CyclingTips Digest: Zwift World Champs, A Skinny Tire Field Test, Terrible Cycling Hacks, & More

PRODUCT PICKS OF 2020: THE BEST OF THE BESTBy: Dave Everett
In our Ten Products We Love articles, we each gather ten items that we’ve loved. It may be gear we’ve acquired through the year via testing, new bits we’ve spent our own cold hard cash on or maybe items that aren’t new to the 2020 manufacture catalogue but new to us.
We hope each list says something about the author. Actually, there are a couple that isn’t that hard to guess as to who the gear belongs to. For starters, there are no prizes for guessing the tech guru who has eleven of the ten items being tools (or something close to that), and equally, there are zero awards given to the sleuths amongst you who work out the author who’s included a “Swift” product in their list – and yes, I do mean Swift as in Taylor, not “Zwift” as I’m guessing most of you would understandably expect.
To accompany the article, we thought we’d put a video together. But don’t worry, it’s not an epic marathon where we each delve into our top ten and ramble. Nope, I thought better of that. Instead, I’ve asked for two items from each member of staff, who either had a few moments on their hands or could be bothered to do a bit of filming – yeah I’m looking at you Iain, letting the Oz side down.
I remember their reviews of the Evil Chamois. Way too long, don’t trust that wacky geometry. "Size down, and put at least a 70mm stem to get enough grip on your front wheel" is pretty much what they said.
So what have I done? Sized up, kept the 50mm and guess what? Never lost my front end.
Conclusion: learn to ride the bikes that are handed to you. Don’t think the next bike should be suited to the way you’ve always been riding. Be open.
