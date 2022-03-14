close
Dainese Acquired by Investment Firm Carlyle

Mar 14, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Dainese has announced it has been acquired by the investment firm Carlyle.

After previously being held by Investcorp and Lino Dainese, apparel and protective clothing brand Dainese is now owned by Carlyle Europe Partners, a €6.4bn investment fund. Following the purchase, Carlyle aims to grow the brand internationally with a particular focus on the USA and China as well as Dainese's direct to consumer presence. Previously Carlyle has shown an interest in purchasing in Canyon according to a 2020 Bloomberg article.

bigquotesIn Carlyle, I am delighted that we have found a partner that understands and appreciates the core values and vision for growth of the Group. With their track record and expertise in this sector, I am confident that we have found the ideal partner to help achieve our ambitious goals for growth and further internationalisation.Cristiano Silei, Dainese CEO

bigquotesWe were attracted by the company’s unique brand identity, long heritage and leadership in innovation. Leveraging our global network and expertise in scaling consumer brands, we are excited to support Dainese in the next chapter of its growth journey, building upon its distinctive customer-centric ‘head-to-toe’ product offering and unmatched technical excellence.Massimiliano Caraffa, Managing Director leading Consumer & Retail for the Carlyle Europe Partners advisory team

The purchase is still subject to customary regulatory approvals but it marks another acquisition in the bike industry as already this year we have seen purchases of Kona and the owner of Lapierre, Ghost, Haibike and more.

Industry News Dainese


23 Comments

  • 43 0
 Carlyle's first move: get Dainese to design a new visor
  • 1 0
 That should be Job #1
  • 15 0
 STONKZ
  • 1 0
 PE bby
  • 12 0
 Company you have never heard off acquires company who dominated the 1990's fishnet body armour market.
  • 8 0
 Pretty large firm actually. They've previously invested in Supreme, Dunkin Donuts, Getty Images, and some potentially shady defense industry deals. Who knows maybe they'll be stupid expensive, and stupid, Dainese x Supreme collabs. I personally would like a Dainese X Dunkin Donuts collab.
  • 2 0
 @Rygar: An armour with a secure pocket for donuts? Take my money!
  • 1 0
 I still use my Safety Jacket from time to time.
  • 5 1
 Things that I hate conglomerates, Private/investment firms. These companies ruin competitions and eat up the small guys. We should all pledge to not buy from firms owned by these forms of business or consider only buying used gear from these brands. I pledge not to buy from conglomerated business, private equity or investment firms.
  • 4 2
 I suppose things like medicaments, mobile phones, computers, cars, clothing and food are included?
  • 2 1
 Hope you keep that virtuous position if one day you have this amazing business/product idea and all you need is a PE firm to step in and make it possible
  • 7 0
 RIP to the best visor ever designed by a 3d printing Batman enthusiast learning industrial design.
  • 2 0
 I look at acquisitions as cleaning out barely competitive brands without vision or leadership.

Selling out to either grow or die either elevates brands out of the limitations of their previous owners; or it makes them crap so they die off and do not compete with new brands
  • 3 0
 Is Dainese considered a cycling company? I would say they're a moto company that happens to make some cycling products.
  • 1 0
 I thought that - The moto stuff is surely a larger side of the business, maybe its been separated?
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: just looked up the announcement in an actual news site and it looks like the whole of Dainese got sold to this new owner, so that's all the business including AGV and TCX.
Having bought Dainese moto stuff over the past 2 years, i'm glad they're going to put more attention to the US market since shipping stuff all the way from Italy can't be very efficient in the long term.
  • 2 0
 Stop investing in our sport, Investors! No, I´m not sure how to feel about it, but I do think it could hurt the sport
  • 2 0
 honestly I always thought Dainese was what people from Denmark spoke anyway....
  • 2 0
 I think it's danish, like the yummy pastry, which I always thought was Danish, a bit like French fries are Belgian...
  • 2 0
 RIP Dainese
  • 1 0
 Coming soon to Dicks and Walmart?
  • 1 0
 Big Bike
  • 1 4
 Have never heard of Dainese.

Post a Comment



