s global sales, a staggering fact given the company continues to be a leader in the triathlon world and is best known as a performance road brand.
And with such strong demand comes a new version of the Aspero that sits above the pre-existing and continuing offering. Having hidden the bike in clear sight for nearly two months, this not-just-a-first-ride review details what is and isn’t new.
This week Caley and Ronan interrupt the regular schedule to bring you another deep dive episode. Deep diving into the science of Everesting, the Nerds discuss the training, wattages, equipment selection, marginal gains, and time left on the table from Ronan’s recent Everesting world record ride.
