CyclingTips Digest: Zwift World Champs, A Skinny Tire Field Test, Terrible Cycling Hacks, & More

WHAT’S GOING ON AT SPEEDPLAY?

Speedplay’s lollipop-style pedals burst onto the scene in the 1990s, and the dual-sided design, low weight, and generous assortment of cleat setup options proved popular with weight weenies and bike fitters alike. But since being purchased by Wahoo Fitness in 2019, the brand has all but disappeared from social media, and the website hasn’t been updated in months. And after flooding the airwaves on the bikes of CSC and Cervelo Test Team years ago, the brand has slowly disappeared from top-level racing of late, only finally making a high-profile return with EF Pro Cycling this year. Stock is difficult to find, too, and people the world over are asking the same question: What is happening at Speedplay?