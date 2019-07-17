Daily Prize Winners Announced from the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge

Jul 17, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  
Return to Earth 30 Day Challenge


So far we have had 58,869 Daily Contest Badges earned around the globe, with 2,437 people who have ridden every single one of the last 15 days and are still in the running to win the full custom Trek Slash with Shimano XTR. Haven't had the chance to ride every day? You can still earn daily badges and you'll be entered in the draw to win a daily prize pack.





Here are the lucky winners of the daily prize packs from the first half of July:

Humblpirate, Maaxs, Asteinberg428, Patrick0712, Kgonzo, bgoldstone, lilgoose, LMcKellick, emptyvoxel, mavkona, Darth-Villar, aricthred

We are still waiting to hear back from a couple of winners please check your email inboxes.

What did they win?

Daily prizes: Prize packs will consist of prizing from Pinkbike/Trailforks, Shimano, Trek, EVOC, and Anthill Films. Daily winners will receive a prize pack consisting of a custom Evoc Return to Earth Mission pack filled with: Lazer Impala MIPS helmet, Shimano Saint PD-M828 pedals, Bontrager Bat Cage water bottle holder made from reclaimed ocean plastics, Bontrager XR Elite Grips, Trailforks tee and socks, Return to Earth hat, tee and socks.


The Grand Prize:
A 2019 Trek Slash with Shimano XTR drivetrain and brakes.









How does it work?
From July 1st to July 30th record your rides on the Trailforks app. Record a ride every day for all 30 days to be entered to win the Trek Slash. If you don’t ride every day, no sweat, you’ll still be entered to win sick daily prizes on the days you do record a ride. Trailforks software will automatically generate your contest entry, and notify you with a badge; a 30-Day Challenge Badge, and 30 Daily Badges are up for grabs. Trailforks does the leg work and provides online leaderboards to see how you stack up, so you can focus on your rides. Easy peasy, lemon squeezy!

Contest Rules
• All recorded rides must include at least one trail as mapped on Trailforks to count for the contest.
Click here for Terms & Conditions




How to Enter?
Sign into the Trailforks app and search for the 30 Day Ride Challenge in the "Badges & Contests" page. Or join the contest on the website here. Once you’ve joined the contest, your daily rides will be automatically accounted for in the Ride Challenge, so all you have to do is keep riding. You can record your rides using the Trailforks app or connect your Strava to Trailforks. Let us handle the rest.
Get out there and shred.

You can earn daily badges even if you have missed previous badges. Earning any daily badges makes one eligible for the daily prizes.

Sign up here.


Return To Earth is a captivating film about the power of taking out attention back by riding our bikes. Watch the trailer, and go ride your bike.




Posted In:
Contests and Deals Return to Earth


14 Comments

  • + 8
 My odds to win the Slash could be 1 out of 2 and I still wouldn't win it. Not gonna stop me from riding everyday!
  • + 0
 You're either going to win or you're not, so your odds are indeed 50/50. Good luck!
  • + 4
 I really hope some broke kid wins the bike and not an expert enthusiast with half a dozen bikes already
On the other hand, with 1/2500 odds, Ill definitely settle for just some sick socks myself
  • + 1
 Sorry to bother you guys with dumb stuff, but i screwed up! I sweaty fat fingered my phone screen when i was uploading yesterdays ride and selected to keep my ride private, and now I'm not showing a badge for day 16. Can you take a look a that and see if i'm eligible for the the badge please? I gotta keep me in the running for the bike if possible!

Thank you!
  • + 2
 glad to still be in the running, odds get better every day but i sure as hell know i wont win with my luck. still trying though, good luck to all 2437 people still in the running!!
  • + 4
 Well, obviously I didn’t win a daily prize because I’ll win the grand prize.
  • + 6
 My ex-wife rides a trek!
  • + 2
 Thanks for posting the numbers PB. Looks like my chances will be close to 1 out of 2000 for the bike, "So you're telling me there's a chance!"
  • + 1
 You can check the numbers daily here

www.trailforks.com/contests/returntoearth
  • + 1
 My lbs says these cranks aren't available to purchase till September. If someone wins the bike they should auction the cranks- the first pair in existence!
  • + 1
 Was flying along on a streak until the 13th and then got food poisoning or something along those lines! Bye bye chances of winning!
  • + 2
 where can i buy that hat with money?
  • + 1
 Are winners notified in personal email or in pinkbike email?
  • + 1
 (deleted)

Post a Comment



