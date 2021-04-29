CyclingTips Digest: Weird Kickstarter Campaigns, $1,000 Oversized Pulley Cages, Peter Sagan Scams & More

Apr 29, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

THE TOP STORIES
from
CYCLINGTIPS
May 2021

What's going on in the curly bar world? CyclingTips Digest showcases articles from our sister site, CyclingTips. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.



WE TRIED TO GET SCAMMED BY PETER SAGAN
By: Iain Treloar

Cyclists don’t, as a rule, ‘transcend’. It takes a big name and a bigger personality to escape the cycling bubble: an Armstrong, a Cavendish, and yes, a Peter Sagan. It’s those rare few that have marketing potential beyond the bubble.

And in the mainstream, if you can get there? There’s a whole lot of money. There’s also plenty of potential for weird sh*t to happen.

(Read more.)



TWO RIDERS DISQUALIFIED FROM RACES FOR RIDING IN BANNED POSITIONS
By: Dane Cash

Riders at two different races were disqualified for riding in illegal positions on Wednesday.

Rules went into effect on April 1 implementing strict penalties for those who take various banned positions on the bike, including the so-called “super tuck,” as well as riding with the forearms resting on the handlebars.

Wednesday saw what appear to be the first and the second disqualifications that have been handed down since the new rules came into effect.

(Read more.)



WE FOUND KICKSTARTER’S SILLIEST BIKE CAMPAIGN SO YOU DON’T HAVE TO
By: Iain Treloar

Kickstarter products tend to be defined by their ambition. The crowdfunding platform is an avenue for innovative products to come to life, with start-ups getting capital to turn their dreams into reality, and backers buying into the promise of something new and visionary.

Sometimes these risks even pay off. Quite often, they don’t...

(Read more.)



VIDEO: THE RUN UP GOES BEHIND THE SCENES AHEAD OF THE WOMEN’S LIÈGE-BASTOGNE-LIÈGE
By: Abby Mickey

The Run Up is a look behind the scenes at how three of the biggest teams in the Women’s World Tour prepared for the finale of the Ardennes Classics. In a series of videos throughout the year, The Run Up will showcase the personalities, teams, and hard work of the women’s peloton. This first taste follows Canyon-SRAM, Trek-Segafredo, and SD Worx in the days leading up to Liège-Bastogne-Liège race.

(Read more.)




SRAM RIVAL AXS REVIEW: THIS IS THE WIRELESS SETUP YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR
By: James Huang

SRAM has today announced the debut of its long-awaited Rival eTap AXS wireless electronic road groupset, and, as it turns out, the speculative piece we published in February was pretty much dead-on. It’s 12-speed out back, it uses the same electronic bits as Force eTap AXS and Red eTap AXS, it gains some weight, there’s a pulley cage clutch, there are wide-range 1x and 2x gearing options, and the price point is about what we expected as well.

But what we didn’t expect was a low-cost power meter option, a lever shape that’s arguably better than Force or Red, and shift performance that seems strangely faster than either of its older siblings.

(Read more.)



THE $1,000 OVERSIZED PULLEY CAGE AND ITS CREATOR’S ROAD TO REDEMPTION
By: James Huang

It’s one thing to consider yourself a tinkerer, perpetually driven by that inherent mechanical curiosity to tweak and improve, take apart and put back together. It’s another thing entirely to be a tinkerer and a maker, combining all of that with the skills, experience, and equipment to turn ideas into physical reality.

Josh Ogle is most certainly the latter.

(Read more.)



VITTORIA ANNOUNCES RUN-FLAT FOAM TIRE INSERTS FOR ROAD BIKES
By: James Huang

Remember those mysterious tire inserts that the EF-Education First team was supposedly using at the Tour de France last September? After several months of additional testing, Vittoria has finally lifted the lid on the new road-specific version of its Air-Liner foam tire inserts.

The new Air-Liners are essentially a downsized version of the foam inserts that Vittoria already offers for mountain and gravel bikes, albeit with a somewhat different mission statement and a different shape to suit.

(Read more.)



VIDEO: THE AUSTERE BEAUTY OF WINTER CYCLING
By: Matt De Neef

Markus Stitz is an adventure cyclist and filmmaker based in Edinburgh, Scotland. You might remember some of his previous adventures we’ve featured here at CyclingTips – his bikepacking trip through Kyrgyzstan, his search for distance in Western Scotland, and his ride along the former Iron Curtain. For his latest film, Markus joined forces with fellow adventure cyclist Mark Beaumont to showcase the beauty and somewhat unexpected joy of cycling in winter.

