Cyclists' Access Revoked to Parts of The Kingdom Trails

Jan 13, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
The best town ever East Burke VT is surely in the running. Get yourself to the Kingdom Trails and sample the goods

Access to parts of The Kingdom Trails in Vermont has been put in jeopardy as three major landowners have revoked access to the bike trails.

The network of trails, which is one of the biggest in the Northeast of the USA, has been established for 25 years but in December three of the landowners that control some of the private lands that the trails are built upon decided they would no longer allow cyclists to have access to the land.

The whole area that the trails are built upon is currently owned by 97 different private owners but the three that have made this decision own land which holds a number of the more popular trails which are found off of Darling Hill Rd.

A map of the trails which will be closed off to cyclists following the recent decision from the landowners which was posted to the trails Facebook page.

bigquotesWe fully respect their decision, as it is their private property and they have the sole right to determine the use of their land. We are beyond grateful to each of them for allowing Kingdom Trails access over the past 25 years and continuing to allow Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, jogging, and horseback riding. Kingdom Trails

Sadly at the moment, it looks like the ban only applies to cyclists with the reasoning seeming to revolve around the increased traffic in the area and the concerns the landowners have over the safety of other users of the land.

The best town ever East Burke VT is surely in the running. Get yourself to the Kingdom Trails and sample the goods

The North Star Monthly found that the Kingdom Trails had seen a nearly 50% increase in mountain bikers from 2016 to 2018. In 2018 they saw 137,000 trail users.

bigquotesKingdom Trails understands the concerns for the pressure and stress the continued strong growth in trail use and area visits has put on landowner’s properties as well as the roads and small villages where trail access exists. While the success of the trails has brought meaningful economic benefit to the area, challenges and tension points exist around traffic, congestion and pedestrian safety of residents and visitors alike. Kingdom Trails

This will no doubt be a huge blow to cycling in the area but there are still plenty of trails to ride in the network and Kingdom Trails are being proactive in their response to the news. As in July 2019, they received a USDA grant for a Network Feasibility and Infrastructure Study which will look at building a welcome centre for visitors, increase parking options and how they can tackle the large numbers of riders on the trails.

bigquotesThis study will be completed by the end of season 2020. In the meantime, we continue to strive toward mitigating congestion and creating a safe community. Kingdom Trails is working collaboratively with the Town of Burke to reconstruct East Darling Hill Rd. The project consists of new subbase, drainage and asphalt, plus a 5-foot bike lane for uphill cyclists. Additionally, KTA purchased two parcels of land adjacent to the road. This acquisition will secure a critical trail connection for KTA, ensuring that trail users will be able to have an off-road option instead of using East Darling Hill Rd for both uphill and downhill bicycle travel, avoiding a dangerous conflict between cycle and car, increasing the safety of our community and visitors, drivers and riders.

We have also worked hard to spread and disperse trail traffic through new trail development. These new trails are directed well off Darling Ridge headed to East Haven. The Flower Brook connector trail was built this summer to discourage trail users from biking along VT 114 from downtown East Burke to East Haven. KTA also works side by side with the OneBurke committee, exploring options to extend trails to the Burke Town School and possibly West Burke. A similar goal is our work with the Lyndonville Select Board, building a trail to connect to the potential new Lyndon Green Space where the old town garages currently are. These efforts would not only relieve congestion on Darling Ridge and East Burke, but broaden further economic opportunities to our neighboring towns. Kingdom Trails

The best town ever East Burke VT surely is in the running. Get yourself to the Kingdom Trails and sample the goods

Stay up to date on the developments at Kingdom Trails here.

