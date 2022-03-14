Dainese Acquired by Investment Firm Carlyle

Dainese has announced it has been acquired by the investment firm Carlyle.
After previously being held by Investcorp and Lino Dainese, apparel and protective clothing brand Dainese is now owned by Carlyle Europe Partners, a €6.4bn investment fund. Following the purchase, Carlyle aims to grow the brand internationally with a particular focus on the USA and China as well as Dainese's direct to consumer presence. Previously Carlyle has shown an interest in purchasing in Canyon
according to a 2020 Bloomberg article
.
|In Carlyle, I am delighted that we have found a partner that understands and appreciates the core values and vision for growth of the Group. With their track record and expertise in this sector, I am confident that we have found the ideal partner to help achieve our ambitious goals for growth and further internationalisation.—Cristiano Silei, Dainese CEO
|We were attracted by the company’s unique brand identity, long heritage and leadership in innovation. Leveraging our global network and expertise in scaling consumer brands, we are excited to support Dainese in the next chapter of its growth journey, building upon its distinctive customer-centric ‘head-to-toe’ product offering and unmatched technical excellence.—Massimiliano Caraffa, Managing Director leading Consumer & Retail for the Carlyle Europe Partners advisory team
The purchase is still subject to customary regulatory approvals but it marks another acquisition in the bike industry as already this year we have seen purchases of Kona
and the owner of Lapierre, Ghost, Haibike and more
.
Selling out to either grow or die either elevates brands out of the limitations of their previous owners; or it makes them crap so they die off and do not compete with new brands
Having bought Dainese moto stuff over the past 2 years, i'm glad they're going to put more attention to the US market since shipping stuff all the way from Italy can't be very efficient in the long term.