(Read more.)




STRAVA ADDS MESMERISING 3D TERRAIN HEATMAPS
By: Iain Treloar

Strava has quietly rolled out its latest incremental update overnight, introducing 3D Terrain to its subscriber-only Personal Heatmap feature.

Heatmaps allow users to visualise their riding over various timeframes, with colour grading providing a snapshot of the most regularly ridden routes. The newest update to this feature takes the 2D heatmaps and adds a 3D perspective, allowing you to move around and control the angle of view.

(Read more.)



MAKING SENSE OF THE CONTROVERSIAL PHOTO-FINISH AT AMSTEL GOLD
By: Iain Treloar & Matt De Neef

Sunday’s men’s Amstel Gold Race was one of the closest races in recent memory, with one of the most-talked-about outcomes. With a reduced peloton closing fast behind them, three riders were alone off the front: Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe). At 200 metres remaining, Van Aert led out the sprint from the front, with Pidcock drawing level on his right hand side. To the finish they went, throwing their bikes to the line.

And then, the waiting began.

(Read more.)



CERVELO ASPERO 5 REVIEW: LIGHTER AND SLEEKER
By: Dave Rome

The original Aspero was released in 2019 and marked Cervelo’s entry into the gravel space. Gravel has continued to boom since and the Aspero has been an undeniable success for Cervelo. As of March 2021, the Aspero, along with the fresh do-it-all Caledonia, made up approximately 60% of Cervelo’s global sales, a staggering fact given the company continues to be a leader in the triathlon world and is best known as a performance road brand.

And with such strong demand comes a new version of the Aspero that sits above the pre-existing and continuing offering. Having hidden the bike in clear sight for nearly two months, this not-just-a-first-ride review details what is and isn’t new.

(Read more.)



NERD ALERT PODCAST: THE SCIENCE OF EVERESTING
By: Abby Mickey

This week Caley and Ronan interrupt the regular schedule to bring you another deep dive episode. Deep diving into the science of Everesting, the Nerds discuss the training, wattages, equipment selection, marginal gains, and time left on the table from Ronan’s recent Everesting world record ride.

(Read more.)




15 Comments

  • 10 1
 Imagine getting disqualified for riding with your hands a bit far out. So strange.
  • 4 0
 Welcome to road racing rules. Eventually it will be a disqualifiable offence to win a race when you aren't the pre-decided winner.
  • 1 4
 I mean they are both dangerous positions where you have almost no control over the bike, combine that with a peloton and it’s a recipe for injury.

I get why the pros do it but I’ll never get why cat4 amateurs think it’s a good idea
  • 1 1
 @jj12jj: Lol, ok, if you are leading the peloton you are setting the pace. It really doesn't take that long to pull your hands back. Is there any evidence of this aero position leading to a crash?
  • 2 0
 Peletons are an insane concept anyway. It's supposed to be a race, yet for some reason 90% of the riders ride the entire course in a big group and all get awarded exactly the same finishing time. Lol.
  • 1 0
 @gabriel-mission9: Not really. They speed up the average time of the group and allow for longer distances to be covered faster.
  • 1 0
 I'm pretty sure the point in a race is to beat the other competitors... At least thats the point in every sport except road cycling.
  • 2 0
 Whats the matter with increasing the pulley tooth count for minimal gains, while at the same time transfering the power with a 10T cog because range?
  • 4 0
 I want all of my frames to be non wrinkle shaped
  • 4 0
 that kickstarter is at 40k wtf?
  • 2 3
 UCI DH has weird rules also, riders must compete in full face downhill certified helmets (understandable for safety) but cannot wear clothing that has an aerodynamic advantage. Lycra or aero skin suits in races are the norm in road cycling. In downhill mountain biking they are explicitly forbidden along with any clothing that is lycra or elastane based that fits tightly.
  • 1 0
 Maybe it's just to keep the riders from looking silly? The helmet thing makes total sense obviously.
  • 2 0
 Wow that Kickstarter is pretty far out. Kudos for the ambition, but that's a sketchy spec'd bicycle!
  • 2 0
 The uninformed marketing jargon on the Motion kickstarter is the best crap ive seen all day lol
  • 1 0
 April 1st and various banded positions on bike - I guess no more doggy or missionary style ridin' for the pokadot and pink jerseys?

Post a Comment