Regions in Article
Kingdom Trails

Posted In:
Other


63 Comments

  • 39 1
 'lets get more people into the sport', they said. 'it'll be great', they said.
  • 6 9
 more ebikes!
  • 5 0
 @flipoffthemonkeys: Ebikes are not allowed at KTA. It is not an issue in this subject.
  • 6 0
 people are not friendly these days, I remember when you couldn’t help but to stop and have a chat if you ran into another mountain biker on the trail, whereas nowadays you’re seen as a psychopath if you even acknowledge another mountain biker on the trail. It’s only going to get worse as the population continues to balloon well beyond earths carrying capacity and more people move into the middle class...oh well it will all end soon enough. ; (
  • 1 0
 @jfcarrier: Really? Because I saw a few of them last year...
  • 1 0
 @cool3: some other comment said that there want much in the way of patrols going on, and the passes to ride there weren’t being enforced...
  • 2 0
 @unrooted: ummmm, wut? I rode yesterday just outside Denver and talked to a few other riders and said howdy to at least a dozen that I passed. Everyone was pretty cool.
  • 3 0
 @texag: I guess California just sucks then.
  • 24 0
 This isnt the issue. As someone that lives local to the Kingdom this was our fault and it is deserved. The land owners are horseback riders and have had repeated altercations with cyclists on their own land. Direct quote from one of the landowners: " Imagine a stranger standing on your front lawn and telling you to f*ck off". The mtb community was irresponsible with what was given as a kind gesture and we need to act better. This is why we cant have nice things.
  • 4 0
 This is what I heard, if it's really true, god damn the riders are assholes. I'm not a local, but I've never seen anything like that during my many trips up there... so even though I never underestimate peoples stupidity, I am still a little surprised.
  • 1 0
 Let's get that right: "some mtbikers were irresponsible...". I don't belong to a community who does not care about other users -- or these bikers don't. Either way, each of us has the duty to act responsibly and respectfully since every move we make on shared trails impacts other users' perception of mountain bikers. And we know that just a few bad words or a bad attitude can become a deal breaker, like it has in KT. I am really pissed off to hear that is the reason why those areas will be closed, but I am confident that the team there will find great solutions so we can keep on enjoying this amazing network of trails.
  • 19 1
 "We are beyond grateful to each of them for allowing Kingdom Trails access over the past 25 years and continuing to allow Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, jogging, and horseback riding."

Nice sarcastic side-thump!
  • 15 5
 Banning bikes and allowing horses is a weird decision. Hooves destroy hiking paths more than bikes, and people complain about dog owners not cleaning up their mess, but huge piles of horseshit in the middle of the road seems to be mainly ignored.
  • 6 0
 @Upduro: I totally get these land owners. the amount of traffic in the trail system would feel like a total invasion of privacy. there is easily 10x the amount of traffic from initial inception of the trail system. The benefit for the land owners is minimal.
  • 22 0
 The issue is not trail sustainability, it's about the attitudes and lack of personal responsibility brought by many of the cyclists recently.
  • 18 0
 @Upduro: word on the street is the owners have horses, and MTBers confronted the owners telling them to get off of the trail, pretty much a nail in the coffin for us.
  • 4 0
 @Upduro: These landowners own horses.
  • 5 0
 @Smokee9000: great band. Saw them on the Warped Tour in '05. Man I'm old! Rock on.
  • 1 0
 @nickkk: LOL!
  • 3 0
 @Mohawkmatty: If true (not doubting you, just commenting), this is exactly the way to be met by closures, LEO involvement, and worse.
Respect goes both ways, and while bikers deserve spaces, disrespecting a tax-paying land owner on their own turf is kinda really STUPID.
  • 6 0
 @Upduro: The kicker was the landowners were the horseback riders. So when some allegedly ungrateful mtb rats told the owners that horses don't belong on mtb trails, that stirred the pot enough for them to revoke mtb access specifically. It's their land, after all. I am always considerate of the fact that anyone on the trails could be the potential land owner, for this exact reason.
  • 3 0
 @Mohawkmatty: sounds about right. there's always some "monster bro" who doesn't get it.
Also, none of the above (Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, jogging, and horseback riding) carry the speed or momentum that MTBs can.
  • 3 0
 @iduckett: You're exactly right. Where we live (and own land) we share a tract of land that abuts ours with our neighbors, and our horses mingle with theirs due to there being no fence and it being beneficial to do so. We have a written agreement, and there's no dispute because we both know what's going on.
Imagine me saying to the majority owner next door "Hey, get your horses off our land!" While ours roam in their space.
Respect with intelligence, bottom line.
  • 11 0
 Sadly with a 50% increase in cyclists there becomes more road traffic, risk and litter for the land owners to worry about.
I doubt the Nordic skiers leave innertubes around trail heads and rubbish at the same time having various near misses with horse riders and walkers. I see it all the time in the local forest to where I live and it'll only be a matter of time before this happens which is a real shame as there will be no one to blame but the riders.
  • 8 0
 Our sport is growing, and as private land owners make these decisions from sea to sea, we will "lose" land and access, and it isn't going to stop.

Good stewardship is only part of it, and continuing education doesn't absolve a landowner from potential issues.

As a landowner myself, I completely understand the move here, and as a mountain biker, it hurts.
  • 8 0
 If they are concerned with the amount of traffic there is now, just wait until the EWS comes to town in August.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I think it will be worse than NEMBAfest....

I go up at least once a year (usually more), but not sure I'll be going this year. And I know a lot of people who are thinking the same way.

Feel bad for the people who have taken out loans to build all those new cabins!
  • 5 0
 Sad... But, respect to the land owners choice. KTA will not be the same. I have no doubt that the trails will live on and hope the land owners decide to open their land once again to riders.
  • 7 0
 Why not throw the landowners a slice of the revenue? 137,000 visitors x 2 or 3 days each on avg. x $15/day, should provide a bit of money to each landowner, maybe based on the number of miles of trails crossing their property.

That way, each time a rider is a dick to them, they'll have something else to consider.
  • 1 0
 @bishopsmike: I believe the landowners receive a portion of the revenue.
  • 4 0
 Another Facebook post mentioned the landowners in question were harassed by mountain bikers as they were riding horses on their land, which people deduced was the reason they only revoked access for bikers. It sucks but I'm willing to bet they will start building trails ALL around the red boxes shown on the map above. I can see them building bridge river crossings to the east of East Branch and Riverwood.
  • 1 2
 Tit for tat, seems fairly petty
  • 3 0
 "This will no doubt be a huge blow to cycling in the area but there are still plenty of trails to ride in the network and Kingdom Trails are being proactive in their response to the news."

Huge blow for sure, and it will definitely have the landowner's desired effect. None of the riders I know that make the trip on a regular basis are planning to return. KTA missed their opportunity to be proactive a long time ago. They have been all in on marketing and low effort on protecting the experience for years. In my trips over the last several years I've never seen any sort of trail patrol and while I would never ride without one, enforcement of trail passes and other rules is an open joke.
  • 1 0
 Trail patrol ain't gonna do shit...
  • 3 0
 I went to KT last year, and as a very novice rider I loved that place so much. My favorite trail was tap and die… And honestly looking at the map, most of the greatest trails will be closed according to that map… Its really sad because it is such a good place to bike, the campgrounds were great too.
  • 2 0
 Very true. Also true is the fact KT can't do shit about the actions of the tens of thousands that come through during NEBMAfest and other events. I've been going to KT a few times a year for a while now and those events have exploded. No one can control whatever those thousands of people do. ...in reply to smokee9000
  • 2 0
 this is partially on the kingdom trails, I personally know some landowners (not the ones who pulled out) and they have been getting frustrated with the kingdom trails organization because while they got crushed by taxes, the kta refused to give any financial support to help them stay above water with taxes
  • 4 0
 I get it, but it sucks to lose these trails. Tap & Die is so good, and now it's gone.
  • 1 0
 Tap & Die is awesome...
  • 1 0
 These owner at KT really should be get a tax break from VT. VT lets owner who use their property for logging, sugaring, and farming get a decent tax break, but somehow KT trail owners are left out. Give these owners a little incentive to continue to let these trails be ridden. A lot of these banded trails are some of the best trails at KT, that I doubt the horse riders are using all of them. Come up with a compromise that some trails are horse use only.
  • 1 0
 So sad! The denied land splits the trail network on its north-south axis from river to river leaving only public road to connect + it takes away the most popular trails. It looks like a calculated way of hurting as much as possible the mountain biking. The number of people biking to KTA will "huck to flat".
  • 1 0
 Losing the 3T's (Troll stroll, Tap & Die, Tody's Tour) is a major hit to the network. Those were some of the best trails in the entire network!

Its definitely unfortunate but understandable decision by the landowners with this type of increase in usage. Admittedly, I do not know much about what kind of coverage they receive for liability, but with this type of usage increase, its understandable they would start to get a bit spooked!

I hope a solution can be found!
  • 1 0
 Respect to the landowners. They let us cover their properties with terrific singletrack and then let a bunch of hooligan strangers ride on their property, for 25 years. They're not mountain bikers themselves. They gave up enjoying their own beautiful land in peace, so that we could ride there, so that we would come and spend our money in their dying global-warming ski town. I'll miss Troll Stroll and Tap & Die and even Burrington's, but Kingdom and East Burke and NEK is still something special. Hell, I'd ride Black Bear and Moose Alley all summer if I could. Thanks to those three families for being so generous for so long, and thanks to all the others who let us continue to enjoy using their properties.
  • 5 2
 Serious inquiry.....How much $ to buy the properties? Seems like a great place to build a campground with a pub.
  • 2 0
 Millions. Plus whatever the adder for the properties being in their families for generations. I've got $5- on it.
  • 1 0
 It can be done though. Remember the story of the Vietnam trails in Milford Mass? Riders chipped in and bought the land. That can't be the only place that's ever happened.
  • 1 0
 I would like to thank anyone who has worked hard to promote our sport.
  • 2 2
 This is why the East Coast sucks. All the land is privately owned. Go West young man.
  • 1 0
 E bikes promote trail access right?
  • 1 0
 Oof. the only good trails at KT are gone now
  • 1 0
 Exhibit A: Friday Fails.
  • 1 0
 Wink
  • 1 0
 sh*t ! the 3 Ts !!!
  • 11 11
 Ebikes again huh
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



